Top 50 France EA FC 26 player ratings leaked

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Sep 04, 2025 12:41 GMT
Mbappe France
France player ratings leaked in EA FC 26 (Image via EA)

EA FC 26's official release is on its way this month, and France's player ratings have been leaked online ahead of the launch. Internationally, France is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams out there in both men’s and women’s football. While the men’s team has some of the strongest players in the football world right now, like Mbappe and Dembele, the women’s team also has players like Diani and Katoto.

Although we don't have the exact list of all the players in the France national team, we will list the top 50 players in EA FC 26 with France's nationality. This will give you an idea of how the upcoming France team might look. Read on to learn more.

50 highest rated France EA FC 26 players (leaked)

Here are top 50 players for France in EA FC 26:

NameOVRRarityPOSSMWFPACSHOPASDRIDEFPHYIGS
Mbappé91RareST, LW, LM549790819237762252
Dembélé90RareST, RW, CAM559188839350692271
Diani88RareRW, ST, RM449285818856792260
Katoto88RareST448587778439742145
Karchaoui87RareCM, LW, LB, CDM548976878877692339
Koundé87RareRB, CB, RM338447747986842086
Saliba87RareCB237739687287831954
Maignan87RareGK148483858864841215
Geyoro86RareCM, CAM, CDM338973828382802285
Olise86RareRM, RW427880848750662150
Konaté86RareCB337734636986851872
Bacha85RareLB, LW, LM438873858278802319
Griezmann85RareST, LM, CAM437786858859732314
Mateo85RareST, CAM438786808456752233
Baltimore85RareLM, LB, LW438774848672692230
Doué85RareRW, LW, CM, RM548380779055742182
Thuram85RareST348683768250802155
Kanté85RareCDM, CM237765738085792154
Benzema85RareST, CAM447584818338772124
Cascarino85RareRM, RW529375798838612042
Renard85RareCB234862706987832019
Upamecano85RareCB337745647384841934
Majri84RareLW, CM, LM537876858879752325
Hernández84RareLB, LM439076788379832323
Pavard84RareCB337567767586792195
Tchouaméni84RareCDM, CM, CB337169797881822183
Barcola84RareLW, RW, LM449077788439662054
Diaby84RareRM, RW439575778744542042
Rabiot83RareCAM, CM338179818077842293
Camavinga83RareCM, CDM, LB438068818478802235
Dali83RareCM, CDM437379828568732198
Kamara83RareCDM, CM336455747583802045
Coman83RareLM, RM, LW538775798730612008
Ekitiké83RareST, CAM438678698533731997
Mbock83RareCB236455666684831969
Chevalier83RareGK13847973865080827
Peyraud-Magnin83RareGK12808082844783826
Guendouzi82RareCDM, CM437273808077772207
Asseyi82RareLM, ST, LB338882778150712132
Sarr82RareST448777778345782100
Malard82RareLM, ST, LW348181798441672060
Bussy82RareLW, RW, LM338479768543582029
Mateta82RareST357584707741812024
Lakrar82RareCB237446677083771937
Picaud82RareGK12827976854782839
Toletti81RareCM, CDM437876838071762238
Thuram81RareCM, CDM337876778081812223
Tolisso81RareCM, CDM, CAM326878787677792206
Corboz81RareCDM, CM346975808275792172
Mendy81RareLB, LM458564747578842138
Fofana81RareCDM, CM336868757879772112
Dufour81RareLM, RM, LW438477788251612071
Garbino81RareRM, RW447979798253632064
Gréboval81RareCB236060726582822054
Nkunku81RareCAM, LM, ST, CM537779808240592038
Bourdieu81RareST, CAM348382708036762030
Hernández81RareCB, LB, LM227154727082772017
Kolo Muani81RareST349079718038652016
also-read-trending Trending

There is no doubt that Mbappe is receiving a 91-rated card, which is the highest in the France team in EA FC 26. Dembele is also right behind Mbappe with a 90-rated card.

As for the women’s team, Diani takes the top spot with an 88-rated card. France's EA FC 26 players for both men and women look strong on paper. However, all this information is based on leaks. Hence, take it with a grain of salt, as this can change anytime.

