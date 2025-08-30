All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

With the latest leaks about EA FC 26 player ratings, fans are eager to see how their favorite stars at Juventus have been rated this year. The men’s and women’s squads feature exciting upgrades, balanced attributes, and some surprising inclusions, making them one of the standout teams in Serie A and women’s football.
Juventus Men boast a strong defensive core with Bremer, Locatelli, and Thuram leading the way, while young talents like Yıldız and Weah inject pace and flair. On the other hand, Juventus Women feature clinical finishers like Girelli, creative midfielders such as Boattin and Bonansea, and a solid defense by Salvai and Calligaris. The leaked ratings highlight Juventus’ blend of experience, youth, and tactical versatility across both squads.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Complete list of leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings
Below are the full leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings for both the men’s and women’s teams.
Juventus men’s squad ratings
Juventus women’s squad ratings
The men’s squad of Juventus has Bremer (85) to anchor a rock-solid defense, while Vlahović (82) provides a strong attacking option. New signings and young stars such as Thuram, Yıldız, and Mário add pace and dynamism, showing promise for both career mode and Ultimate Team players.
For Juventus Women, Cristiana Girelli (85) leads the attack as one of the top-rated strikers in the game, supported by Boattin (84) and Bonansea (83) on the wings. Their squad blends technical quality and physical strength, making them a serious contender in women’s football within EA FC 26.
Overall, both Juventus squads showcase depth, versatility, and star quality. With reliable defenders, creative midfielders, and dangerous attackers, Juventus fans will have The leaked ratings reveal that Juventus remain one of the most balanced squads in EA FC 26.
