All Tottenham Hotspur EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)

If the recent leaks are to be trusted, players of both Tottenham Hotspur's men's and women's teams have earned quite good ratings in EA FC 26. While the men's team is packed with big names such as Son, Kulusevski, and Romero, among others, the women's team is not far behind. The community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite football icons ahead of the upcoming season.

Ad

This article lists all the leaked ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players in EA FC 26. Read on for more.

Note: The ratings are not official yet. They are based on leaks from futmind.com. The final ratings might differ.

Complete list of Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the ratings of all the stars of Tottenham Hotspur's men's football team:

Player Position(s) Ratings Vicario GK 82 Kinsky GK 75 Austin GK 67 Keeley GK 65 ven de Ven CB 82 Romero CB 82 Danso CB 79 Davies CB 75 Dragusin CB 75 Vuskovic CB 72 Phillips CB 70 Udogie LB 80 Pedro Porro RB 82 Spence RB/LB 78 Bentancur CDM/CM 80 Bissouma CDM/CM 78 Gray CDM/CB/RB 75 Craig CDM/CM 64 Maddison CM/CAM 84 Kulusevski CM/RW 83 Sarr CM/CDM 79 Bergvall CM/CDM 77 Devine CAM/CM 70 Donley CAM/ST 67 Bryan Gill LM/LW/RM 78 Solomon LM/LW 77 Yang Min Hyeok RM/RW/LM 70 Son LW/ST/LM 85 Odobert LW/RW/LM 75 Moore LW/LM 72 Kudus RW/LW/ST/RM 80 Johnson RW/RM 79 Solanke ST 80 Richarlison ST/LW 78 Tel ST/LW 77 Scarlett ST/LW 65

Ad

Trending

Also read: All Benfica players ratings in FC 26 leaked

The next table lists the leaked ratings of the women's squad in FC 26:

Players Position(s) Kop GK 73 Heeps GK 60 Bartrip CB 78 Hunt CB 78 Rybrink CB 75 Turner CB 68 Nilden LB 78 Neville RB/LB/LM 83 Grant RB/LB 71 Morris RB 64 Maite Oroz CM/CDM 79 Summanen CM/CDM 76 Spence CM/CAM 76 Ahtinen CM 71 Csiki CM 62 Graham CAM/CM/ST 70 Vinberg LM/RM/LW 67 Raso RM/RW 76 Naz ST/CAM/LM 77 England ST 82 Thomas ST 77 Holdt ST/CM/RM 75 Gunning-Williams ST 58 Dennis ST 53

Ad

The Tottenham Hotspur men's team looks promising on paper. They have sufficient options in the center-back position, which include Romero, Danso, and Vuskovic. And despite letting go of a goalkeeper like Hugo Lloris recently, they haven't suffered much, as Vicario was prepared to take his place. Furthermore, players like Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, etc., provide versatility and make a formidable attacking force.

Also read: Ratings of all Ajax players in EA FC 26 leaked

Ad

The women's team, on the other hand, has enough firepower to take on any team in the upcoming season, despite being much smaller in size. If the leaks are to be trusted, 14 of the 24 squad members have above 75 overall ratings.

Based on the leaks, it's safe to conclude that Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to face any team in FC 26 during the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.