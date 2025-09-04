Top 50 France EA FC 26 player ratings leaked

EA FC 26's official release is on its way this month, and France's player ratings have been leaked online ahead of the launch. Internationally, France is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams out there in both men’s and women’s football. While the men’s team has some of the strongest players in the football world right now, like Mbappe and Dembele, the women’s team also has players like Diani and Katoto.

Ad

Although we don't have the exact list of all the players in the France national team, we will list the top 50 players in EA FC 26 with France's nationality. This will give you an idea of how the upcoming France team might look. Read on to learn more.

50 highest rated France EA FC 26 players (leaked)

Here are top 50 players for France in EA FC 26:

Name OVR Rarity POS SM WF PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY IGS Mbappé 91 Rare ST, LW, LM 5 4 97 90 81 92 37 76 2252 Dembélé 90 Rare ST, RW, CAM 5 5 91 88 83 93 50 69 2271 Diani 88 Rare RW, ST, RM 4 4 92 85 81 88 56 79 2260 Katoto 88 Rare ST 4 4 85 87 77 84 39 74 2145 Karchaoui 87 Rare CM, LW, LB, CDM 5 4 89 76 87 88 77 69 2339 Koundé 87 Rare RB, CB, RM 3 3 84 47 74 79 86 84 2086 Saliba 87 Rare CB 2 3 77 39 68 72 87 83 1954 Maignan 87 Rare GK 1 4 84 83 85 88 64 84 1215 Geyoro 86 Rare CM, CAM, CDM 3 3 89 73 82 83 82 80 2285 Olise 86 Rare RM, RW 4 2 78 80 84 87 50 66 2150 Konaté 86 Rare CB 3 3 77 34 63 69 86 85 1872 Bacha 85 Rare LB, LW, LM 4 3 88 73 85 82 78 80 2319 Griezmann 85 Rare ST, LM, CAM 4 3 77 86 85 88 59 73 2314 Mateo 85 Rare ST, CAM 4 3 87 86 80 84 56 75 2233 Baltimore 85 Rare LM, LB, LW 4 3 87 74 84 86 72 69 2230 Doué 85 Rare RW, LW, CM, RM 5 4 83 80 77 90 55 74 2182 Thuram 85 Rare ST 3 4 86 83 76 82 50 80 2155 Kanté 85 Rare CDM, CM 2 3 77 65 73 80 85 79 2154 Benzema 85 Rare ST, CAM 4 4 75 84 81 83 38 77 2124 Cascarino 85 Rare RM, RW 5 2 93 75 79 88 38 61 2042 Renard 85 Rare CB 2 3 48 62 70 69 87 83 2019 Upamecano 85 Rare CB 3 3 77 45 64 73 84 84 1934 Majri 84 Rare LW, CM, LM 5 3 78 76 85 88 79 75 2325 Hernández 84 Rare LB, LM 4 3 90 76 78 83 79 83 2323 Pavard 84 Rare CB 3 3 75 67 76 75 86 79 2195 Tchouaméni 84 Rare CDM, CM, CB 3 3 71 69 79 78 81 82 2183 Barcola 84 Rare LW, RW, LM 4 4 90 77 78 84 39 66 2054 Diaby 84 Rare RM, RW 4 3 95 75 77 87 44 54 2042 Rabiot 83 Rare CAM, CM 3 3 81 79 81 80 77 84 2293 Camavinga 83 Rare CM, CDM, LB 4 3 80 68 81 84 78 80 2235 Dali 83 Rare CM, CDM 4 3 73 79 82 85 68 73 2198 Kamara 83 Rare CDM, CM 3 3 64 55 74 75 83 80 2045 Coman 83 Rare LM, RM, LW 5 3 87 75 79 87 30 61 2008 Ekitiké 83 Rare ST, CAM 4 3 86 78 69 85 33 73 1997 Mbock 83 Rare CB 2 3 64 55 66 66 84 83 1969 Chevalier 83 Rare GK 1 3 84 79 73 86 50 80 827 Peyraud-Magnin 83 Rare GK 1 2 80 80 82 84 47 83 826 Guendouzi 82 Rare CDM, CM 4 3 72 73 80 80 77 77 2207 Asseyi 82 Rare LM, ST, LB 3 3 88 82 77 81 50 71 2132 Sarr 82 Rare ST 4 4 87 77 77 83 45 78 2100 Malard 82 Rare LM, ST, LW 3 4 81 81 79 84 41 67 2060 Bussy 82 Rare LW, RW, LM 3 3 84 79 76 85 43 58 2029 Mateta 82 Rare ST 3 5 75 84 70 77 41 81 2024 Lakrar 82 Rare CB 2 3 74 46 67 70 83 77 1937 Picaud 82 Rare GK 1 2 82 79 76 85 47 82 839 Toletti 81 Rare CM, CDM 4 3 78 76 83 80 71 76 2238 Thuram 81 Rare CM, CDM 3 3 78 76 77 80 81 81 2223 Tolisso 81 Rare CM, CDM, CAM 3 2 68 78 78 76 77 79 2206 Corboz 81 Rare CDM, CM 3 4 69 75 80 82 75 79 2172 Mendy 81 Rare LB, LM 4 5 85 64 74 75 78 84 2138 Fofana 81 Rare CDM, CM 3 3 68 68 75 78 79 77 2112 Dufour 81 Rare LM, RM, LW 4 3 84 77 78 82 51 61 2071 Garbino 81 Rare RM, RW 4 4 79 79 79 82 53 63 2064 Gréboval 81 Rare CB 2 3 60 60 72 65 82 82 2054 Nkunku 81 Rare CAM, LM, ST, CM 5 3 77 79 80 82 40 59 2038 Bourdieu 81 Rare ST, CAM 3 4 83 82 70 80 36 76 2030 Hernández 81 Rare CB, LB, LM 2 2 71 54 72 70 82 77 2017 Kolo Muani 81 Rare ST 3 4 90 79 71 80 38 65 2016

Ad

Trending

There is no doubt that Mbappe is receiving a 91-rated card, which is the highest in the France team in EA FC 26. Dembele is also right behind Mbappe with a 90-rated card.

As for the women’s team, Diani takes the top spot with an 88-rated card. France's EA FC 26 players for both men and women look strong on paper. However, all this information is based on leaks. Hence, take it with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.

Ad

Check out our other EA FC 26 related news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.