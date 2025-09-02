Top 50 Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings have been leaked online, featuring some of the most talented men's and women's players of the present era. Hosting strong defenders, witty midfielders, and clinical finishers, along with one of the best goalkeepers in world football, Belgium is amongst the most balanced teams in present-day football.
Belgium has been one of the most consistent in the last few continental and global football tournaments. The leaked player ratings also highlight the nation's football teams as a blend of experienced players and talented youth.
While the national team will be absent from the upcoming 2026 version due to licensing problems, you can enjoy building your team around the Belgian players (available in-game because of allowed club licenses) and get a great virtual football gaming experience.
Note: The ratings are not official, but leaked on Futmind.com. The final ratings may vary when EA FC 26 launches on digital stores.
Leaked 50 highest-rated Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings
The nation boasts some of the best tactical veterans as well as a few great prodigies, as can be seen from the Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings.
Here's a look at the list of the 50 highest-rated leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:
Thibaut Courtois (89) is widely considered amongst the modern-day greats. Along with Arthur Theate (80) and Zeno Debast (78), the nation offers great defense for Ultimate Team or Career Mode journeys.
Meanwhile, Belgium's midfield, featuring the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (87), Youri Tielemans (85), and Charles de Ketelaere (82) is one of the most promising in present-day football. All of them have a knack for finding the right passes and helping their clubs and the nation score goals from set pieces.
Belgium's Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings attack also features great talents Lukaku (84), Lois Openda (83), Leandro Trossard (83), and Jeremy Doku(80). The stars have been in rich form for their respective clubs and can be great options for your Ultimate Team starting lineups.
In conclusion, the leaked Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings show that the nation has a great present and future as both the men's and women's lineups have outstanding talent. Gamers using Belgium's players in Career Mode and in their Ultimate Teams will massively benefit.
