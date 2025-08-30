All Tottenham Hotspur EA FC 26 player ratings (leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Aug 30, 2025 20:02 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, Tottenham Hotspur Player ratings in EA FC 26
All player ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players (Image via EA Sports)

If the recent leaks are to be trusted, players of both Tottenham Hotspur's men's and women's teams have earned quite good ratings in EA FC 26. While the men's team is packed with big names such as Son, Kulusevski, and Romero, among others, the women's team is not far behind. The community is excited to learn about the ratings of their favorite football icons ahead of the upcoming season.

This article lists all the leaked ratings of Tottenham Hotspur players in EA FC 26. Read on for more.

Note: The ratings are not official yet. They are based on leaks from futmind.com. The final ratings might differ.

Complete list of Ajax EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the ratings of all the stars of Tottenham Hotspur's men's football team:

PlayerPosition(s)Ratings
VicarioGK82
KinskyGK75
AustinGK67
KeeleyGK65
ven de VenCB82
RomeroCB82
DansoCB79
DaviesCB75
DragusinCB75
VuskovicCB72
PhillipsCB70
UdogieLB80
Pedro PorroRB82
SpenceRB/LB78
BentancurCDM/CM80
BissoumaCDM/CM78
GrayCDM/CB/RB75
CraigCDM/CM64
MaddisonCM/CAM84
KulusevskiCM/RW83
SarrCM/CDM79
BergvallCM/CDM77
DevineCAM/CM70
DonleyCAM/ST67
Bryan GillLM/LW/RM78
SolomonLM/LW77
Yang Min HyeokRM/RW/LM70
SonLW/ST/LM85
OdobertLW/RW/LM75
MooreLW/LM72
KudusRW/LW/ST/RM80
JohnsonRW/RM79
SolankeST80
RicharlisonST/LW78
TelST/LW77
Scarlett ST/LW65
The next table lists the leaked ratings of the women's squad in FC 26:

PlayersPosition(s)
KopGK73
HeepsGK60
BartripCB78
HuntCB78
RybrinkCB75
Turner CB68
NildenLB78
NevilleRB/LB/LM83
GrantRB/LB71
MorrisRB64
Maite OrozCM/CDM79
SummanenCM/CDM76
SpenceCM/CAM76
AhtinenCM71
CsikiCM62
GrahamCAM/CM/ST70
VinbergLM/RM/LW67
RasoRM/RW76
NazST/CAM/LM77
EnglandST82
ThomasST77
HoldtST/CM/RM75
Gunning-WilliamsST58
Dennis ST 53
The Tottenham Hotspur men's team looks promising on paper. They have sufficient options in the center-back position, which include Romero, Danso, and Vuskovic. And despite letting go of a goalkeeper like Hugo Lloris recently, they haven't suffered much, as Vicario was prepared to take his place. Furthermore, players like Son, Maddison, Kulusevski, etc., provide versatility and make a formidable attacking force.

The women's team, on the other hand, has enough firepower to take on any team in the upcoming season, despite being much smaller in size. If the leaks are to be trusted, 14 of the 24 squad members have above 75 overall ratings.

Based on the leaks, it's safe to conclude that Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to face any team in FC 26 during the upcoming season.

