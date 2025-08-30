All AS Roma EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The player ratings for the AS Roma men's team in EA FC 26 have been leaked, and the community is excited to analyze the potential ranks of their favorite players from the Italian club. Thanks to the recent leak on futmind.com, the ratings of the football superstars in Rome, from Dybala and Mancini to Pellegrini and El Sharawy, are now available for the community.

This article presents a list of ratings for all these players, and it appears that the team has a perfect blend of youth and experience this season as well. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on leaks from futmind.com. The final ratings may differ.

Complete list of AS Roma EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists leaked ratings of all the AS Roma men's team players:

Players Position(s) Ratings Svilar GK 82 Gollini GK 74 Marin GK 62 Mancini CB 83 Ndicka CB 81 Mario Hermoso CB 80 Kumbulla CB 77 Angelino LB/LM 79 Salah-Eddin LB 71 Jan Oliveras LB 63 Celik RB/RM/CB 76 Abdulhamid RB 75 Rensch RB/CB 74 Buba Sangare RB 63 Cristante CM/CDM 80 Kone CM/CDM 79 Bobe CM 74 Pisilli CM 72 Darboe CM/CDM 67 Pagano CM 61 Dybala CAM/ST 86 Pellegrini CAM/CM 80 Soule CAM/RM 78 Baldanzi CAM 75 Solbakken CAM/RM/LM 70 Cherubini CAM 66 El Sharaway LM/LW 79 Dovbyk ST 83

Based on the leaks, the team looks quite strong on paper. However, upon closer look, you can see that they lack squad depth in some crucial positions. While their defense appears strong, they lack options in positions like CDM, LW, RW, and more. Furthermore, apart from Dovbyk and Dybala, there aren't many threats up front, which can be a problem.

However, 16 out of 29 players on their squad have overall ratings of 75 or more. Besides, players like Dovbyk (83), El Sharaway (79), Dybala (86), and Pellegrini (80) are some of the biggest names in Italian club football and can change the flow of the match at any time.

AS Roma is set to return to the EA FC franchise after four years, and overall, they seem prepared to put up a fight against any teams in the upcoming season of FC 26.

