All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings, leaked

By Samarjit Paul
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:35 GMT
Bayern Munich EA FC 26 ratings have been leaked online (Image via EA Sports)
The long-awaited EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, and gamers can now grab the opportunity to learn the ratings of their favorite Bayern Munich (men's) and Bayern Munich Frauen (women's) squads. Popular superstars like Musiala and Kane as well as youngsters like Pavlovic and Kusi-Asare feature in the leaked ratings list.

The presence of Bayern Munich men's and the women's squads shows the club's ambition of nurturing veterans with youngsters en route to domestic and continental glory. Bayern's squads will have a definitive impact in EA FC 26, with many choosing the side for various in-game modes.

Note: The ratings are not yet official, but leaked from the popular site Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when the game launches in September 2025.

Complete list of Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings

Bayern Munich's 25-26 men's squad features renowned names, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Manuel Neuer. A force to reckon with in world football, playing with Bayern can provide you with an enriched gaming experience in EA FC 26.

Here's a look at the complete list of Bayern Munich's men's EA FC 26 player ratings:

Player Position Rating
Harry KaneST89
Jamal MusialaCAM/LM/CM88
Joshua KimmichCDM/RB88
Jonathan TahCB87
Michael OliseRM/RW86
Dayot UpamecanoCB85
Luis DiazLW/LM/ST85
Alphonso Davies LM84
Manuel NeuerGK83
Serge GnabryLM/RM/ST/LW82
Kim Min-JaeCB82
Konrad LaimerRB/CDM/CM82
Leon GoretzkaCDM/CM82
Raphael GurreiroLB/RB/CM80
Aleksander PavlovicCDM/CM79
Hiroki ItoCB/LB78
Josip StanisicCB/RB78
Sacha BoeyRB77
Tom BischofCM/CDM/RM76
Jonas UrbigGK74
Sven UlreichGK73
Lennart KarlCAM/RM63
Jonah Kusi-AsareST60
Leon KlanacGK56
Now, here's a look at the list of complete EA FC 26 ratings of Bayern Munich Frauen:

PlayerPositionRating
Klara BuhlLM86
Pernille HarderCAM86
Lea SchullerST86
Georgia StanwayCDM85
Lena OberdorfCDM85
Giulia GwinnRB/LB84
Glodis Perla ViggosdottirCB84
Vanessa GillesCB84
Arianna CarusoCM83
Linda DallmannRM/CAM/RW83
Carolin SimonLB82
Katharina NaschenwengLB82
Magdalena ErikssonCB82
Barbara DunstCM81
Sarah ZadrazilCDM81
Maria-Luisa GrohsGK80
Jovana DamnjanovicCAM/ST79
Ena MahmutovicGK78
Julia ZigliottiCDM76
Tuva HansenCB/RB76
Jill BaijingsCAM/CM75
Franziska KettLM/LW74
Alara SehitlerRM/CAM/RW73
Momoko TanikawaCAM/CM73
Natalia Padilla BidasRW/ST/RM/LW73
Anna KlinkGK73
Samantha KerrCDM72
Stine BallisagerCB71
Ana Maria GuzmanRB68
As can be seen, Bayern Munich's men's team with superstars like Harry Kane (89), Jamal Musiala (88), Joshua Kimmich (88), and Jonathan Tah (88) can help you dominate in both the Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

Meanwhile, the women's team also boasts of some of the most talented players in current-day football. The likes of Klara Buhl (86), Pernille Harder (86), Lea Schuller (86), Georgia Stanway (85), and Lena Oberdorf (85) will make it easy for Career Mode players to dominate on the virtual pitch.

In conclusion, Bayern Munich looks like a solid team in both the men's and women's counterparts. Both appear to be strong contenders for winning the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal this season. However, the lack of new signings in the men's team might turn out to be a headache when the UEFA Champions League campaign reaches its business end.

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show that the lineups can turn out to be great if effectively used in the Career Mode.

