All Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The highly anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, and fans can now see where their favorite Manchester United stars rank this year. From leaders like Bruno Fernandes to exciting youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Højlund, every player has their place in the new ratings.
Both the men’s and women’s squads of Manchester United are featured in the leaked list, giving a complete picture of the talent across the club. With experienced internationals and a rising generation of youth players, United’s squad brings balance and depth heading into EA FC 26.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Complete list of Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings
From Man United stars like Bruno Fernandes and Ella Toone to new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Fridolina Rolfö, the following list presents all current Red Devils with their ratings for EA FC 26.
One of the clear takeaways from these leaks is that several United stars have dipped in ratings compared to their EA FC 25 numbers. Casemiro, Maguire, and Sancho now sit at 80, while Martínez (81) and Ugarte (79) have also dropped in ratings, showing how United’s poor 2024/25 season impacted them. Even goalkeeper Onana is now rated at just 80, a fall from last year’s higher expectations.
Despite these decreases, there’s plenty of upside in the squad. Players like Mainoo (77), Højlund (76), Yoro (78), and Šeško (80) may not be top-tier picks for Ultimate Team, but they might have great potential in Career Mode, where their development could turn them into world-class players. On the women’s side, consistent performers like Toone (85), Le Tissier (84), and new signing Rolfö (85) keep United competitive at the top end.
Overall, the ratings reflect Manchester United being in transition, as they are less dominant for immediate Ultimate Team playthrough but built for Career Mode long runs.
