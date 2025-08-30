All Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)
The EA FC 26 ratings for the superstars of Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads have been leaked. Nore than half of the leaked men's team ratings are 80 or higher, according to the recent leak from futmind.com. The women's team also apparently has quite a few players with impressive ratings.
From Oblak to Griezmann and Garcia to Lola Gallardo, this article provides the leaked ratings of players from both Atletico Madrid's men's and women's squads in EA FC 26.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation.Readers are advisesd to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Here are the leaked player ratings of the women's team of Atletico Madrid in EA FC 26:
Players
Position(s)
Ratings
Lola Gallardo
GK
81
Patricia Larque
GK
68
Lauren
CB
81
Carmen Menayo
CB/LB
80
Silvia Lloris
CB/LB
78
Xenia Perez
CB/CDM
75
Andrea Medina
LB
79
Rosa Otermin
LB/LM
78
Alexia Fernandez
LB/LW
75
Garcia
CDM/CM
82
Boe Risa
CM/CDM
79
Tatiana Pinto
CM/CAM
76
Fiamma Benitez
CAM/CM
79
Ana Vitoria
CAM/CM
73
Macarena Portales
LM/LW/RW
74
Jensen
RW/ST/RM
77
Luany
ST/RW/RM
77
Amaiur Sarriegi
ST/RW/LW
81
Sheila
ST
75
Gio Garbelini
ST/LM
75
Wifi
ST
71
If the leaks are to be trusted, both the Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads look tough on paper. Many midfielders from the men's team seem versatile and could fill in for other players in different positions if needed. In terms of defense, Oblak, GK (88), seems to be the highest-rated player on the team.
With Alvarez (87), Griezmann (86), and Sorloth (84), there seems to be a lot of quality up front, along with backups like Correa (79), who could help the team coming off the bench.
The women's team, with players like Boe Risa (79), Lola Gallardo (81), and Garcia (82), looks prepared to face any team in the upcoming season.
