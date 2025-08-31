Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC player ratings are always one of the most talked-about topics in the football gaming community, and fans are eagerly looking forward to this year’s EA FC 26 player ratings. Argentina is one of the most looked-forward-to nations due to its talent pool. From experienced legends to rising stars, the leaked Argentina FC 26 ratings give fans a peek at how their favorite players are evaluated this year.

The leaked list features a balanced mix of proven world-class attackers, creative midfielders, and reliable defenders. The Argentine stars from top European clubs dominate the upper tier, while younger prodigies also manage to break into this top 50 list.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings

Below is the full leaked list of the top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings, and they have been ranked based on their overall ratings.

Player Rating Position Alt. Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Lautaro Martínez 88 ST – 81 88 75 84 51 83 Julián Álvarez 87 ST – 85 87 81 87 57 79 Mac Allister 86 CM CDM 66 82 85 85 78 76 Dybala 86 CAM ST 80 85 84 87 41 64 Messi 86 RW ST, CAM, RM 78 84 85 87 33 64 Emiliano Martínez 85 GK – 83 82 82 85 56 85 De Paul 84 CM CDM 75 78 83 83 76 83 Palacios 84 CM CDM 62 76 80 82 81 71 Enzo Fernández 83 CM CDM, CAM 68 75 85 81 73 75 Lo Celso 82 CAM CM, CDM 68 81 82 84 68 71 Di María 82 RW RM 73 80 85 85 43 62 Icardi 82 ST – 68 83 71 76 40 75 Otamendi 82 CB – 60 57 64 62 83 85 Romero 82 CB – 66 48 62 65 83 81 Rulli 82 GK – 82 77 80 83 54 81 Lisandro Martínez 81 CB – 67 59 75 75 81 80 Simeone 81 RM ST, LM, RW 91 73 72 81 45 81 Balerdi 81 CB – 77 46 65 69 82 79 Castellanos 80 ST – 75 80 71 81 45 75 Varela 79 CDM CM 70 65 74 73 75 78 Molina 79 RB – 82 67 73 76 75 71 Domínguez 79 CDM CM 69 65 72 76 76 77 Acosta 79 CAM ST 79 72 74 83 46 56 Foyth 79 CB RB 68 47 71 71 80 76 Medina 79 CB LB 74 44 70 72 79 81 Nico Paz 79 CAM – 78 71 77 82 51 64 Cometti 79 CB – 62 30 56 63 80 80 Gazzaniga 79 GK – 79 78 81 78 57 78 Benítez 79 GK – 79 78 72 80 37 78 Batalla 79 GK – 78 78 74 80 43 77 Musso 79 GK – 79 77 73 82 44 81 Acuña 78 LB LM 76 69 77 81 71 80 Paredes 78 CM CDM 62 65 82 79 72 74 Ascacíbar 78 CDM CM 78 73 72 75 74 74 Lamela 78 RW CAM, RM 76 76 78 80 54 73 Montiel 78 RB RM 81 63 71 77 74 80 Moreno 78 CAM LM, ST 90 73 75 81 53 68 Tagliafico 78 LB – 67 56 70 76 77 76 Hezze 78 CDM CM 70 62 70 73 76 80 González 78 RM LM, LW, RW 82 75 73 78 45 61 Soulé 78 CAM RM 79 74 76 81 36 58 Pablo Maffeo 78 RB RM 81 52 70 78 76 70 Lucas Martínez 78 ST – 69 78 59 72 42 84 Senesi 78 CB – 56 42 70 72 79 75 Ledesma 78 GK – 79 75 73 79 49 78 Armani 78 GK – 73 75 69 82 44 81 Rey 78 GK – 76 76 74 79 50 78 Buendía 77 CAM LM, RM 66 74 78 81 66 66 Banega 77 CM CDM, CAM 52 73 80 77 70 72 Aquino 77 CAM – 76 76 75 81 47 72

The leaked Argentina ratings for EA FC 26 show just how strong the nation’s player pool really is. Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez lead the line as the country’s highest-rated attackers, while Emiliano Martínez continues to hold his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Argentina’s midfield looks particularly strong, with Mac Allister, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Palacios all earning impressive ratings. Meanwhile, veterans like Messi, Di María, and Otamendi still maintain 81+ ratings despite nearing the twilight of their careers.

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Argentina show a squad stacked with talent, combining world-class superstars, experienced veterans, and exciting young prospects. Fans will surely enjoy using Argentine players in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

