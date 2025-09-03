All Newcastle EA FC 26 player ratings

The player ratings for Newcastle United in EA FC 26 have been leaked. Following an amazing season last year, gamers are eager to know the ratings of their favorite footballers. The club comprises some of the top young talents in the sport. Players like Joeliton, Elanga, and Pope are considered the future superstars of their respective countries.

Meanwhile, others like Tonali and Trippier bring experience to the table, giving the team the much-needed balance. This article provides the leaked ratings of Newcastle United's players in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the leaked ratings of all the Newcastle United players in EA FC 26:

Players Ratings Positions Alt. positions Pope 81 GK - Ramsdale 77 GK - Dubravka 77 GK - Vlakodimos 72 GK - Ruddy 68 GK - Gillespie 62 GK - Schar 82 CB - Botman 82 CB - Burn 79 CB - Krafth 73 CB RB, RM Lascelles 73 CB - Hall 80 LB - Targett 71 LB LM Murphy 64 LB CB, LM Trippier 80 RB RM Livramento 80 RB LM, RM Ashby 64 RB LB, RM Tonali 86 CDM CM Bruno Guimaraes 86 CM CDM Joeliton 82 CM LW, LM Willock 76 CM CAM Miley 72 CM - Gordon 83 LW RW, LM Barnes 80 LW LB Murphy 81 RW RM Elanga 81 RW RM Isak 88 ST - Osula 68 ST -

Newcastle United's first team players like Pope, Botman, Hall, Trippier, Tonali, and Isak are in great form. The midfield, consisting of Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, and Joeliton, has done well to provide the attackers with goal-scoring opportunities.

With the defence of Botman and Schar, and goalkeeper Pope, who is currently one of England's best goalies, scoring goals against Newcastle has been difficult for some teams. The fullbacks are also effective during attacking and defending transitions.

However, the depth of Newcastle United's squad is not that impressive. While there are some good backup goalkeepers, the ratings of the backup options in defense, midfield, and other positions could be a drawback during the long football season.

