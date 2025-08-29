All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The much-anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, and Chelsea fans now get a glimpse of how their men’s and women’s squads are shaping up in the virtual football world. With big names, breakout stars, and promising youngsters, the Blues’ squad in the latest edition looks well-balanced across all positions.
Ad
Both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams feature heavily in the leaked list, with standout ratings that reflect their real-world impact. While the men’s side showcases young talents like Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo rising to elite status, the women’s squad shines with world-class names like Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr, and Millie Bright, who continue to dominate at the highest level.
Complete list of Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings
Below you’ll find the leaked ratings for both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s squads in EA FC 26 player ratings.
Chelsea’s men’s squad in EA FC 26 shows a strong focus on youth development. Players like Palmer (87), Caicedo (87), and Fernández (83) headline the team, underlining the club’s long-term vision. The squad also features promising talents such as Gittens, Andrey Santos, and Marc Guiu, who could grow into future stars in Career Mode.
On the women’s side, Chelsea continue to shine with some of the best-rated players in the game. Reiten (89) and Kerr (88) are among the world’s elite, while defensive stalwarts like Bright (87) and Bronze (87) ensure the Blues dominate at the back. With a deep squad of both established internationals and upcoming prospects, Chelsea Women look unstoppable in EA FC 26.
Ad
Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings highlight Chelsea’s mix of top-tier stars and emerging talents. Whether fans are diving into Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Kick Off, Chelsea’s squads promise a dynamic and exciting gameplay experience across the board.
Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.
Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.
Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.
Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.