All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings, leaked

The long-awaited EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, and gamers can now grab the opportunity to learn the ratings of their favorite Bayern Munich (men's) and Bayern Munich Frauen (women's) squads. Popular superstars like Musiala and Kane as well as youngsters like Pavlovic and Kusi-Asare feature in the leaked ratings list.

The presence of Bayern Munich men's and the women's squads shows the club's ambition of nurturing veterans with youngsters en route to domestic and continental glory. Bayern's squads will have a definitive impact in EA FC 26, with many choosing the side for various in-game modes.

Note: The ratings are not yet official, but leaked from the popular site Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when the game launches in September 2025.

Complete list of Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings

Bayern Munich's 25-26 men's squad features renowned names, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Manuel Neuer. A force to reckon with in world football, playing with Bayern can provide you with an enriched gaming experience in EA FC 26.

Here's a look at the complete list of Bayern Munich's men's EA FC 26 player ratings:

Player Position Rating Harry Kane ST 89 Jamal Musiala CAM/LM/CM 88 Joshua Kimmich CDM/RB 88 Jonathan Tah CB 87 Michael Olise RM/RW 86 Dayot Upamecano CB 85 Luis Diaz LW/LM/ST 85 Alphonso Davies LM 84 Manuel Neuer GK 83 Serge Gnabry LM/RM/ST/LW 82 Kim Min-Jae CB 82 Konrad Laimer RB/CDM/CM 82 Leon Goretzka CDM/CM 82 Raphael Gurreiro LB/RB/CM 80 Aleksander Pavlovic CDM/CM 79 Hiroki Ito CB/LB 78 Josip Stanisic CB/RB 78 Sacha Boey RB 77 Tom Bischof CM/CDM/RM 76 Jonas Urbig GK 74 Sven Ulreich GK 73 Lennart Karl CAM/RM 63 Jonah Kusi-Asare ST 60 Leon Klanac GK 56

Now, here's a look at the list of complete EA FC 26 ratings of Bayern Munich Frauen:

Player Position Rating Klara Buhl LM 86 Pernille Harder CAM 86 Lea Schuller ST 86 Georgia Stanway CDM 85 Lena Oberdorf CDM 85 Giulia Gwinn RB/LB 84 Glodis Perla Viggosdottir CB 84 Vanessa Gilles CB 84 Arianna Caruso CM 83 Linda Dallmann RM/CAM/RW 83 Carolin Simon LB 82 Katharina Naschenweng LB 82 Magdalena Eriksson CB 82 Barbara Dunst CM 81 Sarah Zadrazil CDM 81 Maria-Luisa Grohs GK 80 Jovana Damnjanovic CAM/ST 79 Ena Mahmutovic GK 78 Julia Zigliotti CDM 76 Tuva Hansen CB/RB 76 Jill Baijings CAM/CM 75 Franziska Kett LM/LW 74 Alara Sehitler RM/CAM/RW 73 Momoko Tanikawa CAM/CM 73 Natalia Padilla Bidas RW/ST/RM/LW 73 Anna Klink GK 73 Samantha Kerr CDM 72 Stine Ballisager CB 71 Ana Maria Guzman RB 68

As can be seen, Bayern Munich's men's team with superstars like Harry Kane (89), Jamal Musiala (88), Joshua Kimmich (88), and Jonathan Tah (88) can help you dominate in both the Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Meanwhile, the women's team also boasts of some of the most talented players in current-day football. The likes of Klara Buhl (86), Pernille Harder (86), Lea Schuller (86), Georgia Stanway (85), and Lena Oberdorf (85) will make it easy for Career Mode players to dominate on the virtual pitch.

In conclusion, Bayern Munich looks like a solid team in both the men's and women's counterparts. Both appear to be strong contenders for winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal this season. However, the lack of new signings in the men's team might turn out to be a headache when the UEFA Champions League campaign reaches its business end.

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show that the lineups can turn out to be great if effectively used in the Career Mode.

Check out our articles on EA FC 26:

