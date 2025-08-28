Top 30 Ligue 1 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings are finally starting to leak, and fans can’t wait to see how their favorite stars rank this year. Among all the leagues, one of the most exciting is Ligue 1, home to Paris Saint-Germain’s stacked roster and some of Europe’s brightest rising talents.

From PSG’s dominance to key additions in Marseille, Lyon, and Monaco, the leaked ratings showcase star power and hidden gems. So, here are the top 30 Ligue 1 EA FC 26 player ratings.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Top Ligue 1 EA FC 26 player ratings

Let’s dive into the top 30 leaked Ligue 1 EA FC 26 player ratings that will shape how Ultimate Team and Career Mode squads look this year:

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) – 89

Achraf Hakimi (PSG) – 88

Vitinha (PSG) – 88

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) – 88

Marquinhos (PSG) – 87

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) – 86

João Neves (PSG) – 85

Nuno Mendes (PSG) – 85

Fabián Ruiz (PSG) – 85

Willian Pacho (PSG) – 85

Désiré Doué (PSG) – 84

Adrien Rabiot (Marseille) – 83

Bradley Barcola (PSG) – 83

Lucas Chevalier (PSG) – 83

Mason Greenwood (Marseille) – 82

Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille) – 82

Corentin Tolisso (Lyon) – 81

Denis Zakaria (Monaco) – 81

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) – 81

Lucas Hernandez (PSG) – 81

Randal Kolo Muani (PSG) – 81

Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille) – 81

Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG) – 80

Jonathan Clauss (Nice) – 80

Benjamin André (Lille) – 80

Wilfried Singo (Monaco) – 80

Marco Asensio (PSG) – 80

Gonçalo Ramos (PSG) – 80

Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) – 80

Alexsandro (Lille) – 80

These leaked EA FC 26 player ratings show how much talent is concentrated in Ligue 1, especially at PSG, where the likes of Dembélé (89), Hakimi (88), Donnarumma (88), and Kvaratskhelia (86) lead the charge. Meanwhile, Marseille, Monaco, Lyon, Lille, and Nice also provide strong options that will make Career Mode and Ultimate Team squads more competitive.

If these leaks turn out to be true, Ligue 1 might be one of the most exciting leagues to play in EA FC 26.

