10 Best strikers in EA FC 26 (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings have already started to leak online, and fans are buzzing to see which strikers dominate the rankings this year. From blistering pace to deadly finishing, this list highlights the top forwards who can change a match instantly.

With the PlayStyles and PlayStyles+, strikers feel more realistic and dynamic in scoring goals. Let’s dive into the leaked ratings and see which attackers make it into the list of the best strikers in EA FC 26.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Best strikers based on leaked EA FX 26 player ratings

The following table shows the leaked top 10 strikers in EA FC 26, along with their stats and special PlayStyles:

1) Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé (Image via FifaRosters)

Mbappé tops the striker rankings once again, with his lightning-fast 97 pace making him the deadliest counter-attacking threat in EA FC 26. Combined with 90 shooting and 92 dribbling, he is practically unstoppable in one-on-one situations.

His Quick Step+ and Finesse Shot PlayStyles ensure he can breeze past defenders and score from any angle. Whether used as a pure striker or shifted out wide, Mbappé remains the ultimate forward.

2) Erling Haaland (90-rated)

Erling Haaland (Image via FifaRosters)

Haaland comes in strong with a monstrous 91 shooting and 88 physical, making him one of the most feared strikers in the game. His powerful finishing and sheer strength make him a nightmare for defenders.

With Chip Shot+ and Power Shot, Haaland is built for players who love clinical, no-nonsense strikers. He may not have Mbappé’s dribbling flair, but in front of goal, he’s as deadly as it gets.

3) Ousmane Dembélé (89-rated)

Ousmane Dembélé (Image via FifaRosters)

Originally a right winger, Dembélé played a lot as a striker for PSG last season. With 91 pace and 92 dribbling, the Frenchman gets an edge against tight defenses. His ability to create and finish chances makes him a versatile attacking weapon.

The Rapid+ PlayStyle boosts his agility, while his Trickster and Pinged Pass traits allow him to combine playmaking with lethal finishing. Dembélé is a striker who thrives in open play.

4) Sophia Wilson (89-rated)

Sophia Wilson (Image via FifaRosters)

Wilson brings electrifying pace and flair to the striker role. With 92 pace and 89 dribbling, she is one of the quickest players on the list, while her First Touch+ ensures she remains composed in tight spaces.

Her PlayStyles combo of Finesse Shot and Technical makes her versatile in finishing chances and building attacks. Wilson is an exciting option for players who want speed, skill, and creativity in their forward line.

5) Harry Kane (89-rated)

Harry Kane (Image via FifaRosters)

Kane continues to shine with his elite 92 shooting and strong 82 dribbling. While he lacks pace with only 64, his technical ability and finishing make him one of the most clinical strikers.

His Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle allows him to score from distance with ease, while his passing stats let him act as a deep-lying forward. Kane remains the best option for players who prefer intelligence over speed.

Also Read: Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

6) Khadija Shaw (89-rated)

Khadija Shaw (Image via FifaRosters)

Shaw continues to impress as one of the most dominant women’s strikers in EA FC 26. Her blend of 89 shooting and 85 physical gives her the strength to compete against any defender. The Aerial+ PlayStyle makes her a massive threat in the box.

Though not the quickest with 71 pace, Shaw thrives in structured attacking setups where she can bully defenders and score headers. She’s a powerhouse striker with a unique edge in EA FC 26.

7) Lautaro Martínez (88-rated)

Lautaro Martínez (Image via FifaRosters)

Martínez is a complete forward with no major weaknesses. With 88 shooting, 84 dribbling, and strong physical attributes, he offers balance across the board. His Finesse Shot+ ensures he can score spectacular goals from distance.

With Power Shot and Incisive Pass PlayStyles, the Argentine striker is also effective in build-up play alongside bring a goalscoring threat in front of the net. He’s perfect for players who want a well-rounded striker.

8) Robert Lewandowski (88-rated)

Robert Lewandowski (Image via FifaRosters)

The veteran Polish still ranks among the elite with 89 shooting and 84 physical. His clinical finishing and hold-up play make him deadly inside the box.

His Chip Shot+ PlayStyle and Finesse Shot make him a perfect striker for precision-based gameplay. He may lack pace, but Lewandowski’s shooting attributes make him elite.

9) Sam Kerr (88-rated)

Sam Kerr (Image via FifaRosters)

Kerr brings pace, skill, and finishing with 80 pace, 88 shooting, and 89 dribbling. Her ability to break defensive lines with sharp movement made her one of the best women strikers in EA FC 26.

Her Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, combined with Acrobatic and Quick Step PlayStyles, makes her lethal in both aerial duels and fast build-up play. Kerr is a great striker to have in the early days of Ultimate Team.

10) Alexander Isak (88-rated)

Alexander Isak (Image via FifaRosters)

Isak rounds out the list with a sharp blend of 83 pace, 89 shooting, and 85 dribbling. His tall frame and technical ability make him a versatile striker.

While he lacks a PlayStyle+, his Finesse Shot and Rapid PlayStyles still make him a threat inside and outside the box. Isak is the ideal option for players who want a mix of power and agility.

The top 10 strikers in EA FC 26 feature a perfect mix of pace, power, and clinical finishing. While these names dominate the spotlight, several others narrowly missed out on the list, like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Ewa Pajor, Julián Álvarez, and Serhou Guirassy. These strikers can easily break into future updates. With so many world-class options available, building the perfect attack in Ultimate Team will be more exciting than ever.

