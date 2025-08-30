All Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 30, 2025
EA FC 26 player ratings, Atletico Madrid Player ratings EA FC 26
The Atletico Madrid player ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 ratings for the superstars of Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads have been leaked. Nore than half of the leaked men's team ratings are 80 or higher, according to the recent leak from futmind.com. The women's team also apparently has quite a few players with impressive ratings.

From Oblak to Griezmann and Garcia to Lola Gallardo, this article provides the leaked ratings of players from both Atletico Madrid's men's and women's squads in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation.Readers are advisesd to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Complete list of leaked Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings

The leaked ratings for the Atletico Madrid men's team players are as follows:

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
OblakGK88
MussoGK79
MoldovanGK71
GimenezCB83
Le NormandCB83
LengletCB80
KostisCB/LB68
SpinaCB61
Marcos LlorenteRB/CM/RM84
MolinaRB79
Javi GalanLB80
Javi SerranoCDM/CM64
De PaulCM/CDM84
Pablo BarriosCM/CDM82
GallagherCM/CAM/LM81
KokeCM/CDm81
SaulCM/LM/CDM77
LemarCM/LM71
Aitor GismeraCM/CDM59
SimeoneRM/ST/LM/RW81
RayaneRM/CM/RW60
Alex BaenaLM/ST/LW84
Samuel LinoLM/LW80
RuggeriLM/LB/LW75
El JebariLW/LM/ST65
AlvarezST87
GriezmannST/CAM/LM86
SorlothST84
CorreaST79
Carlos MartinST/LM70
Here are the leaked player ratings of the women's team of Atletico Madrid in EA FC 26:

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
Lola GallardoGK81
Patricia LarqueGK68
LaurenCB81
Carmen MenayoCB/LB80
Silvia LlorisCB/LB78
Xenia PerezCB/CDM75
Andrea MedinaLB79
Rosa OterminLB/LM78
Alexia FernandezLB/LW75
GarciaCDM/CM82
Boe RisaCM/CDM79
Tatiana PintoCM/CAM76
Fiamma BenitezCAM/CM79
Ana VitoriaCAM/CM73
Macarena PortalesLM/LW/RW74
JensenRW/ST/RM77
LuanyST/RW/RM77
Amaiur SarriegiST/RW/LW81
SheilaST75
Gio GarbeliniST/LM75
WifiST71
If the leaks are to be trusted, both the Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads look tough on paper. Many midfielders from the men's team seem versatile and could fill in for other players in different positions if needed. In terms of defense, Oblak, GK (88), seems to be the highest-rated player on the team.

With Alvarez (87), Griezmann (86), and Sorloth (84), there seems to be a lot of quality up front, along with backups like Correa (79), who could help the team coming off the bench.

The women's team, with players like Boe Risa (79), Lola Gallardo (81), and Garcia (82), looks prepared to face any team in the upcoming season.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
