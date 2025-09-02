Top 50 England EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for England have leaked online. These ratings on futmind.com suggest the English National team comprises top-class playmakers, ruthless attackers, and exceptional defenders. Furthermore, most players on the list are today's superstars who are beginning to hit their peak form.

Ad

Fan of the young football icons could use this list as their go-to option in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is the top 50 English players along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leaks:

Ad

Trending

Players Ratings Positions Alt. positions Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Bellingham 90 CDM RW 80 86 83 90 78 85 Kane 89 LCM - 64 92 83 82 48 82 Russo 89 LCM CAM, RW 82 88 70 87 39 73 Saka 88 CM CF 84 82 85 88 60 73 Bronze 87 RB CF 71 68 82 80 87 87 Rice 87 RB CF 72 73 84 80 83 83 Mead 87 RM RW 82 84 84 87 67 73 Hemp 87 LM LW 91 77 84 87 63 70 Palmer 87 CDM CF, ST 75 83 87 87 50 65 Kelly 87 RM RW 88 84 85 84 43 69 Williamson 87 CB CAM 74 48 73 72 88 77 Bright 87 CB - 51 57 70 62 87 88 Alexander-Arnold 86 RB CF 76 72 89 80 80 74 Stanway 85 CDM - 80 79 80 86 77 77 Foden 85 CM RW, LW, CF 81 81 82 89 57 57 James 85 RM CAM, RW 89 81 78 87 40 82 Toone 85 CAM CM 81 80 81 86 51 64 Walsh 85 CDM CM 64 46 81 79 79 74 Greenwood 84 CB LB, LM 71 65 82 74 85 82 Maddison 84 CM CAM, CDM 67 81 86 85 58 64 Le Tissier 84 CB RB 76 58 77 73 86 80 Watkins 84 ST - 77 83 73 80 50 80 Pickford 84 GK - 84 78 88 87 53 81 Hampton 84 GK - 82 83 82 84 60 85 Earps 84 GK - 81 80 83 82 41 84 Eze 83 CAM LW, ST 74 80 81 87 50 68 Gordon 83 LW RW, LM 91 79 78 83 50 71 Bowen 83 RM ST, RW 76 81 78 82 46 70 Kirby 83 CAM RW, CM 84 82 77 86 42 60 White 83 RB - 70 35 75 75 83 78 Gibbs-White 82 CAM ST 75 77 82 84 60 72 Galton 82 LM CAM, LW 73 82 81 80 62 79 Rogers 82 CAM RM, LM, CM 77 77 79 84 67 79 Parris 82 ST RM, RW 90 82 77 84 47 67 Greenwood 82 RM CAM, RW 83 83 77 83 37 63 Konsa 82 CB RB, RM 75 53 71 75 84 78 Stones 82 CB RB 64 58 74 75 84 72 England 82 ST - 63 86 67 77 40 72 Guehi 82 CB - 69 39 69 73 83 78 Turner 82 CB CDM 53 60 65 66 84 77 Zelem 81 CDM CM 68 78 82 79 78 82 Gallagher 81 CM CAM, LM 75 76 80 78 79 84 James 81 RB - 76 71 82 77 81 81 Neville 81 RB LB, LM, RM 76 70 76 78 81 83 Daly 81 ST CAM, CM 79 81 76 80 64 76 Charles 81 LB RB, RM, LM 81 66 79 76 78 70 Toney 81 ST - 78 82 71 75 51 81 Murphy 81 RW RM 82 77 78 80 61 70 Park 81 CM RW, RM 83 73 77 86 59 63 Blundell 81 LB RB 69 54 71 73 82 70

Ad

Jude Bellingham is the standout performer in the list (90-rated). The Real Madrid midfielder possesses exceptional passing, dribbling, and shooting abilities, making him versatile enough to play in multiple positions. Players like Kane (89-rated) add the touch of experience in the men's team.

Also read: All Tottenham Hotspur EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Saka (88-rated), Russo (89-rated), Rice (87-rated), Bronze (87-rated), and others are also irreplaceable choices in both the men's and the women's teams.

Ad

Also read: All Benfica player ratings in FC 26 (Leaked)

With Alexander-Arnold, Greenwood, Stones, Le Tissier, and others, the English side also looks tough defensively. The list of the best 50 English players in FC 26, based on the leak, shows that the England Women's squad also has some great players and can give a tough fight to their opponents in the upcoming season.

Read more FC 26-related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.