Top 50 Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The leaked ratings for the best Portugal players in EA FC 26 have surfaced online. The ratings from futmind.com suggest that the men's Portuguese squad has some top-class midfielders, reliable defenders, and a few of the best attackers up front. The team comprises young guns like Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, alongside seasoned stars like Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and more.
With Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, the Portugal squad is all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode. Read on to learn more.
Note: This article is based on leaks from fumind.com. The original ratings may differ.
Leaked 50 highest-rated Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings
Here is a list of the top 50 current Portuguese players with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leak:
Players
Ratings
Positions
Alt. positions
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defending
Physical
Vitinha
89
CM
CDM
72
80
86
90
75
70
Bruno Fernandes
87
CAM
CM
67
83
89
83
65
75
Nuno Mendes
86
LB
LM
95
65
76
82
80
77
Ruben Dias
86
CB
-
59
39
69
69
86
84
Joao Neves
85
CM
CDM
74
69
80
84
82
83
Cristiano Ronaldo
85
ST
-
76
88
76
80
34
76
Joao Cancelo
84
RB
LB, RM
83
73
84
84
78
74
Ruben Neves
84
CDM
CM
57
75
87
77
77
76
Bernardo Silva
84
CM
RM, CDM, CAM
61
78
83
89
71
65
Rafael Leao
84
LW
LM
93
78
80
86
28
75
Diogo Costa
84
GK
-
83
78
82
86
35
83
Pedro Goncalves
83
CAM
LM, CM
77
82
83
84
63
68
Palhinha
83
CDM
CM
56
68
70
72
84
85
Otavio
82
CAM
CM, RM
78
71
82
85
70
75
Trincao
82
CAM
RM, RW, ST
80
80
79
84
40
71
Rafa
82
CAM
ST, LM
89
75
78
85
48
55
Ricardo Horta
81
CAM
RM, LM, CM
78
81
81
82
43
69
Danilo Pereira
81
CB
-
47
64
68
71
82
84
Goncalo Inacio
81
CB
-
77
37
71
73
82
81
Rui Silva
81
GK
-
82
78
77
84
31
81
Gurreiro
80
LB
CM, RB, LM
69
78
85
88
74
54
Pedro Neto
80
RM
LM, ST, RW
91
76
74
82
40
68
Goncalo Ramos
80
ST
-
73
79
64
77
48
79
Andreia Jancito
80
CM
CDM
74
65
78
77
65
72
Florentino
80
CDM
CM, CB
55
47
65
73
81
80
Nuno Santos
79
LM
LB, LW
79
81
76
79
69
73
Matheus Nunes
79
RB
CM, RM
85
70
76
79
73
76
Diogo Dalot
79
RB
LB, RM
85
63
74
77
76
78
Joao Felix
79
CAM
LM, LW, ST
77
78
77
82
45
66
Kika nazareth
79
LW
CM, ST, LM
79
76
77
80
56
66
Fabio Silva
79
ST
LW
81
77
64
79
32
79
Francisco Conceicao
79
RM
RW, CAM
87
68
73
85
36
50
Chiquinho
78
CM
CAM, RM
74
75
78
78
66
70
Joao Mario
78
LM
RM, CM, LW
68
75
79
79
64
68
Nuno Tavares
78
LB
LM
88
67
72
80
70
77
Daniel Braganca
78
CM
CDM, CAM
79
72
77
80
67
62
Francisco Moura
78
LB
LM
78
63
75
75
74
74
Gelson Martins
78
RM
LM, RW
80
70
71
83
51
55
Samu Costa
78
CDM
CM
61
65
70
71
75
79
Fabio Vieira
78
CAM
RM, CM
71
73
78
78
56
53
Bruma
78
LW
LM, CAM
88
77
71
81
32
61
Carole Costa
78
CB
-
64
56
66
63
79
74
Tomas Araujo
78
CB
RB, RM
82
30
69
72
77
79
Antonio Silva
78
CB
-
80
37
64
69
78
79
Diogo Leite
78
CB
-
64
38
52
63
80
78
Ines Pereira
78
GK
-
78
74
78
80
37
74
Tiago Silva
77
CM
CDM, CAM
71
76
78
77
64
62
Joao Mario
77
RB
RM
84
63
71
77
69
67
Joao Moutinho
77
CM
CDM
38
67
80
75
68
63
Eduardo Quaresma
77
CB
RB, RM
82
54
66
73
78
75
As per the leak, the men's and women's teams of Portugal in EA FC 26 have some of the best players in almost all positions. Players like Vitinha, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, and others can change the course of the game in your favor at any time.
