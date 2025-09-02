Top 50 Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, featuring some of the most talented men's and women's players of the present era. Hosting strong defenders, witty midfielders, and clinical finishers, along with one of the best goalkeepers in world football, Belgium is amongst the most balanced teams in present-day football.

Ad

Belgium has been one of the most consistent in the last few continental and global football tournaments. The leaked player ratings also highlight the nation's football teams as a blend of experienced players and talented youth.

While the national team will be absent from the upcoming 2026 version due to licensing problems, you can enjoy building your team around the Belgian players (available in-game because of allowed club licenses) and get a great virtual football gaming experience.

Ad

Trending

Note: The ratings are not official, but leaked on Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when EA FC 26 launches on digital stores.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings

The nation boasts some of the best tactical veterans as well as a few great prodigies, as can be seen from the Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings.

Here's a look at the list of the 50 highest-rated leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:

Ad

Player Rating Position Alternate Position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Courtois 89 GK — 85 89 76 90 46 88 De Bruyne 87 CM CAM 66 83 92 84 65 72 Tielemans 85 CM CDM, CAM 54 79 85 80 75 72 Lukaku 84 ST — 79 82 75 75 41 84 Openda 83 ST — 95 81 69 81 31 80 Trossard 83 LW ST, LM 80 81 80 85 30 60 Sels 83 GK — 82 80 79 83 36 83 De Ketelaere 82 CAM ST, CM 70 79 80 83 56 68 Lukébakio 82 RM RW, ST 87 81 76 83 31 64 Casteels 82 GK — 82 79 74 85 45 83 Carrasco 81 LW LM 87 80 77 85 58 67 De Cuyper 80 LB RB, LM 76 73 80 79 75 75 Vanaken 80 CAM CM 45 79 84 77 60 78 Doku 80 LW RW, LM 91 71 72 87 32 68 Theate 80 CB LB, LM 67 40 70 71 80 82 Saelemaekers 79 RM LM, RW 80 67 75 81 66 63 Onana 79 CDM CM 74 62 72 73 78 81 Heynen 78 CDM CM 60 73 75 76 73 78 Debast 78 CDM CB, CM 70 56 76 74 77 76 Lavia 78 CDM CM 69 52 72 77 77 75 Bakayoko 78 RW RM 85 72 70 81 33 63 Fofana 78 LM LW 86 69 70 82 40 48 Lammens 78 GK — 79 77 71 77 21 79 Castro-Montes 77 RM LM, RB, RW 74 72 74 75 71 72 Raskin 77 CDM CM 73 63 73 76 73 74 Vanhoutte 77 CDM CM 55 65 76 72 73 78 Diego Moreira 77 LM LB 90 67 69 79 64 68 Mangala 77 CDM CM 68 58 72 79 72 73 Vermeeren 77 CM CDM 70 55 77 79 68 66 Cuypers 77 ST — 75 77 68 71 44 78 Batshuayi 77 ST — 74 78 64 75 36 74 Coosemans 77 GK — 78 75 74 80 44 77 Meunier 76 RB RM 63 74 72 71 75 81 Schoofs 76 CM CDM, CAM 53 72 76 74 67 68 Lynen 76 CDM CM, CB 68 62 72 67 74 78 Castagne 76 RB RM 68 57 70 72 74 71 Smets 76 CB — 65 33 69 67 77 74 Mechele 76 CB — 49 40 55 56 80 78 Roef 76 GK — 75 73 73 75 51 77 Vandevoordt 76 GK — 78 75 75 77 40 74 Engels 75 CM CDM 73 72 77 72 68 75 Cayman 75 CDM LB 53 75 77 79 74 68 Dendoncker 75 CM CDM, CB 52 69 76 69 76 80 Janssens 75 RB RM 84 72 69 75 68 53 Sambi Lokonga 75 CM CDM 60 59 74 76 68 70 Steuckers 75 RM RW 69 73 75 74 40 66 Stassin 75 ST — 78 76 69 76 35 68 Bertaccini 75 ST CAM, LW, CM 90 75 62 77 29 72 Benteke 75 ST — 51 76 62 66 32 78 De Wolf 75 GK — 76 73 76 77 36 75

Ad

Thibaut Courtois (89) is widely considered amongst the modern-day greats. Along with Arthur Theate (80) and Zeno Debast (78), the nation offers great defense for Ultimate Team or Career Mode journeys.

Meanwhile, Belgium's midfield, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (87), Youri Tielemans (85), and Charles de Ketelaere (82) is one of the most promising in present-day football. All of them have a knack for finding the right passes and helping their clubs and the nation score goals from set pieces.

Ad

Belgium's Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings attack also features great talents Lukaku (84), Lois Openda (83), Leandro Trossard (83), and Jeremy Doku(80). The stars have been in rich form for their respective clubs and can be great options for your Ultimate Team starting lineups.

Also Read: Top 50 Argentina EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked).

In conclusion, the leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings show that the nation has a great present and future as both the men's and women's lineups have outstanding talent. Gamers using Belgium's players in Career Mode and in their Ultimate Teams will massively benefit.

Ad

Check out our other articles on EA FC 26:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.