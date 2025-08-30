All Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Ajax's men's and women's football teams have been leaked, and the community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players from the team. The Ajax men's team is packed with seasoned veterans like Weghorst and Klaassen, and young prodigies like Taylor, Baas, and more. While the women's team is much smaller than the men's team, they also have some amazing talents who are worth all the attention they are receiving.

This article lists the leaked ratings of all the Ajax players in FC 26. Read on to learn more.

Note: The ratings are not yet official but leaked from futminds.com. The final ratings might differ.

Complete leaked list of Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the leaked Ajax men's team player ratings in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Ratings Pasveer GK 75 Gorter GK 69 Jaros GK 68 Setford GK 63 Sutalo CB 78 Baas CB/LB 75 Kaplan CB 71 Janse CB 66 Hato LB/CB 78 Wijndal LB 71 Jetten LB 63 Gaaei RB 71 Lucas Rosa RB/LB 71 Gooijer RB/CB 64 Alder RB 61 Mokio CDM/CM/LB 70 Mannsverk CDM/CM 68 Klassen CM/CDM 77 van den Boomen CM/CDM 73 Regeer CM/RB 73 Fitz-Jim CM/CDM 73 Steur CM 62 Taylor CAM/CM 78 Godts LW/LM 74 Edvardsen LW/RW/LM 73 Carlos Forbs LW/RW/LM 70 van Axel Dongen LW/LM 65 Berghuis RW/CAM/RM 77 Traore RW/RM 75 Febrski RW/RM 61 Weghorst ST 78 Brobbey ST 77 Akpom ST 76

Here are the leaked player ratings of the Ajax women's team in FC 26:

Players Position(s) Ratings van Eijk GK 74 Nienhuis GK 66 van der Vliet GK 59 Spitse CB/CDM 82 van de Velve LB/CM 72 de Klonia RB 73 Nordman CM/LB 73 Buikema CM 68 van Henbergen CM 65 Keukelaar LW/RW/LM 72 Tolhoek ST 77 van Egmond ST/LW 65

If the leaks are to be trusted, the men's team looks prepared to put up a fight against any opponent they might face in the next season. With experienced forwards like Weghorst (78), scoring seems like the least of their problems, at least in league games.

Besides, with CBs like Baas (75), a goalkeeper like Pasveer (75), and a ton of other talented players, Ajax might emerge as a giant killer in the European competitions as well.

While the female team also has quite a lot of talent, they lack squad depth, which might become a problem for them if multiple players from their first team become unavailable simultaneously.

