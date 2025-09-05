10 Best dribblers in EA FC 26 (Leaked)

Dribbling has always been one of the most important attributes in EA FC, and that remains the case with the new EA FC 26. The ability to glide past defenders, weave through tight spaces, and create scoring opportunities makes certain players stand out as true game-changers. In EA FC 26, dribbling has been refined even further, and the leaked player ratings confirm who the most skillful players are.

From silky midfield maestros to flair-heavy wingers and versatile attackers, the best dribblers in EA FC 26 bring creativity and flair. These players don’t just rely on raw pace, but also on their close control, agility, and skill moves that make them unstoppable in one-on-one situations.

Best dribbler players in EA FC 26

Here is the full list of the top dribblers based on leaked ratings.

Player







Rating







Position(s)







Dribblind







Dembélé







90







ST, RW, CAM







93







Kylian Mbappé







91







ST, LW, LM







92







Vini Jr.







89







LW, ST, LM







91







Debinha







88







CAM, RW, CM







91







Alexia Putellas







91







CM, CAM, CDM







91







Aitana Bonmatí







91







CM, CDM







91







Pedri







89







CM, CDM







91







Caroline G. Hansen







90







RW, RM







90







Jude Bellingham







90







CAM, CM







90







Lamine Yamal







89







RM, RW







90





1) Ousmane Dembélé

Ousmane Dembélé (Image via FUTMind)

With a 93 dribbling, Ousmane Dembélé takes the crown as the best dribbler in EA FC 26. The combinations of 5-star skill moves and the Trickster PlayStyles make him one of the most unpredictable attackers in the game.

Whether he’s deployed as a striker, winger, or even attacking midfielder, the Frenchman can break defenses with ease. His 5-star weak foot and attributes let him dribble and shoot with either foot, keeping defenders constantly guessing.

2) Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé (Image via FUTMind)

Not only is Mbappé the fastest player in EA FC 26, but he also ranks as one of the best dribblers with an impressive 92 dribbling and 5-star skill moves. His speed, combined with close control, makes him nearly impossible to stop in open play.

At a 91 rating, Mbappé is the complete package. His ability to combine world-class pace, dribbling, and finishing ensures he remains the most lethal forward in the game.

3) Vini Jr.

Vini Jr. (Image via FUTMind)

Vini Jr. is one of the flashiest and most entertaining dribblers in world football, and his 91 dribbling reflects that in EA FC 26. With 5-star skill moves, his flair and quick feet make him the best attacker for one-on-one duels.

The Real Madrid winger thrives on beating defenders wide, cutting inside, and creating scoring chances. His high agility makes him a must-have for anyone who relies on dribbling to dominate matches.

4) Debinha

Debinha (Image via FUTMind)

Among the standout female stars, Debinha shines with 91 dribbling and both the Trickster+ and Technical PlayStyles. Her 5-star skill moves make her a magician in midfield or attack.

Her ability to glide past defenders and dictate tempo in the final third makes her one of the best attacking midfielders in EA FC 26. She’s an ideal choice for players who love flair and unpredictability.

5) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas (Image via FUTMind)

Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas comes in with 91 dribbling and 5-star skill moves. Her Technical PlayStyle makes her exceptional at controlling tight spaces and unlocking defenses.

With a 91 overall rating, Putellas is one of the most complete midfielders in the game. She combines vision, passing, and dribbling, making her a world-class playmaker in EA FC 26.

Also Read: 10 Best strikers in EA FC 26 (Leaked)

6) Aitana Bonmatí

Aitana Bonmatí (Image via FUTMind)

Fresh off her Ballon d’Or success, Aitana Bonmatí earns 91 dribbling with the Technical+ PlayStyle. Although she has 4-star skill moves, her ball control, dribbling, and balance are among the best in the game.

Her ability to dictate possession from midfield and dribble past defenders makes her valuable in Career Mode and Ultimate Team. Bonmatí is the kind of player who thrives on quick turns and sharp passing sequences.

7) Pedri

Pedri (Image via FUTMind)

Barcelona’s midfield maestro Pedri also boasts 91 dribbling and the Technical PlayStyle. While he only has 4-star skill moves, his composure, ball retention, and smooth dribbling make him incredibly effective.

Pedri’s dribbling allows him to glide through midfield and control the tempo of matches. At 89 overall, he’s one of the most reliable young stars to build around in Career Mode, but also reliable in Ultimate Team.

8) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen (Image via FUTMind)

Caroline Graham Hansen is one of the most dynamic wingers in EA FC 26, with 90 dribbling and both Trickster+ and Technical PlayStyles. Moreover, the Norwegian is unstoppable down the right wing due to her 5-star skill moves, which complement her dribbling stats and PlayStyles.

Her creativity and ability to beat defenders wide make her one of the most entertaining attackers in the game. Hansen is perfect for those who love flashy dribbles and crossing from the flanks.

9) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (Image via FUTMind)

Jude Bellingham is among the best attacking midfielders with 90 dribbling and the Technical PlayStyle. His mix of ball control, strength, and composure makes him unique compared to lighter, flair-heavy dribblers.

Rated at 90 overall, Bellingham can dominate midfield with his dribbling. He’s not just about the relentless box-to-box presence, but combines skill with effectiveness.

10) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal (Image via FUTMind)

The youngest name on this list, but Lamine Yamal has made a name for his flair, which is represented in EA FC 26 with 90 dribbling, the Technical+ PlayStyle, and 5-star skill moves. His ability to take on defenders at just 18 years of age, made him a superstar not only for Career Mode long runs but across other modes too.

The Spaniard is versatile as a right winger or attacking midfielder, and his dribbling and overall rating ensure he’s already one of the most exciting cards in EA FC 26. Fans will love to destroy the opposition’s defence with this Barcelona prodigy.

The best dribblers in EA FC 26 showcase a mix of established superstars and rising talents who bring flair and creativity to the game. While this top list of 10 highlights the very best, some honorable mentions like Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Mohamed Salah, and Lionel Messi are also known for their exceptional dribbling stats and remain fan favorites. With so many skilled players, dribbling will once again be one of the most fun mechanics in EA FC 26.

