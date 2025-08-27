Top 30 Premier League EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings are always one of the most anticipated reveals each year, especially for fans of the Premier League, which remains the most competitive and watched football league in the world. The player ratings leaks have one of the things fans eagerly wait for, as it gives them insight into their beloved player’s rating before the game releases.

This year’s leaks have given us an exciting look at the top-rated stars from England’s top flight, featuring a mix of established icons and rising talents. From Arsenal’s rising stars and Liverpool’s dominance to some major downgrades, the leaked ratings reflect the intensity of the 2025 season.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaks from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Premier League EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the leaked list of the top 30 Premier League EA FC 26 player ratings:

Rodri (Manchester City) – 91

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 91

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 90

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – 90

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) – 89

Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 89

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 89

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) – 88

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 87

Declan Rice (Arsenal) – 87

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 87

Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 87

William Saliba (Arsenal) – 87

David Raya (Arsenal) – 87

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) – 86

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – 86

Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City) – 86

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) – 86

Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal) – 86

Rúben Dias (Manchester City) – 86

Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) – 86

Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool) – 85

Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) – 85

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 85

Ederson (Manchester City) – 85

Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) – 85

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) – 84

Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City) – 84

Bryan Mbeumo (Manchester United) – 84

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) – 84

Manchester City leads the list again with Rodri being rated 91, but multiple Cityzens like Phil Foden (85), Ruben Dias (86), and Bernardo Silva (84) took a major downgrade compared to their FC 25 ratings.

Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal have a strong representation in this list with Mohammed Salah (91), Virgil van Dijk (90), Bukayo Saka (89), and Gabriel (88) joining their stacked lineup. Moreover, key players from Manchester United, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Tottenham also featured to balance the list.

These leaked numbers set the tone for Ultimate Team battles and Career Mode saves in EA FC 26, giving players plenty of reasons to try out Premier League squads.

