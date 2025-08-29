All Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

All players' ratings for Arsenal in EA FC 26 have been leaked online, and now we have a pretty good idea of which player is receiving what rating in the upcoming title. With the Gunners' men's team coming second in last season's Premier League, it was expected that we'd see some improvements in the ratings, and with the women's team winning the UEFA Champions League, there was no doubt that we'd see a massive rating boost in EA FC 26.
This article contains all the leaked ratings for both the men's and women's teams in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.
Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (men)
Based on last year's performance, Saka definitely takes the crown with an overall rating of 88 in EA FC 26. Although we did expect Declan Rice to have a similar rating to Saka, especially after last year's magical performance against Real Madrid in the UCL, he is getting 87, which is also pretty impressive. Here is a list of all the men’s players in Arsenal and their leaked ratings in the upcoming EA FC 26:
Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (Women)
As for the women's football team, Beth Mead has the highest rating after her incredible performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season. She has an overall rating of 88, followed by McCabe and Mariona, both with a rating of 87. Here is a list of all the ratings for the women's players in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26:
Player
Rating
Card
Position
Alt. Pos.
Skills
Weak Foot
PAC
SHO
PAS
DRI
DEF
PHY
In-Game Stats
Mead
88
Rare
RM
RW
5★
4★
82
85
84
87
67
73
2281
McCabe
87
Rare
LB
LW, LM
4★
3★
80
81
82
83
83
82
2358
Mariona
87
Rare
CM
CDM, LM
4★
4★
78
83
86
87
75
79
2320
Little
86
Rare
CDM
CM
3★
4★
76
75
85
89
78
70
2309
Kelly
86
Rare
RM
RW
4★
4★
88
79
85
85
43
68
2127
Russo
86
Rare
ST
CAM
4★
3★
82
85
69
84
39
72
2058
Williamson
86
Rare
CB
CDM
3★
3★
74
45
73
72
87
77
2042
Foord
85
Rare
LM
LW
3★
3★
87
77
80
82
45
70
2072
Catley
84
Rare
CB
LB
3★
2★
81
66
80
80
84
83
2250
Fox
84
Rare
RB
LB
3★
4★
73
47
71
79
83
74
2011
Maanum
83
Rare
CAM
–
3★
3★
72
82
83
82
72
67
2185
Wälti
83
Rare
CDM
CM
3★
4★
80
62
76
83
81
76
2166
Blackstenius
82
Rare
ST
–
4★
4★
82
84
62
82
39
75
1970
van Domselaar
82
Rare
GK
–
1★
2★
81
80
80
82
40
81
708
Wubben-Moy
80
Rare
CB
–
2★
3★
58
42
62
65
83
76
1823
Zinsberger
79
Rare
GK
–
1★
4★
78
77
78
78
46
80
999
Pelova
78
Rare
CAM
CM, RW
4★
4★
76
71
75
80
35
60
1911
Cooney-Cross
77
Rare
CDM
CM
3★
3★
75
75
76
75
70
70
2117
Hinds
75
Rare
LB
LM
3★
4★
76
61
71
74
71
64
1925
Laia Codina
75
Rare
CB
–
2★
2★
44
42
64
67
79
67
1723
Wienroither
72
Rare
RB
–
2★
3★
71
52
65
69
71
55
1800
Agyemang
72
Rare
ST
–
2★
3★
69
70
55
71
26
59
1653
Nighswonger
71
Rare
LB
–
3★
3★
68
71
75
68
68
60
1961
Kafaji
71
Rare
ST
–
3★
3★
71
73
54
71
19
52
1614
Williams
63
Rare
GK
–
1★
3★
60
61
59
65
39
63
762
Reid
60
Rare
CB
–
2★
3★
51
36
47
52
62
50
1391
Godfrey
59
Rare
ST
–
3★
3★
64
59
46
59
21
59
1414
Earl
57
Rare
CM
–
2★
3★
61
54
53
58
47
51
1485
Lia
57
Rare
ST
–
2★
3★
63
54
50
58
30
48
1416
Both Arsenal's men and women squad are pretty strong in this year's EA FC 26. However, keep in mind that these ratings are purely based on leaks. Hence, take the information with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.
