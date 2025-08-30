All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 30, 2025 22:20 GMT
All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings
All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports

With the latest leaks about EA FC 26 player ratings, fans are eager to see how their favorite stars at Juventus have been rated this year. The men’s and women’s squads feature exciting upgrades, balanced attributes, and some surprising inclusions, making them one of the standout teams in Serie A and women’s football.

Juventus Men boast a strong defensive core with Bremer, Locatelli, and Thuram leading the way, while young talents like Yıldız and Weah inject pace and flair. On the other hand, Juventus Women feature clinical finishers like Girelli, creative midfielders such as Boattin and Bonansea, and a solid defense by Salvai and Calligaris. The leaked ratings highlight Juventus’ blend of experience, youth, and tactical versatility across both squads.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings

Below are the full leaked Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Juventus men’s squad ratings

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Bremer

85

CB

82

50

58

66

86

80

Locatelli

84

CDM

CM

63

69

80

76

81

78

Vlahović

82

ST

78

84

69

77

29

82

Koopmeiners

81

CAM

CM

70

79

83

78

75

75

Kostić

81

LM

LB, LW

82

76

81

80

70

77

Thuram

81

CM

CDM

78

76

77

80

81

81

Di Gregorio

81

GK

82

78

79

85

56

83

Kalulu

80

CB

80

53

68

70

81

76

Gatti

80

CB

76

42

53

65

81

80

Cambiaso

79

LB

RB

78

70

77

79

75

70

Yıldız

79

CAM

LM, LW

84

78

74

83

35

66

Milik

79

ST

50

82

72

77

40

67

Francisco Conceição

79

RM

RW

87

68

73

85

36

50

McKennie

78

CM

CDM, CAM

77

71

77

77

80

80

Gonzalez

78

RM

LM, LW, RW

82

75

73

78

45

61

Perin

78

GK

78

78

71

78

57

79

João Mário

77

RB

RM

84

63

71

77

69

66

Weah

77

RM

RB, RW

87

75

72

78

68

65

Tiago Djaló

75

CB

76

42

61

63

75

75

Rugani

75

CB

34

40

54

60

78

70

Miretti

74

CM

CDM, LM

73

60

75

76

66

68

Kelly

74

CB

LB

67

40

65

67

73

79

Cabal

74

LB

CB

72

38

69

65

74

69

De Sciglio

72

CB

LB, RB

63

46

70

71

75

64

Mbangula

72

LM

LW

78

69

66

74

34

55

Alberto Costa

69

RB

68

56

64

68

66

67

Gori

69

GK

70

69

67

70

46

68

Pinsoglio

69

GK

70

70

62

70

42

69

Sersanti

67

CM

77

59

65

68

64

65

Rouhi

66

LB

64

43

59

64

66

53

Compagnon

65

RM

ST, RW

68

64

59

70

29

54

González

65

CB

50

31

50

45

66

67

Adžić

61

CAM

67

55

53

66

35

51

Juventus women’s squad ratings

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Girelli

85

ST

77

84

70

80

46

77

Boattin

84

LM

CB, LW

76

75

83

84

81

85

Bonansea

83

LM

LW

79

81

77

83

38

74

Peyraud-Magnin

83

GK

80

80

82

84

47

83

Salvai

81

CB

LB

73

49

70

67

82

80

Rosucci

79

CB

CM

71

68

79

78

80

76

Calligaris

79

CB

79

59

72

75

80

80

Lehmann

79

RW

LW, CAM, RM

79

75

73

82

57

70

Krumbiegel

79

LM

RM, LW

84

72

74

78

61

72

Lenzini

79

CB

74

47

71

68

79

77

Bergamaschi

76

LM

RM, LW

84

66

72

72

77

78

Thomas

76

RM

RW

90

74

68

74

42

67

Cascarino

76

CB

67

45

65

65

77

71

Kullberg

76

CB

71

37

65

65

77

69

Vangsgaard

75

ST

RW

73

75

67

69

48

66

Harviken

72

CB

63

38

50

57

72

72

Proulx

70

GK

72

67

71

68

34

70

Schatzer

69

CM

67

67

72

69

65

63

Beccari

69

LW

LM

73

66

60

70

35

63

Brighton

67

CM

68

62

58

70

62

66

Godø

67

CM

68

65

60

69

54

59

Capelletti

65

GK

63

66

65

66

27

68

Pelgander

60

CM

66

52

59

63

48

48

The men’s squad of Juventus has Bremer (85) to anchor a rock-solid defense, while Vlahović (82) provides a strong attacking option. New signings and young stars such as Thuram, Yıldız, and Mário add pace and dynamism, showing promise for both career mode and Ultimate Team players.

For Juventus Women, Cristiana Girelli (85) leads the attack as one of the top-rated strikers in the game, supported by Boattin (84) and Bonansea (83) on the wings. Their squad blends technical quality and physical strength, making them a serious contender in women’s football within EA FC 26.

Overall, both Juventus squads showcase depth, versatility, and star quality. With reliable defenders, creative midfielders, and dangerous attackers, Juventus fans will have The leaked ratings reveal that Juventus remain one of the most balanced squads in EA FC 26.

