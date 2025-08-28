All Barcelona EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The highly anticipated EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked, and Barcelona fans finally get to see how their stars are ranked this year. From legends like Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski to young prodigies like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí, every player has their place in the ratings.
Both the men’s and women’s teams of Barcelona are included in the leaked list, showing the incredible talent spread across the club. With a treble-winning squad and a golden generation of youngsters, Barca once again dominate in terms of quality across the board.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. So, these leaked ratings can be different from the final official ratings.
Complete list of Barcelona EA FC 26 player ratings
The following list features every active player from the men’s and women’s squads of Barcelona with their EA FC 26 ratings:
- Alexia Putellas – 91
- Aitana Bonmatí – 91
- Caroline Graham Hansen – 90
- Pedri – 90
- Raphinha – 90
- Mapi León – 89
- Lamine Yamal – 89
- Patri Guijarro – 88
- Robert Lewandowski – 88
- Irene Paredes – 88
- Ewa Pajor – 88
- Jules Koundé – 87
- Marc-André ter Stegen – 87
- Frenkie de Jong – 86
- Ona Batlle – 86
- Claudia Pina – 85
- Salma Paralluelo – 85
- Dani Olmo – 85
- Wojciech Szczęsny – 85
- Gavi – 83
- Ferran Torres – 83
- Alejandro Balde – 83
- Ronald Araújo – 83
- Pau Cubarsí – 83
- Joan García – 83
- Cata Coll – 82
- Esmee Brugts – 80
- Marcus Rashford – 80
- Fermín López – 80
- Vicky López – 80
- Andreas Christensen – 80
- Laia Aleixandri – 80
- Kika Nazareth – 79
- Marc Casadó – 79
- Eric García – 79
- Marta Torrejón – 77
- Gerard Martín – 74
- Sydney Schertenleib – 74
- Lucía Corrales – 74
- Marc Bernal – 73
- Gemma Font – 71
- Ronny Bardghji – 69
- Héctor Fort – 68
- Andrés Cuenca – 62
- Diego Kochen – 58
- Alba Caño – 57
Barcelona’s ratings in EA FC 26 show a perfect mix of world-class stars and rising talents. Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí lead the way at 91, while Pedri, Hansen, and Raphinha also break into the 90 ratings club. Lamine Yamal’s 89-rated at just 18 years of age is one of the standout highlights, showcasing his quick rise in the world of football.
The women’s team dominates the top end of the list with Hansen, Mapi León (89), and Patri Guijarro (88) joining Alexia and Aitana among the best in the world. On the men’s side, Lewandowski (88) remains a proven striker, while Pedri, Gavi (83), Cubarsí (83), and Balde (83) headline the club’s exciting new generation.
Overall, these leaked EA FC 26 player ratings confirm Barcelona as one of the most balanced and talented squads globally. Whether in Ultimate Team or Career Mode, Barca fans will have plenty of elite options to build around across both the men’s and women’s teams.
