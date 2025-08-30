All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The excitement for EA FC 26 player ratings continues to build as fans eagerly check leaks about how their favorite clubs are represented in the new edition. Among them, AC Milan (Milano) has a special place in football history and modern competition, with its blend of world-class talent and promising youngsters. Each year, EA’s ratings become a hot topic of debate, and this year is no different for the Rossoneri.

With Milan fighting at the top levels of Serie A and in Europe, their squad boasts a mix of creativity, pace, and strength. From star attackers like Rafael Leão to reliable veterans like Luka Modric, fans are analyzing how EA Sports has judged each player. Now, let’s dive into the full leaked list of EA FC 26 player ratings for Milan.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Complete list of AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is the leaked roster with ratings for AC Milan in EA FC 26, featuring goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Maignan 87 GK – 84 83 85 88 64 84 Pulisic 85 RW RM, CAM 88 82 80 86 46 65 Rafael Leão 85 LW LM 93 79 80 86 28 75 Modrić 84 CM CAM, CDM 68 75 87 87 70 62 Fofana 81 CDM CM 68 68 75 78 79 77 Tomori 81 CB – 81 40 60 67 82 78 Bennacer 80 CDM CM 76 72 80 83 76 74 Loftus-Cheek 80 CM CAM 81 76 79 80 76 80 Chukwueze 80 RW RM 88 74 74 84 36 57 Estupiñán 79 LB – 76 57 77 78 75 72 Saelemaekers 79 RM LM, RW 80 67 75 81 66 63 Giménez 79 ST – 78 80 70 77 46 69 Adli 78 CDM CM 70 69 80 78 73 68 Ricci 78 CDM CM 73 60 75 79 73 72 Terracciano 78 GK – 79 75 72 82 41 78 Gabbia 78 CB – 49 35 54 60 81 76 Jashari 77 CDM CM 75 67 75 73 72 82 Pavlović 76 CB – 70 43 51 64 75 83 Musah 74 CM CDM, RM 88 69 71 78 70 76 De Winter 74 CB – 67 40 58 66 75 72 Bondo 72 CM CDM 74 61 69 75 66 63 Terracciano 71 LB RB 79 60 71 71 67 62 Álex Jiménez 71 RB LB 84 52 61 71 67 54 Vos 67 CDM CM 74 52 62 64 62 70 Traorè 66 LW LM 79 66 59 67 31 53 Athekame 65 RB – 82 28 49 62 59 68 Lazetić 64 ST LM 66 64 52 64 33 67 Bartesaghi 61 LB CB 54 43 55 59 62 65

The EA FC 26 player ratings for AC Milan highlight a balanced squad with world-class talent and strong depth. Mike Maignan (87) is once again one of the best goalkeepers in the game, while Rafael Leão (85) and Christian Pulisic (85) bring explosive pace and flair in attack. Luka Modrić (84) adds experience and creativity, giving Milan a midfield maestro to complement their younger stars.

In defense, Tomori (81) leads with speed and physicality, supported by Estupiñán (79) and Pavlović (76) for added solidity. The midfield is packed with options like Bennacer (80), Loftus-Cheek (80), and Fofana (81), while younger names such as Ricci (78), Jashari (77), and Musah (74) ensure plenty of potential for development in Career Mode.

Overall, Milan’s mix of veteran leadership, exciting attackers, and rising talents makes them a fun and competitive team to use in EA FC 26.

