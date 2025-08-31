Top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Aug 31, 2025 03:18 GMT
Leaked ratings for FC26 Brazil players, EA FC 26, Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings, Brazil EA FC 26, EA FC 25, Brazil player ratings, EA FC 26 leaked
Leaked ratings for EA FC 26 Brazil players (Image via EA)

The top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, giving fans an idea of what their favorite Brazilian stars will get in the upcoming game. EA's official rankings are expected to arrive around September 2025. Now, the leaked ratings indicate that Brazilian stars like Vinicius Jr. (90 OVR), Raphinha (90 OVR), and Alisson (89 OVR) have taken the top spots. However, these rankings may differ from the official numbers.

Ad

This article takes a look at the top 50 leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. Read on to know more.

Note: These ratings are not official and were leaked on futmind.com. The official ratings may differ.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Best Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings leaked so far

The leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings are based on the 2024-25 season, where said players dominated in the top European leagues. The list of the top 50 Brazil players includes rising prospects like Raphinha and seasoned athletes like Alisson and Marquinhos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Here is a list of all the top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings:

NameOVRPOSAlt. POSPACSHOPASDRIDEFPHY
Raphinha90LMLW918485885375
Vini Jr.89LWST, LM958481912969
Alisson89GK868585895690
Debinha88CAMRW857986914675
Gabriel88CB644464658884
Marquinhos87CB785675748980
Bruno Guimarães86CMCDM667584847981
Marta85CAMST, RM708384884475
Rodrygo85RWST, RM888079873164
Bremer85CB825058668680
Ederson85GK838291836483
Éder Militão84CB825069718582
Matheus Cunha83CAMLW, ST778579844475
Murillo83CB804867718383
Joelinton82CMLW747377818290
Éderson82CMCAM787277808081
Geyse82RMRW917974863487
Fabinho82CDMCM536978778180
Bia Zaneratto82ST728173835083
Ibañez82CB873247618385
Carlos Augusto81LBCB, LM787277797976
Anderson Talisca81CAMST, RW768680814574
Malcom81CAMRM897879844373
Gabriel Martinelli81LWLM907775834672
Antony81RMRW847679834370
Antônia Silva81RB805071798080
David Neres81LWLM867675864661
Galeno81LMLW937571834569
Lauren81CB723358648283
Lucas Perri81GK807979823580
Lorena81GK788178822980
Fred80CMCDM777178827675
Douglas Luiz80CMCDM677582807570
Lucas Paquetá80CMLM, CAM687878846975
Gabriel Sara80CMCAM, RM747483796878
Andrey Santos80CMCDM746974787780
Gabi Nunes80ST857974813983
Gabriel Jesus80ST817974863971
Kerolin Nicoli80RMST, RW817476814275
Samuel Lino80LMLW827275815268
Igor Paixão80LWLM838075813270
Evanilson80ST767965773776
Alexsandro80CB664063598081
Bento80GK797677833981
Mauro Júnior79LBCM, RB836676817359
Evander79CAMCM727778816669
Roberto Firmino79CAMST657478845675
Angelina79LMCM, LW726978805965
João Pedro79STCAM787872813770
Luana79CM507278816665
Ad

Also read, All Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The table also highlights women players such as Marta (85 OVR) and Debinha (88 OVR), among others, in the top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. This suggests a potential rise in women stars within EA FC. For attacks and wingers, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, and Rodrygo are popular choices based on their overall stats. Defenders like Gabriel and Marquinhos are effective for hybrid teams, while Alisson and Ederson serve as top goalkeeper options.

Ad

Overall, the Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings include world-class athletes from both women's and men's football. The high pace, dribbling, and defensive stats make Brazilian players highly relevant for Ultimate Team, while their depth and positional flexibility attract various playstyles. However, since these are leaked ratings, fans should wait for EA’s official release for confirmation.

EA FC 26 is set for a global release on September 26, 2025, across all platforms.

Also read: Top 30 Serie A EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Ad

Check out our other EA FC 26 related news and guides:

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications