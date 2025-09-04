Top 50 France EA FC 26 player ratings leaked

EA FC 26's official release is on its way this month, and France's player ratings have been leaked online ahead of the launch. Internationally, France is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams out there in both men’s and women’s football. While the men’s team has some of the strongest players in the football world right now, like Mbappe and Dembele, the women’s team also has players like Diani and Katoto.
Although we don't have the exact list of all the players in the France national team, we will list the top 50 players in EA FC 26 with France's nationality. This will give you an idea of how the upcoming France team might look. Read on to learn more.
As for the women’s team, Diani takes the top spot with an 88-rated card. France's EA FC 26 players for both men and women look strong on paper. However, all this information is based on leaks. Hence, take it with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.
Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.