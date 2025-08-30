All Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)

The EA FC 26 ratings for the superstars of Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads have been leaked. Nore than half of the leaked men's team ratings are 80 or higher, according to the recent leak from futmind.com. The women's team also apparently has quite a few players with impressive ratings.

From Oblak to Griezmann and Garcia to Lola Gallardo, this article provides the leaked ratings of players from both Atletico Madrid's men's and women's squads in EA FC 26.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation.Readers are advisesd to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Complete list of leaked Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings

The leaked ratings for the Atletico Madrid men's team players are as follows:

Players Position(s) Ratings Oblak GK 88 Musso GK 79 Moldovan GK 71 Gimenez CB 83 Le Normand CB 83 Lenglet CB 80 Kostis CB/LB 68 Spina CB 61 Marcos Llorente RB/CM/RM 84 Molina RB 79 Javi Galan LB 80 Javi Serrano CDM/CM 64 De Paul CM/CDM 84 Pablo Barrios CM/CDM 82 Gallagher CM/CAM/LM 81 Koke CM/CDm 81 Saul CM/LM/CDM 77 Lemar CM/LM 71 Aitor Gismera CM/CDM 59 Simeone RM/ST/LM/RW 81 Rayane RM/CM/RW 60 Alex Baena LM/ST/LW 84 Samuel Lino LM/LW 80 Ruggeri LM/LB/LW 75 El Jebari LW/LM/ST 65 Alvarez ST 87 Griezmann ST/CAM/LM 86 Sorloth ST 84 Correa ST 79 Carlos Martin ST/LM 70

Here are the leaked player ratings of the women's team of Atletico Madrid in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Ratings Lola Gallardo GK 81 Patricia Larque GK 68 Lauren CB 81 Carmen Menayo CB/LB 80 Silvia Lloris CB/LB 78 Xenia Perez CB/CDM 75 Andrea Medina LB 79 Rosa Otermin LB/LM 78 Alexia Fernandez LB/LW 75 Garcia CDM/CM 82 Boe Risa CM/CDM 79 Tatiana Pinto CM/CAM 76 Fiamma Benitez CAM/CM 79 Ana Vitoria CAM/CM 73 Macarena Portales LM/LW/RW 74 Jensen RW/ST/RM 77 Luany ST/RW/RM 77 Amaiur Sarriegi ST/RW/LW 81 Sheila ST 75 Gio Garbelini ST/LM 75 Wifi ST 71

If the leaks are to be trusted, both the Atletico Madrid men's and women's squads look tough on paper. Many midfielders from the men's team seem versatile and could fill in for other players in different positions if needed. In terms of defense, Oblak, GK (88), seems to be the highest-rated player on the team.

With Alvarez (87), Griezmann (86), and Sorloth (84), there seems to be a lot of quality up front, along with backups like Correa (79), who could help the team coming off the bench.

The women's team, with players like Boe Risa (79), Lola Gallardo (81), and Garcia (82), looks prepared to face any team in the upcoming season.

