All Newcastle EA FC 26 player ratings

The player ratings for Newcastle United in EA FC 26 have been leaked. Following an amazing season last year, gamers are eager to know the ratings of their favorite footballers. The club comprises some of the top young talents in the sport. Players like Joeliton, Elanga, and Pope are considered the future superstars of their respective countries.
Meanwhile, others like Tonali and Trippier bring experience to the table, giving the team the much-needed balance. This article provides the leaked ratings of Newcastle United's players in EA FC 26.
Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.
Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings
The table below lists the leaked ratings of all the Newcastle United players in EA FC 26:
Newcastle United's first team players like Pope, Botman, Hall, Trippier, Tonali, and Isak are in great form. The midfield, consisting of Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, and Joeliton, has done well to provide the attackers with goal-scoring opportunities.
With the defence of Botman and Schar, and goalkeeper Pope, who is currently one of England's best goalies, scoring goals against Newcastle has been difficult for some teams. The fullbacks are also effective during attacking and defending transitions.
However, the depth of Newcastle United's squad is not that impressive. While there are some good backup goalkeepers, the ratings of the backup options in defense, midfield, and other positions could be a drawback during the long football season.
