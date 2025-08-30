All Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 30, 2025 10:43 GMT
EA FC 26 leaked player ratings, leaked player ratings of Ajax in EA FC 26
EA FC 26 player ratings leaked for Ajax (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Ajax's men's and women's football teams have been leaked, and the community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite players from the team. The Ajax men's team is packed with seasoned veterans like Weghorst and Klaassen, and young prodigies like Taylor, Baas, and more. While the women's team is much smaller than the men's team, they also have some amazing talents who are worth all the attention they are receiving.

Ad

This article lists the leaked ratings of all the Ajax players in FC 26. Read on to learn more.

Note: The ratings are not yet official but leaked from futminds.com. The final ratings might differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Complete leaked list of Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the leaked Ajax men's team player ratings in EA FC 26:

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
PasveerGK75
GorterGK69
JarosGK68
SetfordGK63
SutaloCB78
BaasCB/LB75
KaplanCB71
JanseCB66
HatoLB/CB78
WijndalLB71
JettenLB63
GaaeiRB71
Lucas RosaRB/LB71
GooijerRB/CB64
AlderRB61
MokioCDM/CM/LB70
MannsverkCDM/CM68
KlassenCM/CDM77
van den BoomenCM/CDM73
RegeerCM/RB73
Fitz-JimCM/CDM73
SteurCM62
TaylorCAM/CM78
GodtsLW/LM74
EdvardsenLW/RW/LM73
Carlos ForbsLW/RW/LM70
van Axel DongenLW/LM65
BerghuisRW/CAM/RM77
TraoreRW/RM75
FebrskiRW/RM61
WeghorstST78
BrobbeyST77
AkpomST76
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also read: All Benfica player's ratings in EA FC 26, leaked

Here are the leaked player ratings of the Ajax women's team in FC 26:

PlayersPosition(s)Ratings
van EijkGK74
NienhuisGK66
van der VlietGK59
SpitseCB/CDM82
van de VelveLB/CM72
de KloniaRB73
NordmanCM/LB73
BuikemaCM68
van HenbergenCM65
KeukelaarLW/RW/LM72
TolhoekST77
van EgmondST/LW65
Ad

If the leaks are to be trusted, the men's team looks prepared to put up a fight against any opponent they might face in the next season. With experienced forwards like Weghorst (78), scoring seems like the least of their problems, at least in league games.

Also read: All EA FC player ratings for Dortmund players, leaked

Besides, with CBs like Baas (75), a goalkeeper like Pasveer (75), and a ton of other talented players, Ajax might emerge as a giant killer in the European competitions as well.

While the female team also has quite a lot of talent, they lack squad depth, which might become a problem for them if multiple players from their first team become unavailable simultaneously.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications