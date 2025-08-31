Top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, giving fans an idea of what their favorite Brazilian stars will get in the upcoming game. EA's official rankings are expected to arrive around September 2025. Now, the leaked ratings indicate that Brazilian stars like Vinicius Jr. (90 OVR), Raphinha (90 OVR), and Alisson (89 OVR) have taken the top spots. However, these rankings may differ from the official numbers.

Ad

This article takes a look at the top 50 leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. Read on to know more.

Note: These ratings are not official and were leaked on futmind.com. The official ratings may differ.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Best Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings leaked so far

The leaked Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings are based on the 2024-25 season, where said players dominated in the top European leagues. The list of the top 50 Brazil players includes rising prospects like Raphinha and seasoned athletes like Alisson and Marquinhos.

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Here is a list of all the top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings:

Name OVR POS Alt. POS PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY Raphinha 90 LM LW 91 84 85 88 53 75 Vini Jr. 89 LW ST, LM 95 84 81 91 29 69 Alisson 89 GK — 86 85 85 89 56 90 Debinha 88 CAM RW 85 79 86 91 46 75 Gabriel 88 CB — 64 44 64 65 88 84 Marquinhos 87 CB — 78 56 75 74 89 80 Bruno Guimarães 86 CM CDM 66 75 84 84 79 81 Marta 85 CAM ST, RM 70 83 84 88 44 75 Rodrygo 85 RW ST, RM 88 80 79 87 31 64 Bremer 85 CB — 82 50 58 66 86 80 Ederson 85 GK — 83 82 91 83 64 83 Éder Militão 84 CB — 82 50 69 71 85 82 Matheus Cunha 83 CAM LW, ST 77 85 79 84 44 75 Murillo 83 CB — 80 48 67 71 83 83 Joelinton 82 CM LW 74 73 77 81 82 90 Éderson 82 CM CAM 78 72 77 80 80 81 Geyse 82 RM RW 91 79 74 86 34 87 Fabinho 82 CDM CM 53 69 78 77 81 80 Bia Zaneratto 82 ST — 72 81 73 83 50 83 Ibañez 82 CB — 87 32 47 61 83 85 Carlos Augusto 81 LB CB, LM 78 72 77 79 79 76 Anderson Talisca 81 CAM ST, RW 76 86 80 81 45 74 Malcom 81 CAM RM 89 78 79 84 43 73 Gabriel Martinelli 81 LW LM 90 77 75 83 46 72 Antony 81 RM RW 84 76 79 83 43 70 Antônia Silva 81 RB — 80 50 71 79 80 80 David Neres 81 LW LM 86 76 75 86 46 61 Galeno 81 LM LW 93 75 71 83 45 69 Lauren 81 CB — 72 33 58 64 82 83 Lucas Perri 81 GK — 80 79 79 82 35 80 Lorena 81 GK — 78 81 78 82 29 80 Fred 80 CM CDM 77 71 78 82 76 75 Douglas Luiz 80 CM CDM 67 75 82 80 75 70 Lucas Paquetá 80 CM LM, CAM 68 78 78 84 69 75 Gabriel Sara 80 CM CAM, RM 74 74 83 79 68 78 Andrey Santos 80 CM CDM 74 69 74 78 77 80 Gabi Nunes 80 ST — 85 79 74 81 39 83 Gabriel Jesus 80 ST — 81 79 74 86 39 71 Kerolin Nicoli 80 RM ST, RW 81 74 76 81 42 75 Samuel Lino 80 LM LW 82 72 75 81 52 68 Igor Paixão 80 LW LM 83 80 75 81 32 70 Evanilson 80 ST — 76 79 65 77 37 76 Alexsandro 80 CB — 66 40 63 59 80 81 Bento 80 GK — 79 76 77 83 39 81 Mauro Júnior 79 LB CM, RB 83 66 76 81 73 59 Evander 79 CAM CM 72 77 78 81 66 69 Roberto Firmino 79 CAM ST 65 74 78 84 56 75 Angelina 79 LM CM, LW 72 69 78 80 59 65 João Pedro 79 ST CAM 78 78 72 81 37 70 Luana 79 CM — 50 72 78 81 66 65

Ad

Also read, All Liverpool EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The table also highlights women players such as Marta (85 OVR) and Debinha (88 OVR), among others, in the top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings. This suggests a potential rise in women stars within EA FC. For attacks and wingers, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, and Rodrygo are popular choices based on their overall stats. Defenders like Gabriel and Marquinhos are effective for hybrid teams, while Alisson and Ederson serve as top goalkeeper options.

Ad

Overall, the Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings include world-class athletes from both women's and men's football. The high pace, dribbling, and defensive stats make Brazilian players highly relevant for Ultimate Team, while their depth and positional flexibility attract various playstyles. However, since these are leaked ratings, fans should wait for EA’s official release for confirmation.

EA FC 26 is set for a global release on September 26, 2025, across all platforms.

Also read: Top 30 Serie A EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Ad

Check out our other EA FC 26 related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Rathi Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.



He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.



Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.



Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.



Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.



When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym. Know More