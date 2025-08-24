How to unlock the 99-rated EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item?

EA Sports has released the Pre-Season Challenge 4 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to obtain a pack and the 99-rated EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item. This is one of the best value SBCs released so far in the game cycle, as fans can get their hands on one of the best defenders in the game for a neglegible price.
Challenge SBCs are usually released with packs as rewards, giving gamers the opportunity to exchange fodder items from their clubs to obtain some exciting packs. However, the latest Pre-Season Challenge 4 SBC is unique as it also contains a player, with the EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item being up for grabs.
The EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item can now be unlocked in Ultimate Team
The Pre-Season event is renowned for releasing boosted versions of players who have recently transferred to new clubs. The likes of Florian Wirtz, Joao Felix and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been released as SBCs, but the EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item is a surprise inclusion for this event as he does not fit the theme of the promo.
His teammates Dean Huijsen and Alexander-Arnold are also part of the event and have received 98-rated items following their transfer to Real Madrid. However, the EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item is superior in every aspect due to his 99 overall rating.
These are the requirements of the Pre-Season Challenge 4 SBC that offers this item as a reward:
- Nations: Minimum three in your starting eleven
- Players from the same league: Max five in your starting eleven
- Players from the same club: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Gold players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Total chemistry: Minimum 26
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,300 coins, which is nothing compared to the caliber of the item offered as a reward here. Not only does the SBC not have an overall rating requirement, it only needs two gold players to be completed, which will make it even more affordable.
The EA FC 25 Antonio Rudiger FUTTIES item has 97 pace, 97 defending and 99 physicality, along with meta PlayStyles like Anticipate+, Block+, Bruiser+, Slide Tackle+ and Aerial+. These traits will boost his abilities even further under the FC IQ system, making this a must-complete SBC in Ultimate Team.