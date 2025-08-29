All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings, leaked

The long-awaited EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, and gamers can now grab the opportunity to learn the ratings of their favorite Bayern Munich (men's) and Bayern Munich Frauen (women's) squads. Popular superstars like Musiala and Kane as well as youngsters like Pavlovic and Kusi-Asare feature in the leaked ratings list.
The presence of Bayern Munich men's and the women's squads shows the club's ambition of nurturing veterans with youngsters en route to domestic and continental glory. Bayern's squads will have a definitive impact in EA FC 26, with many choosing the side for various in-game modes.
Note: The ratings are not yet official, but leaked from the popular site Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when the game launches in September 2025.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Complete list of Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings
Bayern Munich's 25-26 men's squad features renowned names, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Manuel Neuer. A force to reckon with in world football, playing with Bayern can provide you with an enriched gaming experience in EA FC 26.
Here's a look at the complete list of Bayern Munich's men's EA FC 26 player ratings:
Also Read: Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked).
Now, here's a look at the list of complete EA FC 26 ratings of Bayern Munich Frauen:
As can be seen, Bayern Munich's men's team with superstars like Harry Kane (89), Jamal Musiala (88), Joshua Kimmich (88), and Jonathan Tah (88) can help you dominate in both the Career Mode and Ultimate Team.
Meanwhile, the women's team also boasts of some of the most talented players in current-day football. The likes of Klara Buhl (86), Pernille Harder (86), Lea Schuller (86), Georgia Stanway (85), and Lena Oberdorf (85) will make it easy for Career Mode players to dominate on the virtual pitch.
In conclusion, Bayern Munich looks like a solid team in both the men's and women's counterparts. Both appear to be strong contenders for winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal this season. However, the lack of new signings in the men's team might turn out to be a headache when the UEFA Champions League campaign reaches its business end.
The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show that the lineups can turn out to be great if effectively used in the Career Mode.
Check out our articles on EA FC 26:
- All Real Madrid EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- All Barcelona EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- Top 30 Ligue 1 EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.