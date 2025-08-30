All AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The excitement for EA FC 26 player ratings continues to build as fans eagerly check leaks about how their favorite clubs are represented in the new edition. Among them, AC Milan (Milano) has a special place in football history and modern competition, with its blend of world-class talent and promising youngsters. Each year, EA’s ratings become a hot topic of debate, and this year is no different for the Rossoneri.
With Milan fighting at the top levels of Serie A and in Europe, their squad boasts a mix of creativity, pace, and strength. From star attackers like Rafael Leão to reliable veterans like Luka Modric, fans are analyzing how EA Sports has judged each player. Now, let’s dive into the full leaked list of EA FC 26 player ratings for Milan.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Complete list of AC Milan (Milano) EA FC 26 player ratings
Here is the leaked roster with ratings for AC Milan in EA FC 26, featuring goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards.
The EA FC 26 player ratings for AC Milan highlight a balanced squad with world-class talent and strong depth. Mike Maignan (87) is once again one of the best goalkeepers in the game, while Rafael Leão (85) and Christian Pulisic (85) bring explosive pace and flair in attack. Luka Modrić (84) adds experience and creativity, giving Milan a midfield maestro to complement their younger stars.
Also Read: All Dortmund EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
In defense, Tomori (81) leads with speed and physicality, supported by Estupiñán (79) and Pavlović (76) for added solidity. The midfield is packed with options like Bennacer (80), Loftus-Cheek (80), and Fofana (81), while younger names such as Ricci (78), Jashari (77), and Musah (74) ensure plenty of potential for development in Career Mode.
Overall, Milan’s mix of veteran leadership, exciting attackers, and rising talents makes them a fun and competitive team to use in EA FC 26.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- All Benfica EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Barcelona EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.