All Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

All players' ratings for Arsenal in EA FC 26 have been leaked online, and now we have a pretty good idea of which player is receiving what rating in the upcoming title. With the Gunners' men's team coming second in last season's Premier League, it was expected that we'd see some improvements in the ratings, and with the women's team winning the UEFA Champions League, there was no doubt that we'd see a massive rating boost in EA FC 26.

This article contains all the leaked ratings for both the men's and women's teams in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (men)

Based on last year's performance, Saka definitely takes the crown with an overall rating of 88 in EA FC 26. Although we did expect Declan Rice to have a similar rating to Saka, especially after last year's magical performance against Real Madrid in the UCL, he is getting 87, which is also pretty impressive. Here is a list of all the men’s players in Arsenal and their leaked ratings in the upcoming EA FC 26:

Player Rating Card Position Alt. Pos. Skills Weak Foot PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY In-Game Stats Saka 88 Rare RW RM 3★ 4★ 84 82 85 88 60 73 2270 Gabriel 88 Rare CB – 2★ 2★ 64 44 64 65 88 84 1915 Rice 87 Rare CDM CM 3★ 3★ 72 73 84 80 83 83 2286 Ødegaard 87 Rare CM – 5★ 2★ 68 79 88 87 67 65 2231 Saliba 87 Rare CB – 2★ 3★ 77 39 68 72 87 83 1954 David Raya 87 Rare GK – 1★ 3★ 86 84 87 87 62 85 1099 Mikel Merino 83 Rare CM ST 3★ 3★ 63 79 80 80 81 80 2238 Zubimendi 83 Rare CDM CM 3★ 4★ 66 67 79 79 80 73 2124 Trossard 83 Rare LW ST, LM 4★ 5★ 80 81 80 85 30 60 2040 White 83 Rare RB – 2★ 4★ 70 35 75 75 83 78 1927 Havertz 82 Rare ST CM 4★ 4★ 72 79 78 81 48 74 2085 Timber 82 Rare RB LB, CB 3★ 3★ 76 48 72 77 82 80 2036 Gabriel Martinelli 81 Rare LW LM 4★ 3★ 90 77 75 83 46 72 2113 Gabriel Jesus 80 Rare ST – 4★ 3★ 81 79 74 86 39 71 2074 Nørgaard 80 Rare CDM CM 3★ 3★ 49 65 74 71 79 79 2044 Kepa 79 Rare GK – 1★ 4★ 77 78 82 81 40 77 969 Lewis-Skelly 78 Rare LB CM 3★ 3★ 76 60 74 77 75 78 2096 Calafiori 78 Rare LB CB 3★ 4★ 72 66 71 75 77 77 2088 Fábio Vieira 78 Rare CAM RM, CM 3★ 3★ 71 73 78 78 56 53 1977 Zinchenko 77 Rare LB – 3★ 3★ 63 66 79 78 76 62 2112 Kiwior 77 Rare CB LB 2★ 3★ 67 37 66 65 78 74 1816 Nwaneri 76 Rare RW CM, RM 3★ 3★ 82 70 74 78 50 54 1926 Sambi Lokonga 75 Rare CM CDM 3★ 3★ 60 59 74 76 68 70 1967 Nelson 75 Rare RM LM, RW 4★ 3★ 76 67 71 78 36 54 1811 Hein 73 Rare GK – 1★ 3★ 72 71 69 76 35 73 753

Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (Women)

As for the women's football team, Beth Mead has the highest rating after her incredible performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season. She has an overall rating of 88, followed by McCabe and Mariona, both with a rating of 87. Here is a list of all the ratings for the women's players in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26:

Player Rating Card Position Alt. Pos. Skills Weak Foot PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY In-Game Stats Mead 88 Rare RM RW 5★ 4★ 82 85 84 87 67 73 2281 McCabe 87 Rare LB LW, LM 4★ 3★ 80 81 82 83 83 82 2358 Mariona 87 Rare CM CDM, LM 4★ 4★ 78 83 86 87 75 79 2320 Little 86 Rare CDM CM 3★ 4★ 76 75 85 89 78 70 2309 Kelly 86 Rare RM RW 4★ 4★ 88 79 85 85 43 68 2127 Russo 86 Rare ST CAM 4★ 3★ 82 85 69 84 39 72 2058 Williamson 86 Rare CB CDM 3★ 3★ 74 45 73 72 87 77 2042 Foord 85 Rare LM LW 3★ 3★ 87 77 80 82 45 70 2072 Catley 84 Rare CB LB 3★ 2★ 81 66 80 80 84 83 2250 Fox 84 Rare RB LB 3★ 4★ 73 47 71 79 83 74 2011 Maanum 83 Rare CAM – 3★ 3★ 72 82 83 82 72 67 2185 Wälti 83 Rare CDM CM 3★ 4★ 80 62 76 83 81 76 2166 Blackstenius 82 Rare ST – 4★ 4★ 82 84 62 82 39 75 1970 van Domselaar 82 Rare GK – 1★ 2★ 81 80 80 82 40 81 708 Wubben-Moy 80 Rare CB – 2★ 3★ 58 42 62 65 83 76 1823 Zinsberger 79 Rare GK – 1★ 4★ 78 77 78 78 46 80 999 Pelova 78 Rare CAM CM, RW 4★ 4★ 76 71 75 80 35 60 1911 Cooney-Cross 77 Rare CDM CM 3★ 3★ 75 75 76 75 70 70 2117 Hinds 75 Rare LB LM 3★ 4★ 76 61 71 74 71 64 1925 Laia Codina 75 Rare CB – 2★ 2★ 44 42 64 67 79 67 1723 Wienroither 72 Rare RB – 2★ 3★ 71 52 65 69 71 55 1800 Agyemang 72 Rare ST – 2★ 3★ 69 70 55 71 26 59 1653 Nighswonger 71 Rare LB – 3★ 3★ 68 71 75 68 68 60 1961 Kafaji 71 Rare ST – 3★ 3★ 71 73 54 71 19 52 1614 Williams 63 Rare GK – 1★ 3★ 60 61 59 65 39 63 762 Reid 60 Rare CB – 2★ 3★ 51 36 47 52 62 50 1391 Godfrey 59 Rare ST – 3★ 3★ 64 59 46 59 21 59 1414 Earl 57 Rare CM – 2★ 3★ 61 54 53 58 47 51 1485 Lia 57 Rare ST – 2★ 3★ 63 54 50 58 30 48 1416

Both Arsenal's men and women squad are pretty strong in this year's EA FC 26. However, keep in mind that these ratings are purely based on leaks. Hence, take the information with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.

