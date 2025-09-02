Top 50 England EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for England have leaked online. These ratings on futmind.comsuggest the English National team comprises top-class playmakers, ruthless attackers, and exceptional defenders. Furthermore, most players on the list are today's superstars who are beginning to hit their peak form.
Fan of the young football icons could use this list as their go-to option in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.
Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Here is the top 50 English players along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leaks:
Players
Ratings
Positions
Alt. positions
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defending
Physical
Bellingham
90
CDM
RW
80
86
83
90
78
85
Kane
89
LCM
-
64
92
83
82
48
82
Russo
89
LCM
CAM, RW
82
88
70
87
39
73
Saka
88
CM
CF
84
82
85
88
60
73
Bronze
87
RB
CF
71
68
82
80
87
87
Rice
87
RB
CF
72
73
84
80
83
83
Mead
87
RM
RW
82
84
84
87
67
73
Hemp
87
LM
LW
91
77
84
87
63
70
Palmer
87
CDM
CF, ST
75
83
87
87
50
65
Kelly
87
RM
RW
88
84
85
84
43
69
Williamson
87
CB
CAM
74
48
73
72
88
77
Bright
87
CB
-
51
57
70
62
87
88
Alexander-Arnold
86
RB
CF
76
72
89
80
80
74
Stanway
85
CDM
-
80
79
80
86
77
77
Foden
85
CM
RW, LW, CF
81
81
82
89
57
57
James
85
RM
CAM, RW
89
81
78
87
40
82
Toone
85
CAM
CM
81
80
81
86
51
64
Walsh
85
CDM
CM
64
46
81
79
79
74
Greenwood
84
CB
LB, LM
71
65
82
74
85
82
Maddison
84
CM
CAM, CDM
67
81
86
85
58
64
Le Tissier
84
CB
RB
76
58
77
73
86
80
Watkins
84
ST
-
77
83
73
80
50
80
Pickford
84
GK
-
84
78
88
87
53
81
Hampton
84
GK
-
82
83
82
84
60
85
Earps
84
GK
-
81
80
83
82
41
84
Eze
83
CAM
LW, ST
74
80
81
87
50
68
Gordon
83
LW
RW, LM
91
79
78
83
50
71
Bowen
83
RM
ST, RW
76
81
78
82
46
70
Kirby
83
CAM
RW, CM
84
82
77
86
42
60
White
83
RB
-
70
35
75
75
83
78
Gibbs-White
82
CAM
ST
75
77
82
84
60
72
Galton
82
LM
CAM, LW
73
82
81
80
62
79
Rogers
82
CAM
RM, LM, CM
77
77
79
84
67
79
Parris
82
ST
RM, RW
90
82
77
84
47
67
Greenwood
82
RM
CAM, RW
83
83
77
83
37
63
Konsa
82
CB
RB, RM
75
53
71
75
84
78
Stones
82
CB
RB
64
58
74
75
84
72
England
82
ST
-
63
86
67
77
40
72
Guehi
82
CB
-
69
39
69
73
83
78
Turner
82
CB
CDM
53
60
65
66
84
77
Zelem
81
CDM
CM
68
78
82
79
78
82
Gallagher
81
CM
CAM, LM
75
76
80
78
79
84
James
81
RB
-
76
71
82
77
81
81
Neville
81
RB
LB, LM, RM
76
70
76
78
81
83
Daly
81
ST
CAM, CM
79
81
76
80
64
76
Charles
81
LB
RB, RM, LM
81
66
79
76
78
70
Toney
81
ST
-
78
82
71
75
51
81
Murphy
81
RW
RM
82
77
78
80
61
70
Park
81
CM
RW, RM
83
73
77
86
59
63
Blundell
81
LB
RB
69
54
71
73
82
70
Jude Bellingham is the standout performer in the list (90-rated). The Real Madrid midfielder possesses exceptional passing, dribbling, and shooting abilities, making him versatile enough to play in multiple positions. Players like Kane (89-rated) add the touch of experience in the men's team.
With Alexander-Arnold, Greenwood, Stones, Le Tissier, and others, the English side also looks tough defensively. The list of the best 50 English players in FC 26, based on the leak, shows that the England Women's squad also has some great players and can give a tough fight to their opponents in the upcoming season.
