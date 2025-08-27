Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Like every year, one of the most anticipated moments for football fans is coming closer and that is the release of EA FC 26 ratings. With the latest installment of EA Sports’ annual soccer game just around the corner, leaks have surfaced online revealing the top 50-rated players in the game. As expected, the list features a mix of men’s and women’s football stars, with some fresh names climbing into the elite group this year.

If these leaks prove accurate, EA FC 26 could feature some exciting surprises, like rising stars breaking into the 90+ bracket to veterans maintaining their world-class status.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.

Leaked EA FC 26 player ratings

Here’s the complete leaked list of the top 50 highest-rated players in EA FC 26:

Alexia Putellas – 91 Aitana Bonmatí – 91 Rodri – 91 Mohamed Salah – 91 Kylian Mbappe – 91 Jude Bellingham – 90 Caroline Graham Hansen – 90 Pedri – 90 Raphinha – 90 Erling Haaland – 90 Virgil van Dijk – 90 Mapi León – 89 Guro Reiten – 89 Ousmane Dembélé – 89 Sophia Wilson – 89 Harry Kane – 89 Florian Wirtz – 89 Vinícius Júnior – 89 Khadija Shaw – 89 Lamine Yamal – 89 Alisson – 89 Thibaut Courtois – 89 Patri Guijarro – 88 Federico Valverde – 88 Joshua Kimmich – 88 Achraf Hakimi – 88 Vitinha – 88 Beth Mead – 88 Bukayo Saka – 88 Lautaro Martínez – 88 Kadidiatou Diani – 88 Debinha – 88 Jamal Musiala – 88 Robert Lewandowski – 88 Sam Kerr – 88 Marie-Antoinette Katoto – 88 Alexander Isak – 88 Irene Paredes – 88 Ewa Pajor – 88 Gabriel – 88 Jan Oblak – 88 Gianluigi Donnarumma – 88 Christiane Endler – 88 Katie McCabe – 87 Nicolo Barella – 87 Sakina Karchaoui – 87 Mariona Caldentey – 87 Julián Álvarez – 87 Bruno Fernandes – 87 Lindsey Horan Heaps – 87

From world-class players like Putellas, Bonmatí, and Rodri leading the way with 91 ratings, to rising stars such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Wirtz breaking into the top 20, this leaked list highlights the balance between established icons and the next generation of football superstars.

If these leaks turn out to be true, EA FC 26 will once again fuel debates among fans worldwide about who deserved a boost and who got unfairly downgraded.

