All Tottenham Hotspur EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)

If the recent leaks are to be trusted, players of both Tottenham Hotspur's men's and women's teams have earned quite good ratings in EA FC 26. While the men's team is packed with big names such as Son, Kulusevski, and Romero, among others, the women's team is not far behind. The community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite football icons ahead of the upcoming season.
This article lists all the leaked ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players in EA FC 26. Read on for more.
Note: The ratings are not official yet. They are based on leaks from futmind.com. The final ratings might differ.
The next table lists the leaked ratings of the women's squad in FC 26:
Players
Position(s)
Kop
GK
73
Heeps
GK
60
Bartrip
CB
78
Hunt
CB
78
Rybrink
CB
75
Turner
CB
68
Nilden
LB
78
Neville
RB/LB/LM
83
Grant
RB/LB
71
Morris
RB
64
Maite Oroz
CM/CDM
79
Summanen
CM/CDM
76
Spence
CM/CAM
76
Ahtinen
CM
71
Csiki
CM
62
Graham
CAM/CM/ST
70
Vinberg
LM/RM/LW
67
Raso
RM/RW
76
Naz
ST/CAM/LM
77
England
ST
82
Thomas
ST
77
Holdt
ST/CM/RM
75
Gunning-Williams
ST
58
Dennis
ST
53
The Tottenham Hotspur men's team looks promising on paper. They have sufficient options in the center-back position, which include Romero, Danso, and Vuskovic. And despite letting go of a goalkeeper like Hugo Lloris recently, they haven't suffered much, as Vicario was prepared to take his place. Furthermore, players like Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, etc., provide versatility and make a formidable attacking force.
The women's team, on the other hand, has enough firepower to take on any team in the upcoming season, despite being much smaller in size. If the leaks are to be trusted, 14 of the 24 squad members have above 75 overall ratings.
Based on the leaks, it's safe to conclude that Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to face any team in FC 26 during the upcoming season.
