All Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The much-anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, and Chelsea fans now get a glimpse of how their men’s and women’s squads are shaping up in the virtual football world. With big names, breakout stars, and promising youngsters, the Blues’ squad in the latest edition looks well-balanced across all positions.

Both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s teams feature heavily in the leaked list, with standout ratings that reflect their real-world impact. While the men’s side showcases young talents like Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo rising to elite status, the women’s squad shines with world-class names like Guro Reiten, Sam Kerr, and Millie Bright, who continue to dominate at the highest level.

Complete list of Chelsea EA FC 26 player ratings

Below you’ll find the leaked ratings for both Chelsea’s men’s and women’s squads in EA FC 26 player ratings.

Chelsea men’s squad ratings

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Caicedo 87 CDM — 71 64 78 81 84 82 Palmer 87 CAM RM 75 83 87 87 50 65 Fernández 83 CM CDM, CAM 68 75 85 81 73 75 Marc Cucurella 83 LB — 75 64 79 80 81 78 James 82 RB — 76 71 82 77 82 81 Andrey Santos 80 CM CDM 74 69 74 78 77 80 Madueke 80 RM RW 88 75 74 83 45 69 Pedro Neto 80 RM LM, ST, RW 91 76 74 82 40 68 Nkunku 80 CAM LM, ST 77 79 80 81 40 59 Jackson 80 ST — 82 77 69 79 40 77 Colwill 80 CB — 70 43 71 72 81 80 Petrović 80 GK — 80 78 73 82 41 78 João Félix 79 CAM LW, LM 77 78 77 82 45 66 Gusto 79 RB — 84 45 75 78 73 74 João Pedro 79 ST CAM 78 78 72 81 37 70 Chalobah 79 CB RB 66 53 69 70 80 78 Fofana 79 CB — 74 41 62 71 80 78 Lavia 78 CDM CM 69 52 72 77 77 75 Sterling 78 LW LM, RM 82 74 74 82 42 48 Gittens 78 LM LW 92 73 66 84 27 59 Adarabioyo 78 CB — 70 46 63 64 78 79 Robert Sánchez 78 GK — 79 77 75 79 59 77 Dewsbury-Hall 77 CM CAM, CDM 66 72 77 78 70 71 Chilwell 77 LB — 70 60 77 75 76 68 Disasi 77 CB RB 56 48 60 58 77 79 Jörgensen 77 GK — 77 76 72 78 45 77 Chukwuemeka 76 CAM CM 74 66 74 79 57 66 Badiashile 76 CB — 60 45 64 62 76 77 Sarr 76 CB — 66 30 56 57 77 73 Renato Veiga 75 CB CDM 73 60 73 72 74 82 Dário Essugo 75 CDM CM 76 58 64 73 74 81 Ugochukwu 73 CDM CM 64 58 68 68 71 74 Penders 73 GK — 79 72 76 75 22 69 George 71 LM RM, ST, LW 79 66 66 73 36 55 Marc Guiu 71 ST — 76 70 55 69 36 75 Acheampong 70 RB CB, CDM 76 50 65 69 66 73

Chelsea women’s squad ratings

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Pace Dribbling Defending Physical Reiten 89 LM LW, CAM 88 82 85 87 60 68 Kerr 88 ST — 80 88 74 89 42 83 Bronze 87 RB — 71 68 82 80 87 87 Bright 87 CB — 57 51 70 62 87 88 Baltimore 86 LM LB, LW 87 74 85 86 72 69 James 86 RM CAM, RW 89 81 80 88 40 82 Cuthbert 85 CDM CM 79 80 85 84 80 73 Walsh 85 CDM CM 64 46 81 79 79 74 Nüsken 84 CDM CB 70 73 78 80 82 76 Ramírez 84 ST — 90 83 75 86 33 87 Carpenter 84 RB — 82 51 79 77 82 79 Girma 84 CB — 80 51 70 73 85 79 Buchanan 84 CB — 67 44 58 65 86 84 Catarina Macario 83 CAM ST, CM 83 82 80 86 57 72 Hampton 83 GK — 80 82 80 83 60 84 Charles 81 LB RM, RB 81 66 79 76 78 70 Kaneryd 81 RM RW 83 74 78 80 49 68 Jean-François 79 CDM CM 71 68 71 72 78 75 Björn 79 CB CM, RB 77 40 71 65 80 78 Hamano 78 CAM CM 76 71 69 81 51 54 Beever-Jones 78 ST LW 67 80 61 77 36 67 Kaptein 76 CM — 67 69 69 75 68 67 Alejandra Bernabé 76 LB — 76 54 68 73 76 75 Mpome 76 CB RB 71 37 64 65 76 77 Peng 76 GK — 74 71 76 77 22 76 Spencer 75 GK — 75 74 67 71 43 78 Ribadeira 73 ST CAM 74 73 64 77 35 62 Alber 69 RW RM 75 61 64 70 54 66 Fox 67 RB — 68 37 66 62 66 60 Aspin 66 CB — 47 34 50 50 66 66 Liefting 63 GK — 60 61 63 65 38 62 Júlia Bartel 60 CM — 56 50 55 60 54 61 Cox 60 GK — 56 58 63 64 16 60 Potter 59 CDM — 65 54 56 57 55 58

Chelsea’s men’s squad in EA FC 26 shows a strong focus on youth development. Players like Palmer (87), Caicedo (87), and Fernández (83) headline the team, underlining the club’s long-term vision. The squad also features promising talents such as Gittens, Andrey Santos, and Marc Guiu, who could grow into future stars in Career Mode.

Top 50 EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

On the women’s side, Chelsea continue to shine with some of the best-rated players in the game. Reiten (89) and Kerr (88) are among the world’s elite, while defensive stalwarts like Bright (87) and Bronze (87) ensure the Blues dominate at the back. With a deep squad of both established internationals and upcoming prospects, Chelsea Women look unstoppable in EA FC 26.

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings highlight Chelsea’s mix of top-tier stars and emerging talents. Whether fans are diving into Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or Kick Off, Chelsea’s squads promise a dynamic and exciting gameplay experience across the board.

