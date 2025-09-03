All Newcastle EA FC 26 player ratings

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 03, 2025 11:51 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, Newcastle United Player ratings leaked
All Newcastle United's player ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The player ratings for Newcastle United in EA FC 26 have been leaked. Following an amazing season last year, gamers are eager to know the ratings of their favorite footballers. The club comprises some of the top young talents in the sport. Players like Joeliton, Elanga, and Pope are considered the future superstars of their respective countries.

Ad

Meanwhile, others like Tonali and Trippier bring experience to the table, giving the team the much-needed balance. This article provides the leaked ratings of Newcastle United's players in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the leaked ratings of all the Newcastle United players in EA FC 26:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersRatingsPositionsAlt. positions
Pope81GK-
Ramsdale77GK-
Dubravka77GK-
Vlakodimos72GK-
Ruddy68GK-
Gillespie62GK-
Schar82CB-
Botman82CB-
Burn79CB-
Krafth73CBRB, RM
Lascelles73CB-
Hall80LB-
Targett71LBLM
Murphy64LBCB, LM
Trippier80RBRM
Livramento80RBLM, RM
Ashby64RBLB, RM
Tonali86CDMCM
Bruno Guimaraes86CMCDM
Joeliton82CMLW, LM
Willock76CMCAM
Miley72CM-
Gordon83LWRW, LM
Barnes80LWLB
Murphy81RWRM
Elanga81RWRM
Isak88ST-
Osula68ST-
Ad

Newcastle United's first team players like Pope, Botman, Hall, Trippier, Tonali, and Isak are in great form. The midfield, consisting of Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, and Joeliton, has done well to provide the attackers with goal-scoring opportunities.

Also read: Netherlands' 50 highest-rated players

With the defence of Botman and Schar, and goalkeeper Pope, who is currently one of England's best goalies, scoring goals against Newcastle has been difficult for some teams. The fullbacks are also effective during attacking and defending transitions.

Ad

Also read: England's top 50 highest-rated players

However, the depth of Newcastle United's squad is not that impressive. While there are some good backup goalkeepers, the ratings of the backup options in defense, midfield, and other positions could be a drawback during the long football season.

Follow Sportskeeda for more FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications