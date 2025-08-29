All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings
All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

The much-anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, and Chelsea fans now get a glimpse of how their men’s and women’s squads are shaping up in the virtual football world. With big names, breakout stars, and promising youngsters, the Blues’ squad in the latest edition looks well-balanced across all positions.

Both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams feature heavily in the leaked list, with standout ratings that reflect their real-world impact. While the men’s side showcases young talents like Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo rising to elite status, the women’s squad shines with world-class names like Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr, and Millie Bright, who continue to dominate at the highest level.

Complete list of Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings

Below you’ll find the leaked ratings for both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s squads in EA FC 26 player ratings.

Chelsea men’s squad ratings

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Caicedo

87

CDM

71

64

78

81

84

82

Palmer

87

CAM

RM

75

83

87

87

50

65

Fernández

83

CM

CDM, CAM

68

75

85

81

73

75

Marc Cucurella

83

LB

75

64

79

80

81

78

James

82

RB

76

71

82

77

82

81

Andrey Santos

80

CM

CDM

74

69

74

78

77

80

Madueke

80

RM

RW

88

75

74

83

45

69

Pedro Neto

80

RM

LM, ST, RW

91

76

74

82

40

68

Nkunku

80

CAM

LM, ST

77

79

80

81

40

59

Jackson

80

ST

82

77

69

79

40

77

Colwill

80

CB

70

43

71

72

81

80

Petrović

80

GK

80

78

73

82

41

78

João Félix

79

CAM

LW, LM

77

78

77

82

45

66

Gusto

79

RB

84

45

75

78

73

74

João Pedro

79

ST

CAM

78

78

72

81

37

70

Chalobah

79

CB

RB

66

53

69

70

80

78

Fofana

79

CB

74

41

62

71

80

78

Lavia

78

CDM

CM

69

52

72

77

77

75

Sterling

78

LW

LM, RM

82

74

74

82

42

48

Gittens

78

LM

LW

92

73

66

84

27

59

Adarabioyo

78

CB

70

46

63

64

78

79

Robert Sánchez

78

GK

79

77

75

79

59

77

Dewsbury-Hall

77

CM

CAM, CDM

66

72

77

78

70

71

Chilwell

77

LB

70

60

77

75

76

68

Disasi

77

CB

RB

56

48

60

58

77

79

Jörgensen

77

GK

77

76

72

78

45

77

Chukwuemeka

76

CAM

CM

74

66

74

79

57

66

Badiashile

76

CB

60

45

64

62

76

77

Sarr

76

CB

66

30

56

57

77

73

Renato Veiga

75

CB

CDM

73

60

73

72

74

82

Dário Essugo

75

CDM

CM

76

58

64

73

74

81

Ugochukwu

73

CDM

CM

64

58

68

68

71

74

Penders

73

GK

79

72

76

75

22

69

George

71

LM

RM, ST, LW

79

66

66

73

36

55

Marc Guiu

71

ST

76

70

55

69

36

75

Acheampong

70

RB

CB, CDM

76

50

65

69

66

73

Chelsea women’s squad ratings

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Pace

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Reiten

89

LM

LW, CAM

88

82

85

87

60

68

Kerr

88

ST

80

88

74

89

42

83

Bronze

87

RB

71

68

82

80

87

87

Bright

87

CB

57

51

70

62

87

88

Baltimore

86

LM

LB, LW

87

74

85

86

72

69

James

86

RM

CAM, RW

89

81

80

88

40

82

Cuthbert

85

CDM

CM

79

80

85

84

80

73

Walsh

85

CDM

CM

64

46

81

79

79

74

Nüsken

84

CDM

CB

70

73

78

80

82

76

Ramírez

84

ST

90

83

75

86

33

87

Carpenter

84

RB

82

51

79

77

82

79

Girma

84

CB

80

51

70

73

85

79

Buchanan

84

CB

67

44

58

65

86

84

Catarina Macario

83

CAM

ST, CM

83

82

80

86

57

72

Hampton

83

GK

80

82

80

83

60

84

Charles

81

LB

RM, RB

81

66

79

76

78

70

Kaneryd

81

RM

RW

83

74

78

80

49

68

Jean-François

79

CDM

CM

71

68

71

72

78

75

Björn

79

CB

CM, RB

77

40

71

65

80

78

Hamano

78

CAM

CM

76

71

69

81

51

54

Beever-Jones

78

ST

LW

67

80

61

77

36

67

Kaptein

76

CM

67

69

69

75

68

67

Alejandra Bernabé

76

LB

76

54

68

73

76

75

Mpome

76

CB

RB

71

37

64

65

76

77

Peng

76

GK

74

71

76

77

22

76

Spencer

75

GK

75

74

67

71

43

78

Ribadeira

73

ST

CAM

74

73

64

77

35

62

Alber

69

RW

RM

75

61

64

70

54

66

Fox

67

RB

68

37

66

62

66

60

Aspin

66

CB

47

34

50

50

66

66

Liefting

63

GK

60

61

63

65

38

62

Júlia Bartel

60

CM

56

50

55

60

54

61

Cox

60

GK

56

58

63

64

16

60

Potter

59

CDM

65

54

56

57

55

58

Chelsea’s men’s squad in EA FC 26 shows a strong focus on youth development. Players like Palmer (87), Caicedo (87), and Fernández (83) headline the team, underlining the club’s long-term vision. The squad also features promising talents such as Gittens, Andrey Santos, and Marc Guiu, who could grow into future stars in Career Mode.

On the women’s side, Chelsea continue to shine with some of the best-rated players in the game. Reiten (89) and Kerr (88) are among the world’s elite, while defensive stalwarts like Bright (87) and Bronze (87) ensure the Blues dominate at the back. With a deep squad of both established internationals and upcoming prospects, Chelsea Women look unstoppable in EA FC 26.

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings highlight Chelsea’s mix of top-tier stars and emerging talents. Whether fans are diving into Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Kick Off, Chelsea’s squads promise a dynamic and exciting gameplay experience across the board.

