All Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The highly anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, and fans can now see where their favorite Manchester United stars rank this year. From leaders like Bruno Fernandes to exciting youngsters like Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Højlund, every player has their place in the new ratings.

Ad

Both the men’s and women’s squads of Manchester United are featured in the leaked list, giving a complete picture of the talent across the club. With experienced internationals and a rising generation of youth players, United’s squad brings balance and depth heading into EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of Manchester United EA FC 26 player ratings

From Man United stars like Bruno Fernandes and Ella Toone to new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Fridolina Rolfö, the following list presents all current Red Devils with their ratings for EA FC 26.

Ad

Trending

Player Position Rating Bruno Fernandes CAM / CM 87 Fridolina Rolfö LB / LW 85 Ella Toone CAM / CM 85 Bryan Mbeumo RM / RW / ST 84 Dominique Janssen CDM / CB 84 Maya Le Tissier CB / RB 84 Leah Galton LM / CAM / LW 83 Matheus Cunha CAM / LW / ST 83 Melvine Malard LW / ST / LM 82 Matthijs de Ligt CB 82 Millie Turner CB / CDM 82 Phallon Tullis-Joyce GK 82 Lisandro Martínez CB 81 Antony RM / RW 81 Hannah Blundell LB / RB 81 Noussair Mazraoui RB / CB / RM 80 Benjamin Šeško ST 80 Casemiro CDM / CM 80 Jadon Sancho LM / RM / LW 80 Harry Maguire CB 80 Andre Onana GK 80 Diogo Dalot RB / LB /RM 79 Luke Shaw CB / LB 79 Manuel Ugarte CDM / CM 79 Amad Diallo CAM / RW / RM 79 Elisabeth Terland ST 79 Grace Clinton CAM / CM / ST 78 Hinata Miyazawa CDM / LM 78 Gabby George LB / CB 78 Jayde Riviere RB 78 Leny Yoro CB 78 Kobbie Mainoo CM / CDM 77 Mason Mount CAM / CM / RW 77 Joshua Zirkzee ST 77 Alejandro Garnacho CAM / LW /LM 77 Celin Bizet RM / RW / ST 77 Rachel Williams ST 76 Rasmus Højlund ST 76 Julia Zigiotti Olme CDM 76 Tyrell Malacia LB 75 Altay Bayındır GK 75 Patrick Dorgu LB / LM 74 Lisa Naalsund CDM / CM 73 Anna Sandberg LB / LM 71 Kayla Rendell GK 71 Simi Awujo CM 69 Ayden Heaven CB / LB 69 Harry Amass LB 68 Tom Heaton GK 67 Chido Obi ST 65 Tyler Fredricson CB 65 Diego León LB 64 Safia Middleton-Patel GK 62 Rhys Bennett CB 61 Keira Barry ST 59

Ad

One of the clear takeaways from these leaks is that several United stars have dipped in ratings compared to their EA FC 25 numbers. Casemiro, Maguire, and Sancho now sit at 80, while Martínez (81) and Ugarte (79) have also dropped in ratings, showing how United’s poor 2024/25 season impacted them. Even goalkeeper Onana is now rated at just 80, a fall from last year’s higher expectations.

Also Read: Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Ad

Despite these decreases, there’s plenty of upside in the squad. Players like Mainoo (77), Højlund (76), Yoro (78), and Šeško (80) may not be top-tier picks for Ultimate Team, but they might have great potential in Career Mode, where their development could turn them into world-class players. On the women’s side, consistent performers like Toone (85), Le Tissier (84), and new signing Rolfö (85) keep United competitive at the top end.

Overall, the ratings reflect Manchester United being in transition, as they are less dominant for immediate Ultimate Team playthrough but built for Career Mode long runs.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.