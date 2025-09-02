Top 50 Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 02, 2025 21:59 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, leaked Portugal player ratings in EA FC 26
Vitinha of PSG is Portugal's highest-rated player in FC 26 according to leaks (Image via EA Sports)

The leaked ratings for the best Portugal players in EA FC 26 have surfaced online. The ratings from futmind.com suggest that the men's Portuguese squad has some top-class midfielders, reliable defenders, and a few of the best attackers up front. The team comprises young guns like Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, alongside seasoned stars like Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and more.

Ad

With Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, the Portugal squad is all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on leaks from fumind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Leaked 50 highest-rated Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is a list of the top 50 current Portuguese players with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leak:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersRatingsPositionsAlt. positionsPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Vitinha89CMCDM728086907570
Bruno Fernandes87CAMCM678389836575
Nuno Mendes86LBLM956576828077
Ruben Dias86CB-593969698684
Joao Neves85CMCDM746980848283
Cristiano Ronaldo85ST-768876803476
Joao Cancelo84RBLB, RM837384847874
Ruben Neves84CDMCM577587777776
Bernardo Silva84CMRM, CDM, CAM617883897165
Rafael Leao84LWLM937880862875
Diogo Costa84GK-837882863583
Pedro Goncalves83CAMLM, CM778283846368
Palhinha83CDMCM566870728485
Otavio82CAMCM, RM787182857075
Trincao82CAMRM, RW, ST808079844071
Rafa82CAMST, LM897578854855
Ricardo Horta81CAMRM, LM, CM788181824369
Danilo Pereira81CB-476468718284
Goncalo Inacio81CB-773771738281
Rui Silva81GK-827877843181
Gurreiro80LBCM, RB, LM697885887454
Pedro Neto80RMLM, ST, RW917674824068
Goncalo Ramos80ST-737964774879
Andreia Jancito80CMCDM746578776572
Florentino80CDMCM, CB554765738180
Nuno Santos79LMLB, LW798176796973
Matheus Nunes79RBCM, RM857076797376
Diogo Dalot79RBLB, RM856374777678
Joao Felix79CAMLM, LW, ST777877824566
Kika nazareth79LWCM, ST, LM797677805666
Fabio Silva79STLW817764793279
Francisco Conceicao79RMRW, CAM876873853650
Chiquinho78CMCAM, RM747578786670
Joao Mario78LMRM, CM, LW687579796468
Nuno Tavares78LBLM886772807077
Daniel Braganca78CMCDM, CAM797277806762
Francisco Moura78LBLM786375757474
Gelson Martins78RMLM, RW807071835155
Samu Costa78CDMCM616570717579
Fabio Vieira78CAMRM, CM717378785653
Bruma78LWLM, CAM887771813261
Carole Costa78CB-645666637974
Tomas Araujo78CBRB, RM823069727779
Antonio Silva78CB-803764697879
Diogo Leite78CB-643852638078
Ines Pereira78GK-787478803774
Tiago Silva77CMCDM, CAM717678776462
Joao Mario77RBRM846371776967
Joao Moutinho77CMCDM386780756863
Eduardo Quaresma77CBRB, RM825466737875
Ad

As per the leak, the men's and women's teams of Portugal in EA FC 26 have some of the best players in almost all positions. Players like Vitinha, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, and others can change the course of the game in your favor at any time.

Also read: Top 50 highest-rated England players in FC 26 (Leaked)

While very few from the women's team are in the list of the top 50 highest-rated players from Portugal in FC 26, Andreia Jacinto and Kika Nazareth are assets to any Dream Team.

Ad

Also read: Top 50 Netherlands FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Overall, the Portuguese male squad looks strong on paper, but it is hard to say the same about the women's team, as per the leaked ratings of FC 26.

Follow Sportskeeda for more EA FC leaked player ratings-related articles

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications