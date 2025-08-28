Top 30 Serie A EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings have once again caused a storm among fans, with fresh leaks revealing the biggest stars in Italy’s top league. When it comes to Serie A, some surprising upgrades and unexpected downgrades have left gamers debating who deserves their spot at the top.
Serie A remains one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and EA FC ratings highlight the talent across Inter Milan, Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma, and Atalanta. In this article, we will find out the top 30 Serie A EA FC 26 player ratings.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Top Serie A EA FC 26 player ratings
Here’s the complete list of the top 30 highest-rated EA FC 26 players in Italian football’s top flight:
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) – 88
- Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) – 87
- Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli) – 87
- Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) – 87
- Yann Sommer (Inter Milan) – 87
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter Milan) – 86
- Paulo Dybala (Roma) – 86
- Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) – 85
- Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) – 85
- Gleison Bremer (Juventus) – 85
- Luka Modric (AC Milan) – 84
- Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) – 84
- Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) – 84
- Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) – 84
- Romelu Lukaku (Napoli) – 84
- Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) – 84
- Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) – 84
- Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) – 84
- Marco Carnesecchi (Atalanta) – 84
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan) – 83
- Scott McTominay (Napoli) – 83
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) – 83
- Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) – 83
- Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) – 83
- Artem Dovbyk (Roma) – 83
- Gianluca Mancini (Roma) – 83
- Éderson (Atalanta) – 82
- Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta) – 82
- Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) – 82
- Dušan Vlahović (Juventus) – 82
The leaked EA FC 26 Serie A player ratings highlight just how stacked Inter Milan is, with Lautaro Martinez leading at 88 and several teammates like Barella (87), Bastoni (87), and Sommer (87) all ranking among the best in the league. Napoli also stands out, especially after the shock addition of Kevin De Bruyne at 87, alongside Lukaku (84), McTominay (83), and Di Lorenzo (83), making them one of the most exciting sides to use in the game.
Elsewhere, AC Milan benefit from having a midfield maestro like Luka Modric (84), Roma strengthen their attack with Dybala (86) and Artem Dovbyk (83), while Atalanta continues to shine with rising stars such as Lookman (84), De Ketelaere (82), and Éderson (82).
Overall, the leaked Serie A player ratings reveal a perfect balance of world-class veterans and emerging talents, promising thrilling gameplay for fans.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- Top 30 Premier League EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- Top 30 La Liga EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.