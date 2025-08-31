Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Germany have just surfaced online, and they reveal a squad stacked with world-class talent from both the men’s and women’s national teams. With technical playmakers, rock-solid defenders, and some of the fastest attackers in the game, Germany looks like one of the most balanced nations available in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.
What makes this list even more exciting is the generational blend. Rising stars like Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Lena Oberdorf stand alongside proven leaders such as Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, and Manuel Neuer. Whether you enjoy building around young prodigies or experienced icons, these leaked ratings show that Germany will remain a dominant force in EA FC 26.
Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings
Here are the top 50 German players, along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the latest EA FC 26 leaks:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The standout performer is Florian Wirtz (89-rated), who takes the top spot as Germany’s best-rated player in EA FC 26, followed closely by Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala (both 88-rated). This reflects Germany’s strength in midfield, with creativity and vision being their primary assets.
Also Read: Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Defensively, Jonathan Tah (87-rated) and Antonio Rüdiger (86-rated) headline a solid backline, while Marc-André ter Stegen (87-rated) continues to be among the world’s elite goalkeepers. On the attacking front, the likes of Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Kai Havertz provide flair and versatility, while Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller bring finishing power from the women’s squad.
Overall, the leaked ratings highlight Germany’s quality across both men’s and women’s squads. With a balanced mix of young talents and experienced leaders, fans can build strong Germany-themed lineups in EA FC 26.
Read more EA FC 26-related articles:
- Top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Juventus EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All AS Roma EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
- All Atletico Madrid EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)
- All Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.