Top 50 England EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 02, 2025 11:51 GMT
EA FC 26, Top 50 English players in EA FC 26
The best 50 English players in EA FC 26

The EA FC 26 player ratings for England have leaked online. These ratings on futmind.com suggest the English National team comprises top-class playmakers, ruthless attackers, and exceptional defenders. Furthermore, most players on the list are today's superstars who are beginning to hit their peak form.

Fan of the young football icons could use this list as their go-to option in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is the top 50 English players along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leaks:

PlayersRatingsPositionsAlt. positionsPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Bellingham90CDMRW808683907885
Kane89LCM-649283824882
Russo89LCMCAM, RW828870873973
Saka88CMCF848285886073
Bronze87RBCF716882808787
Rice87RBCF727384808383
Mead87RMRW828484876773
Hemp87LMLW917784876370
Palmer87CDMCF, ST758387875065
Kelly87RMRW888485844369
Williamson87CBCAM744873728877
Bright87CB-515770628788
Alexander-Arnold86RBCF767289808074
Stanway85CDM-807980867777
Foden85CMRW, LW, CF818182895757
James85RMCAM, RW898178874082
Toone85CAMCM818081865164
Walsh85CDMCM644681797974
Greenwood84CBLB, LM716582748582
Maddison84CMCAM, CDM678186855864
Le Tissier84CBRB765877738680
Watkins84ST-778373805080
Pickford84GK-847888875381
Hampton84GK-828382846085
Earps84GK-818083824184
Eze83CAMLW, ST748081875068
Gordon83LWRW, LM917978835071
Bowen83RMST, RW768178824670
Kirby83CAMRW, CM848277864260
White83RB-703575758378
Gibbs-White82CAMST757782846072
Galton82LMCAM, LW738281806279
Rogers82CAMRM, LM, CM777779846779
Parris82STRM, RW908277844767
Greenwood82RMCAM, RW838377833763
Konsa82CBRB, RM755371758478
Stones82CBRB645874758472
England82ST-638667774072
Guehi82CB-693969738378
Turner82CBCDM536065668477
Zelem81CDMCM687882797882
Gallagher81CMCAM, LM757680787984
James81RB-767182778181
Neville81RBLB, LM, RM767076788183
Daly81STCAM, CM798176806476
Charles81LBRB, RM, LM816679767870
Toney81ST-788271755181
Murphy81RWRM827778806170
Park81CMRW, RM837377865963
Blundell81LBRB695471738270
Ad

Jude Bellingham is the standout performer in the list (90-rated). The Real Madrid midfielder possesses exceptional passing, dribbling, and shooting abilities, making him versatile enough to play in multiple positions. Players like Kane (89-rated) add the touch of experience in the men's team.

Saka (88-rated), Russo (89-rated), Rice (87-rated), Bronze (87-rated), and others are also irreplaceable choices in both the men's and the women's teams.

With Alexander-Arnold, Greenwood, Stones, Le Tissier, and others, the English side also looks tough defensively. The list of the best 50 English players in FC 26, based on the leak, shows that the England Women's squad also has some great players and can give a tough fight to their opponents in the upcoming season.

