Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 31, 2025 10:51 GMT
Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings
Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC player ratings are always one of the most talked-about topics in the football gaming community, and fans are eagerly looking forward to this year’s EA FC 26 player ratings. Argentina is one of the most looked-forward-to nations due to its talent pool. From experienced legends to rising stars, the leaked Argentina FC 26 ratings give fans a peek at how their favorite players are evaluated this year.

Ad

The leaked list features a balanced mix of proven world-class attackers, creative midfielders, and reliable defenders. The Argentine stars from top European clubs dominate the upper tier, while younger prodigies also manage to break into this top 50 list.

NOTE: These ratings are not yet official, but leaked from futmind.com. Final official ratings may differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leaked 50 highest-rated Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings

Below is the full leaked list of the top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings, and they have been ranked based on their overall ratings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Player

Rating

Position

Alt. Position

Pace

Shooting

Passing

Dribbling

Defending

Physical

Lautaro Martínez

88

ST

81

88

75

84

51

83

Julián Álvarez

87

ST

85

87

81

87

57

79

Mac Allister

86

CM

CDM

66

82

85

85

78

76

Dybala

86

CAM

ST

80

85

84

87

41

64

Messi

86

RW

ST, CAM, RM

78

84

85

87

33

64

Emiliano Martínez

85

GK

83

82

82

85

56

85

De Paul

84

CM

CDM

75

78

83

83

76

83

Palacios

84

CM

CDM

62

76

80

82

81

71

Enzo Fernández

83

CM

CDM, CAM

68

75

85

81

73

75

Lo Celso

82

CAM

CM, CDM

68

81

82

84

68

71

Di María

82

RW

RM

73

80

85

85

43

62

Icardi

82

ST

68

83

71

76

40

75

Otamendi

82

CB

60

57

64

62

83

85

Romero

82

CB

66

48

62

65

83

81

Rulli

82

GK

82

77

80

83

54

81

Lisandro Martínez

81

CB

67

59

75

75

81

80

Simeone

81

RM

ST, LM, RW

91

73

72

81

45

81

Balerdi

81

CB

77

46

65

69

82

79

Castellanos

80

ST

75

80

71

81

45

75

Varela

79

CDM

CM

70

65

74

73

75

78

Molina

79

RB

82

67

73

76

75

71

Domínguez

79

CDM

CM

69

65

72

76

76

77

Acosta

79

CAM

ST

79

72

74

83

46

56

Foyth

79

CB

RB

68

47

71

71

80

76

Medina

79

CB

LB

74

44

70

72

79

81

Nico Paz

79

CAM

78

71

77

82

51

64

Cometti

79

CB

62

30

56

63

80

80

Gazzaniga

79

GK

79

78

81

78

57

78

Benítez

79

GK

79

78

72

80

37

78

Batalla

79

GK

78

78

74

80

43

77

Musso

79

GK

79

77

73

82

44

81

Acuña

78

LB

LM

76

69

77

81

71

80

Paredes

78

CM

CDM

62

65

82

79

72

74

Ascacíbar

78

CDM

CM

78

73

72

75

74

74

Lamela

78

RW

CAM, RM

76

76

78

80

54

73

Montiel

78

RB

RM

81

63

71

77

74

80

Moreno

78

CAM

LM, ST

90

73

75

81

53

68

Tagliafico

78

LB

67

56

70

76

77

76

Hezze

78

CDM

CM

70

62

70

73

76

80

González

78

RM

LM, LW, RW

82

75

73

78

45

61

Soulé

78

CAM

RM

79

74

76

81

36

58

Pablo Maffeo

78

RB

RM

81

52

70

78

76

70

Lucas Martínez

78

ST

69

78

59

72

42

84

Senesi

78

CB

56

42

70

72

79

75

Ledesma

78

GK

79

75

73

79

49

78

Armani

78

GK

73

75

69

82

44

81

Rey

78

GK

76

76

74

79

50

78

Buendía

77

CAM

LM, RM

66

74

78

81

66

66

Banega

77

CM

CDM, CAM

52

73

80

77

70

72

Aquino

77

CAM

76

76

75

81

47

72

Ad

The leaked Argentina ratings for EA FC 26 show just how strong the nation’s player pool really is. Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez lead the line as the country’s highest-rated attackers, while Emiliano Martínez continues to hold his place as one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

Also Read: Top 50 Brazil EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Argentina’s midfield looks particularly strong, with Mac Allister, De Paul, Enzo Fernández, and Palacios all earning impressive ratings. Meanwhile, veterans like Messi, Di María, and Otamendi still maintain 81+ ratings despite nearing the twilight of their careers.

Ad

Overall, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Argentina show a squad stacked with talent, combining world-class superstars, experienced veterans, and exciting young prospects. Fans will surely enjoy using Argentine players in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

About the author
Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications