Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Published Aug 31, 2025 14:54 GMT
Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings
Top 50 Germany EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 player ratings for Germany have just surfaced online, and they reveal a squad stacked with world-class talent from both the men’s and women’s national teams. With technical playmakers, rock-solid defenders, and some of the fastest attackers in the game, Germany looks like one of the most balanced nations available in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

What makes this list even more exciting is the generational blend. Rising stars like Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, and Lena Oberdorf stand alongside proven leaders such as Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rüdiger, and Manuel Neuer. Whether you enjoy building around young prodigies or experienced icons, these leaked ratings show that Germany will remain a dominant force in EA FC 26.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings

Here are the top 50 German players, along with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the latest EA FC 26 leaks:

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Wirtz

89

CAM

ST

80

82

88

90

54

67

Kimmich

88

CDM

RB

72

74

89

84

83

78

Musiala

88

CAM

LM, CM

80

82

80

91

66

65

Tah

87

CB

63

38

60

63

87

86

ter Stegen

87

GK

84

84

89

86

47

84

Popp

86

ST

74

85

76

79

52

89

Bühl

86

LM

LW

84

84

81

84

34

74

Schüller

86

ST

87

83

71

82

33

74

Rüdiger

86

CB

79

55

72

70

84

86

Huth

85

CM

CAM

82

76

84

86

58

67

Oberdorf

85

CDM

61

62

76

75

86

85

Schlotterbeck

85

CB

74

60

75

73

85

82

Freigang

85

CAM

84

83

77

83

37

79

Berger

85

GK

85

84

79

86

45

80

Gwinn

84

RB

LB

83

68

79

84

82

70

Minge

84

CM

CDM, CB

70

79

80

81

77

80

Däbritz

84

CM

CDM

77

81

84

86

74

73

Doorsoun

84

CB

77

62

74

76

85

82

Nüsken

84

CDM

CB

70

73

78

80

82

76

Lattwein

83

CM

CDM

69

74

80

82

78

83

Cerci

83

ST

82

82

75

81

53

79

Anyomi

83

ST

90

79

73

84

55

83

Sané

83

RM

LM, RW

87

83

79

86

37

68

Brand

83

LW

LM

91

75

78

82

56

74

Stiller

83

CDM

CM

56

58

83

84

76

71

Brandt

83

CAM

CM

74

78

83

84

44

70

Dallmann

83

RM

CAM, RW

77

76

80

87

46

58

Hendrich

83

CB

73

44

70

72

84

76

Neuer

83

GK

81

81

90

80

31

86

Baumann

83

GK

83

81

78

83

39

80

Goretzka

82

CM

CDM

77

78

80

80

80

82

Can

82

CB

CDM

77

76

72

74

82

85

Nmecha

82

CDM

CM

82

74

73

81

80

86

Senß

82

CM

80

71

77

84

76

71

Gündoğan

82

CM

CDM

54

79

83

80

74

67

Fudalla

82

CAM

ST

85

84

74

79

55

71

Götze

82

CM

CAM, RM

60

75

85

85

56

67

Mittelstädt

82

LB

LM

81

62

77

77

78

74

Simon

82

LB

75

57

75

79

80

73

Kögel

82

LM

LW

86

79

77

80

46

69

Havertz

82

ST

CM

72

79

78

81

48

74

Gnabry

82

LM

RM, ST, LW

79

83

78

84

43

66

Kleinherne

82

CB

79

46

73

73

84

74

Ginter

82

CB

55

58

71

66

85

75

Anton

82

CB

69

47

67

66

84

83

Koch

82

CB

66

44

63

66

83

81

Andrich

81

CDM

CM, CB

57

77

76

73

83

81

Raum

81

LB

LM

86

61

81

78

73

78

Adeyemi

81

RM

LW, CAM, RW

96

76

72

82

36

69

Hoffmann

81

ST

81

80

71

78

47

75

The standout performer is Florian Wirtz (89-rated), who takes the top spot as Germany’s best-rated player in EA FC 26, followed closely by Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala (both 88-rated). This reflects Germany’s strength in midfield, with creativity and vision being their primary assets.

Also Read: Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Defensively, Jonathan Tah (87-rated) and Antonio Rüdiger (86-rated) headline a solid backline, while Marc-André ter Stegen (87-rated) continues to be among the world’s elite goalkeepers. On the attacking front, the likes of Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, and Kai Havertz provide flair and versatility, while Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller bring finishing power from the women’s squad.

Overall, the leaked ratings highlight Germany’s quality across both men’s and women’s squads. With a balanced mix of young talents and experienced leaders, fans can build strong Germany-themed lineups in EA FC 26.

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

