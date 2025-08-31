Top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Thetop 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, giving fans an idea of what their favorite Brazilian stars will get in the upcoming game. EA's official rankings are expected to arrive around September 2025. Now, the leaked ratings indicate that Brazilian stars like Vinicius Jr. (90 OVR), Raphinha (90 OVR), and Alisson (89 OVR) have taken the top spots. However, these rankings may differ from the official numbers.
This article takes a look at the top 50 leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. Read on to know more.
Note: These ratings are not official and were leaked on futmind.com. The official ratings may differ.
The leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings are based on the 2024-25 season, where said players dominated in the top European leagues. The list of the top 50 Brazil players includes rising prospects like Raphinha and seasoned athletes like Alisson and Marquinhos.
The table also highlights women players such as Marta (85 OVR) and Debinha (88 OVR), among others, in the top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. This suggests a potential rise in women stars within EA FC. For attacks and wingers, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, and Rodrygo are popular choices based on their overall stats. Defenders like Gabriel and Marquinhos are effective for hybrid teams, while Alisson and Ederson serve as top goalkeeper options.
Overall, the Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings include world-class athletes from both women's and men's football. The high pace, dribbling, and defensive stats make Brazilian players highly relevant for Ultimate Team, while their depth and positional flexibility attract various playstyles. However, since these are leaked ratings, fans should wait for EA’s official release for confirmation.
EA FC 26 is set for a global release on September 26, 2025, across all platforms.
Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.
He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.
Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.
Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.
Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.