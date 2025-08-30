All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

With the latest leaks about EA FC 26 player ratings, fans are eager to see how their favorite stars at Juventus have been rated this year. The men’s and women’s squads feature exciting upgrades, balanced attributes, and some surprising inclusions, making them one of the standout teams in Serie A and women’s football.

Ad

Juventus Men boast a strong defensive core with Bremer, Locatelli, and Thuram leading the way, while young talents like Yıldız and Weah inject pace and flair. On the other hand, Juventus Women feature clinical finishers like Girelli, creative midfielders such as Boattin and Bonansea, and a solid defense by Salvai and Calligaris. The leaked ratings highlight Juventus’ blend of experience, youth, and tactical versatility across both squads.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Ad

Trending

Complete list of leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings

Below are the full leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Juventus men’s squad ratings

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Bremer 85 CB – 82 50 58 66 86 80 Locatelli 84 CDM CM 63 69 80 76 81 78 Vlahović 82 ST – 78 84 69 77 29 82 Koopmeiners 81 CAM CM 70 79 83 78 75 75 Kostić 81 LM LB, LW 82 76 81 80 70 77 Thuram 81 CM CDM 78 76 77 80 81 81 Di Gregorio 81 GK – 82 78 79 85 56 83 Kalulu 80 CB – 80 53 68 70 81 76 Gatti 80 CB – 76 42 53 65 81 80 Cambiaso 79 LB RB 78 70 77 79 75 70 Yıldız 79 CAM LM, LW 84 78 74 83 35 66 Milik 79 ST – 50 82 72 77 40 67 Francisco Conceição 79 RM RW 87 68 73 85 36 50 McKennie 78 CM CDM, CAM 77 71 77 77 80 80 Gonzalez 78 RM LM, LW, RW 82 75 73 78 45 61 Perin 78 GK – 78 78 71 78 57 79 João Mário 77 RB RM 84 63 71 77 69 66 Weah 77 RM RB, RW 87 75 72 78 68 65 Tiago Djaló 75 CB – 76 42 61 63 75 75 Rugani 75 CB – 34 40 54 60 78 70 Miretti 74 CM CDM, LM 73 60 75 76 66 68 Kelly 74 CB LB 67 40 65 67 73 79 Cabal 74 LB CB 72 38 69 65 74 69 De Sciglio 72 CB LB, RB 63 46 70 71 75 64 Mbangula 72 LM LW 78 69 66 74 34 55 Alberto Costa 69 RB – 68 56 64 68 66 67 Gori 69 GK – 70 69 67 70 46 68 Pinsoglio 69 GK – 70 70 62 70 42 69 Sersanti 67 CM – 77 59 65 68 64 65 Rouhi 66 LB – 64 43 59 64 66 53 Compagnon 65 RM ST, RW 68 64 59 70 29 54 González 65 CB – 50 31 50 45 66 67 Adžić 61 CAM – 67 55 53 66 35 51

Ad

Juventus women’s squad ratings

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Girelli 85 ST – 77 84 70 80 46 77 Boattin 84 LM CB, LW 76 75 83 84 81 85 Bonansea 83 LM LW 79 81 77 83 38 74 Peyraud-Magnin 83 GK – 80 80 82 84 47 83 Salvai 81 CB LB 73 49 70 67 82 80 Rosucci 79 CB CM 71 68 79 78 80 76 Calligaris 79 CB – 79 59 72 75 80 80 Lehmann 79 RW LW, CAM, RM 79 75 73 82 57 70 Krumbiegel 79 LM RM, LW 84 72 74 78 61 72 Lenzini 79 CB – 74 47 71 68 79 77 Bergamaschi 76 LM RM, LW 84 66 72 72 77 78 Thomas 76 RM RW 90 74 68 74 42 67 Cascarino 76 CB – 67 45 65 65 77 71 Kullberg 76 CB – 71 37 65 65 77 69 Vangsgaard 75 ST RW 73 75 67 69 48 66 Harviken 72 CB – 63 38 50 57 72 72 Proulx 70 GK – 72 67 71 68 34 70 Schatzer 69 CM – 67 67 72 69 65 63 Beccari 69 LW LM 73 66 60 70 35 63 Brighton 67 CM – 68 62 58 70 62 66 Godø 67 CM – 68 65 60 69 54 59 Capelletti 65 GK – 63 66 65 66 27 68 Pelgander 60 CM – 66 52 59 63 48 48

Ad

The men’s squad of Juventus has Bremer (85) to anchor a rock-solid defense, while Vlahović (82) provides a strong attacking option. New signings and young stars such as Thuram, Yıldız, and Mário add pace and dynamism, showing promise for both career mode and Ultimate Team players.

Also Read: All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

For Juventus Women, Cristiana Girelli (85) leads the attack as one of the top-rated strikers in the game, supported by Boattin (84) and Bonansea (83) on the wings. Their squad blends technical quality and physical strength, making them a serious contender in women’s football within EA FC 26.

Ad

Overall, both Juventus squads showcase depth, versatility, and star quality. With reliable defenders, creative midfielders, and dangerous attackers, Juventus fans will have The leaked ratings reveal that Juventus remain one of the most balanced squads in EA FC 26.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.