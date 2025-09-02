Top 50 Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Samarjit Paul
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:35 GMT
Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings feature De Bruyne and Lukaku as top stars (Image via EA Sports)
The Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, featuring some of the most talented men's and women's players of the present era. Hosting strong defenders, witty midfielders, and clinical finishers, along with one of the best goalkeepers in world football, Belgium is amongst the most balanced teams in present-day football.

Belgium has been one of the most consistent in the last few continental and global football tournaments. The leaked player ratings also highlight the nation's football teams as a blend of experienced players and talented youth.

While the national team will be absent from the upcoming 2026 version due to licensing problems, you can enjoy building your team around the Belgian players (available in-game because of allowed club licenses) and get a great virtual football gaming experience.

Note: The ratings are not official, but leaked on Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when EA FC 26 launches on digital stores.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings

The nation boasts some of the best tactical veterans as well as a few great prodigies, as can be seen from the Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings.

Here's a look at the list of the 50 highest-rated leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:

PlayerRatingPositionAlternate PositionPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Courtois89GK858976904688
De Bruyne87CMCAM668392846572
Tielemans85CMCDM, CAM547985807572
Lukaku84ST798275754184
Openda83ST958169813180
Trossard83LWST, LM808180853060
Sels83GK828079833683
De Ketelaere82CAMST, CM707980835668
Lukébakio82RMRW, ST878176833164
Casteels82GK827974854583
Carrasco81LWLM878077855867
De Cuyper80LBRB, LM767380797575
Vanaken80CAMCM457984776078
Doku80LWRW, LM917172873268
Theate80CBLB, LM674070718082
Saelemaekers79RMLM, RW806775816663
Onana79CDMCM746272737881
Heynen78CDMCM607375767378
Debast78CDMCB, CM705676747776
Lavia78CDMCM695272777775
Bakayoko78RWRM857270813363
Fofana78LMLW866970824048
Lammens78GK797771772179
Castro-Montes77RMLM, RB, RW747274757172
Raskin77CDMCM736373767374
Vanhoutte77CDMCM556576727378
Diego Moreira77LMLB906769796468
Mangala77CDMCM685872797273
Vermeeren77CMCDM705577796866
Cuypers77ST757768714478
Batshuayi77ST747864753674
Coosemans77GK787574804477
Meunier76RBRM637472717581
Schoofs76CMCDM, CAM537276746768
Lynen76CDMCM, CB686272677478
Castagne76RBRM685770727471
Smets76CB653369677774
Mechele76CB494055568078
Roef76GK757373755177
Vandevoordt76GK787575774074
Engels75CMCDM737277726875
Cayman75CDMLB537577797468
Dendoncker75CMCDM, CB526976697680
Janssens75RBRM847269756853
Sambi Lokonga75CMCDM605974766870
Steuckers75RMRW697375744066
Stassin75ST787669763568
Bertaccini75STCAM, LW, CM907562772972
Benteke75ST517662663278
De Wolf75GK767376773675
Thibaut Courtois (89) is widely considered amongst the modern-day greats. Along with Arthur Theate (80) and Zeno Debast (78), the nation offers great defense for Ultimate Team or Career Mode journeys.

Meanwhile, Belgium's midfield, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (87), Youri Tielemans (85), and Charles de Ketelaere (82) is one of the most promising in present-day football. All of them have a knack for finding the right passes and helping their clubs and the nation score goals from set pieces.

Belgium's Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings attack also features great talents Lukaku (84), Lois Openda (83), Leandro Trossard (83), and Jeremy Doku(80). The stars have been in rich form for their respective clubs and can be great options for your Ultimate Team starting lineups.

In conclusion, the leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings show that the nation has a great present and future as both the men's and women's lineups have outstanding talent. Gamers using Belgium's players in Career Mode and in their Ultimate Teams will massively benefit.

