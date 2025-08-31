Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Germany have just surfaced online, and they reveal a squad stacked with world-class talent from both the men’s and women’s national teams. With technical playmakers, rock-solid defenders, and some of the fastest attackers in the game, Germany looks like one of the most balanced nations available in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

What makes this list even more exciting is the generational blend. Rising stars like Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Lena Oberdorf stand alongside proven leaders such as Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, and Manuel Neuer. Whether you enjoy building around young prodigies or experienced icons, these leaked ratings show that Germany will remain a dominant force in EA FC 26.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the top 50 German players, along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the latest EA FC 26 leaks:

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Wirtz 89 CAM ST 80 82 88 90 54 67 Kimmich 88 CDM RB 72 74 89 84 83 78 Musiala 88 CAM LM, CM 80 82 80 91 66 65 Tah 87 CB — 63 38 60 63 87 86 ter Stegen 87 GK — 84 84 89 86 47 84 Popp 86 ST — 74 85 76 79 52 89 Bühl 86 LM LW 84 84 81 84 34 74 Schüller 86 ST — 87 83 71 82 33 74 Rüdiger 86 CB — 79 55 72 70 84 86 Huth 85 CM CAM 82 76 84 86 58 67 Oberdorf 85 CDM — 61 62 76 75 86 85 Schlotterbeck 85 CB — 74 60 75 73 85 82 Freigang 85 CAM — 84 83 77 83 37 79 Berger 85 GK — 85 84 79 86 45 80 Gwinn 84 RB LB 83 68 79 84 82 70 Minge 84 CM CDM, CB 70 79 80 81 77 80 Däbritz 84 CM CDM 77 81 84 86 74 73 Doorsoun 84 CB — 77 62 74 76 85 82 Nüsken 84 CDM CB 70 73 78 80 82 76 Lattwein 83 CM CDM 69 74 80 82 78 83 Cerci 83 ST — 82 82 75 81 53 79 Anyomi 83 ST — 90 79 73 84 55 83 Sané 83 RM LM, RW 87 83 79 86 37 68 Brand 83 LW LM 91 75 78 82 56 74 Stiller 83 CDM CM 56 58 83 84 76 71 Brandt 83 CAM CM 74 78 83 84 44 70 Dallmann 83 RM CAM, RW 77 76 80 87 46 58 Hendrich 83 CB — 73 44 70 72 84 76 Neuer 83 GK — 81 81 90 80 31 86 Baumann 83 GK — 83 81 78 83 39 80 Goretzka 82 CM CDM 77 78 80 80 80 82 Can 82 CB CDM 77 76 72 74 82 85 Nmecha 82 CDM CM 82 74 73 81 80 86 Senß 82 CM — 80 71 77 84 76 71 Gündoğan 82 CM CDM 54 79 83 80 74 67 Fudalla 82 CAM ST 85 84 74 79 55 71 Götze 82 CM CAM, RM 60 75 85 85 56 67 Mittelstädt 82 LB LM 81 62 77 77 78 74 Simon 82 LB — 75 57 75 79 80 73 Kögel 82 LM LW 86 79 77 80 46 69 Havertz 82 ST CM 72 79 78 81 48 74 Gnabry 82 LM RM, ST, LW 79 83 78 84 43 66 Kleinherne 82 CB — 79 46 73 73 84 74 Ginter 82 CB — 55 58 71 66 85 75 Anton 82 CB — 69 47 67 66 84 83 Koch 82 CB — 66 44 63 66 83 81 Andrich 81 CDM CM, CB 57 77 76 73 83 81 Raum 81 LB LM 86 61 81 78 73 78 Adeyemi 81 RM LW, CAM, RW 96 76 72 82 36 69 Hoffmann 81 ST — 81 80 71 78 47 75

The standout performer is Florian Wirtz (89-rated), who takes the top spot as Germany’s best-rated player in EA FC 26, followed closely by Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala (both 88-rated). This reflects Germany’s strength in midfield, with creativity and vision being their primary assets.

Defensively, Jonathan Tah (87-rated) and Antonio Rüdiger (86-rated) headline a solid backline, while Marc-André ter Stegen (87-rated) continues to be among the world’s elite goalkeepers. On the attacking front, the likes of Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Kai Havertz provide flair and versatility, while Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller bring finishing power from the women’s squad.

Overall, the leaked ratings highlight Germany’s quality across both men’s and women’s squads. With a balanced mix of young talents and experienced leaders, fans can build strong Germany-themed lineups in EA FC 26.

