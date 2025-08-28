All Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 28, 2025 18:31 GMT
All Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings
All Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

The highly anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, and fans can now see where their favorite Manchester United stars rank this year. From leaders like Bruno Fernandes to exciting youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Højlund, every player has their place in the new ratings.

Both the men’s and women’s squads of Manchester United are featured in the leaked list, giving a complete picture of the talent across the club. With experienced internationals and a rising generation of youth players, United’s squad brings balance and depth heading into EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings

From Man United stars like Bruno Fernandes and Ella Toone to new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Fridolina Rolfö, the following list presents all current Red Devils with their ratings for EA FC 26.

Player

Position

Rating

Bruno Fernandes

CAM / CM

87

Fridolina Rolfö

LB / LW

85

Ella Toone

CAM / CM

85

Bryan Mbeumo

RM / RW / ST

84

Dominique Janssen

CDM / CB

84

Maya Le Tissier

CB / RB

84

Leah Galton

LM / CAM / LW

83

Matheus Cunha

CAM / LW / ST

83

Melvine Malard

LW / ST / LM

82

Matthijs de Ligt

CB

82

Millie Turner

CB / CDM

82

Phallon Tullis-Joyce

GK

82

Lisandro Martínez

CB

81

Antony

RM / RW

81

Hannah Blundell

LB / RB

81

Noussair Mazraoui

RB / CB / RM

80

Benjamin Šeško

ST

80

Casemiro

CDM / CM

80

Jadon Sancho

LM / RM / LW

80

Harry Maguire

CB

80

Andre Onana

GK

80

Diogo Dalot

RB / LB /RM

79

Luke Shaw

CB / LB

79

Manuel Ugarte

CDM / CM

79

Amad Diallo

CAM / RW / RM

79

Elisabeth Terland

ST

79

Grace Clinton

CAM / CM / ST

78

Hinata Miyazawa

CDM / LM

78

Gabby George

LB / CB

78

Jayde Riviere

RB

78

Leny Yoro

CB

78

Kobbie Mainoo

CM / CDM

77

Mason Mount

CAM / CM / RW

77

Joshua Zirkzee

ST

77

Alejandro Garnacho

CAM / LW /LM

77

Celin Bizet

RM / RW / ST

77

Rachel Williams

ST

76

Rasmus Højlund

ST

76

Julia Zigiotti Olme

CDM

76

Tyrell Malacia

LB

75

Altay Bayındır

GK

75

Patrick Dorgu

LB / LM

74

Lisa Naalsund

CDM / CM

73

Anna Sandberg

LB / LM

71

Kayla Rendell

GK

71

Simi Awujo

CM

69

Ayden Heaven

CB / LB

69

Harry Amass

LB

68

Tom Heaton

GK

67

Chido Obi

ST

65

Tyler Fredricson

CB

65

Diego León

LB

64

Safia Middleton-Patel

GK

62

Rhys Bennett

CB

61

Keira Barry

ST

59

One of the clear takeaways from these leaks is that several United stars have dipped in ratings compared to their EA FC 25 numbers. Casemiro, Maguire, and Sancho now sit at 80, while Martínez (81) and Ugarte (79) have also dropped in ratings, showing how United’s poor 2024/25 season impacted them. Even goalkeeper Onana is now rated at just 80, a fall from last year’s higher expectations.

Also Read: Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Despite these decreases, there’s plenty of upside in the squad. Players like Mainoo (77), Højlund (76), Yoro (78), and Šeško (80) may not be top-tier picks for Ultimate Team, but they might have great potential in Career Mode, where their development could turn them into world-class players. On the women’s side, consistent performers like Toone (85), Le Tissier (84), and new signing Rolfö (85) keep United competitive at the top end.

Overall, the ratings reflect Manchester United being in transition, as they are less dominant for immediate Ultimate Team playthrough but built for Career Mode long runs.

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

