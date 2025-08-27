Top 30 La Liga EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

When it comes to EA FC 26 player ratings, fans always look forward to seeing how their favorite footballers rank. With La Liga being one of the most competitive leagues in the world, fans would be eager to know how their beloved players from the top flight of Spanish football are rated in-game.

The leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for La Liga have already started making waves among fans and football enthusiasts alike. From Real Madrid’s star power to Barcelona’s rising talents, the numbers this year look very exciting. So, we have listed the top 30 La Liga EA FC 26 player ratings in this article.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Top La Liga EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the complete list of the top 30 EA FC 26 ratings for players from Spanish football’s top divison:

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – 91

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 90

Pedri (Barcelona) – 90

Raphinha (Barcelona) – 90

Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid) – 89

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – 89

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 89

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) – 88

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 88

Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid) – 88

Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid) – 87

Jules Koundé (Barcelona) – 87

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 87

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) – 86

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) – 86

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – 86

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) – 86

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) – 86

Isco (Real Betis) – 85

Dani Olmo (Barcelona) – 85

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 85

Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao) – 85

Wojciech Szczęsny (Barcelona) – 85

Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao) – 85

Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao) – 84

Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético Madrid) – 84

Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid) – 84

Alex Baena (Atlético Madrid) – 84

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) – 84

Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 84

The leaked La Liga EA FC 26 player ratings show that Kylian Mbappé is leading the pack, while young stars like Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham are closing in on the world’s elite. Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate the charts, but Atlético Madrid, Athletic Bilbao, and even Real Betis have key inclusions.

These leaked EA FC 26 player ratings prove that La Liga is stacked with talented players across all positions. The league’s balance of experienced superstars like Lewandowski (88), Griezmann (86), and Courtois (89), alongside the young talents such as Lamine Yamal (89), Pedri (90), and Bellingham (90), makes it incredibly exciting for both the Career Mode and the Ultimate Team.

