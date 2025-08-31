Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC player ratings are always one of the most talked-about topics in the football gaming community, and fans are eagerly looking forward to this year’s EA FC 26 player ratings. Argentina is one of the most looked-forward-to nations due to its talent pool. From experienced legends to rising stars, the leaked Argentina FC 26 ratings give fans a peek at how their favorite players are evaluated this year.
The leaked list features a balanced mix of proven world-class attackers, creative midfielders, and reliable defenders. The Argentine stars from top European clubs dominate the upper tier, while younger prodigies also manage to break into this top 50 list.
NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.
Leaked 50 highest-rated Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings
Below is the full leaked list of the top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings, and they have been ranked based on their overall ratings.
The leaked Argentina ratings for EA FC 26 show just how strong the nation’s player pool really is. Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez lead the line as the country’s highest-rated attackers, while Emiliano Martínez continues to hold his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.
Argentina’s midfield looks particularly strong, with Mac Allister, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Palacios all earning impressive ratings. Meanwhile, veterans like Messi, Di María, and Otamendi still maintain 81+ ratings despite nearing the twilight of their careers.
Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Argentina show a squad stacked with talent, combining world-class superstars, experienced veterans, and exciting young prospects. Fans will surely enjoy using Argentine players in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.
