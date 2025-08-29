All Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:12 GMT
Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings leaked
Arsenal EA FC 26 player ratings leaked (Image via EA)

All players' ratings for Arsenal in EA FC 26 have been leaked online, and now we have a pretty good idea of which player is receiving what rating in the upcoming title. With the Gunners' men's team coming second in last season's Premier League, it was expected that we'd see some improvements in the ratings, and with the women's team winning the UEFA Champions League, there was no doubt that we'd see a massive rating boost in EA FC 26.

This article contains all the leaked ratings for both the men's and women's teams in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (men)

Based on last year's performance, Saka definitely takes the crown with an overall rating of 88 in EA FC 26. Although we did expect Declan Rice to have a similar rating to Saka, especially after last year's magical performance against Real Madrid in the UCL, he is getting 87, which is also pretty impressive. Here is a list of all the men’s players in Arsenal and their leaked ratings in the upcoming EA FC 26:

PlayerRatingCardPositionAlt. Pos.SkillsWeak FootPACSHOPASDRIDEFPHYIn-Game Stats
Saka88RareRWRM3★4★8482858860732270
Gabriel88RareCB2★2★6444646588841915
Rice87RareCDMCM3★3★7273848083832286
Ødegaard87RareCM5★2★6879888767652231
Saliba87RareCB2★3★7739687287831954
David Raya87RareGK1★3★8684878762851099
Mikel Merino83RareCMST3★3★6379808081802238
Zubimendi83RareCDMCM3★4★6667797980732124
Trossard83RareLWST, LM4★5★8081808530602040
White83RareRB2★4★7035757583781927
Havertz82RareSTCM4★4★7279788148742085
Timber82RareRBLB, CB3★3★7648727782802036
Gabriel Martinelli81RareLWLM4★3★9077758346722113
Gabriel Jesus80RareST4★3★8179748639712074
Nørgaard80RareCDMCM3★3★4965747179792044
Kepa79RareGK1★4★777882814077969
Lewis-Skelly78RareLBCM3★3★7660747775782096
Calafiori78RareLBCB3★4★7266717577772088
Fábio Vieira78RareCAMRM, CM3★3★7173787856531977
Zinchenko77RareLB3★3★6366797876622112
Kiwior77RareCBLB2★3★6737666578741816
Nwaneri76RareRWCM, RM3★3★8270747850541926
Sambi Lokonga75RareCMCDM3★3★6059747668701967
Nelson75RareRMLM, RW4★3★7667717836541811
Hein73RareGK1★3★727169763573753
Every Arsenal EA FC 26 player rating leaked so far (Women)

As for the women's football team, Beth Mead has the highest rating after her incredible performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League last season. She has an overall rating of 88, followed by McCabe and Mariona, both with a rating of 87. Here is a list of all the ratings for the women's players in Arsenal FC in EA FC 26:

PlayerRatingCardPositionAlt. Pos.SkillsWeak FootPACSHOPASDRIDEFPHYIn-Game Stats
Mead88RareRMRW5★4★8285848767732281
McCabe87RareLBLW, LM4★3★8081828383822358
Mariona87RareCMCDM, LM4★4★7883868775792320
Little86RareCDMCM3★4★7675858978702309
Kelly86RareRMRW4★4★8879858543682127
Russo86RareSTCAM4★3★8285698439722058
Williamson86RareCBCDM3★3★7445737287772042
Foord85RareLMLW3★3★8777808245702072
Catley84RareCBLB3★2★8166808084832250
Fox84RareRBLB3★4★7347717983742011
Maanum83RareCAM3★3★7282838272672185
Wälti83RareCDMCM3★4★8062768381762166
Blackstenius82RareST4★4★8284628239751970
van Domselaar82RareGK1★2★818080824081708
Wubben-Moy80RareCB2★3★5842626583761823
Zinsberger79RareGK1★4★787778784680999
Pelova78RareCAMCM, RW4★4★7671758035601911
Cooney-Cross77RareCDMCM3★3★7575767570702117
Hinds75RareLBLM3★4★7661717471641925
Laia Codina75RareCB2★2★4442646779671723
Wienroither72RareRB2★3★7152656971551800
Agyemang72RareST2★3★6970557126591653
Nighswonger71RareLB3★3★6871756868601961
Kafaji71RareST3★3★7173547119521614
Williams63RareGK1★3★606159653963762
Reid60RareCB2★3★5136475262501391
Godfrey59RareST3★3★6459465921591414
Earl57RareCM2★3★6154535847511485
Lia57RareST2★3★6354505830481416
Both Arsenal's men and women squad are pretty strong in this year's EA FC 26. However, keep in mind that these ratings are purely based on leaks. Hence, take the information with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.

