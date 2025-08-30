All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 30, 2025 06:44 GMT
All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings
All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

The excitement for EA FC 26 player ratings continues to build as fans eagerly check leaks about how their favorite clubs are represented in the new edition. Among them, AC Milan (Milano) has a special place in football history and modern competition, with its blend of world-class talent and promising youngsters. Each year, EA’s ratings become a hot topic of debate, and this year is no different for the Rossoneri.

Ad

With Milan fighting at the top levels of Serie A and in Europe, their squad boasts a mix of creativity, pace, and strength. From star attackers like Rafael Leão to reliable veterans like Luka Modric, fans are analyzing how EA Sports has judged each player. Now, let’s dive into the full leaked list of EA FC 26 player ratings for Milan.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete list of AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is the leaked roster with ratings for AC Milan in EA FC 26, featuring goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Maignan

87

GK

84

83

85

88

64

84

Pulisic

85

RW

RM, CAM

88

82

80

86

46

65

Rafael Leão

85

LW

LM

93

79

80

86

28

75

Modrić

84

CM

CAM, CDM

68

75

87

87

70

62

Fofana

81

CDM

CM

68

68

75

78

79

77

Tomori

81

CB

81

40

60

67

82

78

Bennacer

80

CDM

CM

76

72

80

83

76

74

Loftus-Cheek

80

CM

CAM

81

76

79

80

76

80

Chukwueze

80

RW

RM

88

74

74

84

36

57

Estupiñán

79

LB

76

57

77

78

75

72

Saelemaekers

79

RM

LM, RW

80

67

75

81

66

63

Giménez

79

ST

78

80

70

77

46

69

Adli

78

CDM

CM

70

69

80

78

73

68

Ricci

78

CDM

CM

73

60

75

79

73

72

Terracciano

78

GK

79

75

72

82

41

78

Gabbia

78

CB

49

35

54

60

81

76

Jashari

77

CDM

CM

75

67

75

73

72

82

Pavlović

76

CB

70

43

51

64

75

83

Musah

74

CM

CDM, RM

88

69

71

78

70

76

De Winter

74

CB

67

40

58

66

75

72

Bondo

72

CM

CDM

74

61

69

75

66

63

Terracciano

71

LB

RB

79

60

71

71

67

62

Álex Jiménez

71

RB

LB

84

52

61

71

67

54

Vos

67

CDM

CM

74

52

62

64

62

70

Traorè

66

LW

LM

79

66

59

67

31

53

Athekame

65

RB

82

28

49

62

59

68

Lazetić

64

ST

LM

66

64

52

64

33

67

Bartesaghi

61

LB

CB

54

43

55

59

62

65

Ad

The EA FC 26 player ratings for AC Milan highlight a balanced squad with world-class talent and strong depth. Mike Maignan (87) is once again one of the best goalkeepers in the game, while Rafael Leão (85) and Christian Pulisic (85) bring explosive pace and flair in attack. Luka Modrić (84) adds experience and creativity, giving Milan a midfield maestro to complement their younger stars.

Also Read: All Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

In defense, Tomori (81) leads with speed and physicality, supported by Estupiñán (79) and Pavlović (76) for added solidity. The midfield is packed with options like Bennacer (80), Loftus-Cheek (80), and Fofana (81), while younger names such as Ricci (78), Jashari (77), and Musah (74) ensure plenty of potential for development in Career Mode.

Ad

Overall, Milan’s mix of veteran leadership, exciting attackers, and rising talents makes them a fun and competitive team to use in EA FC 26.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications