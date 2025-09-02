Top 50 Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The leaked ratings for the best Portugal players in EA FC 26 have surfaced online. The ratings from futmind.com suggest that the men's Portuguese squad has some top-class midfielders, reliable defenders, and a few of the best attackers up front. The team comprises young guns like Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, alongside seasoned stars like Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, and more.

With Cristiano Ronaldo on their side, the Portugal squad is all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on leaks from fumind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Portugal EA FC 26 player ratings

Here is a list of the top 50 current Portuguese players with their ratings, positions, and key attributes based on the recent EA FC 26 leak:

Players Ratings Positions Alt. positions Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Vitinha 89 CM CDM 72 80 86 90 75 70 Bruno Fernandes 87 CAM CM 67 83 89 83 65 75 Nuno Mendes 86 LB LM 95 65 76 82 80 77 Ruben Dias 86 CB - 59 39 69 69 86 84 Joao Neves 85 CM CDM 74 69 80 84 82 83 Cristiano Ronaldo 85 ST - 76 88 76 80 34 76 Joao Cancelo 84 RB LB, RM 83 73 84 84 78 74 Ruben Neves 84 CDM CM 57 75 87 77 77 76 Bernardo Silva 84 CM RM, CDM, CAM 61 78 83 89 71 65 Rafael Leao 84 LW LM 93 78 80 86 28 75 Diogo Costa 84 GK - 83 78 82 86 35 83 Pedro Goncalves 83 CAM LM, CM 77 82 83 84 63 68 Palhinha 83 CDM CM 56 68 70 72 84 85 Otavio 82 CAM CM, RM 78 71 82 85 70 75 Trincao 82 CAM RM, RW, ST 80 80 79 84 40 71 Rafa 82 CAM ST, LM 89 75 78 85 48 55 Ricardo Horta 81 CAM RM, LM, CM 78 81 81 82 43 69 Danilo Pereira 81 CB - 47 64 68 71 82 84 Goncalo Inacio 81 CB - 77 37 71 73 82 81 Rui Silva 81 GK - 82 78 77 84 31 81 Gurreiro 80 LB CM, RB, LM 69 78 85 88 74 54 Pedro Neto 80 RM LM, ST, RW 91 76 74 82 40 68 Goncalo Ramos 80 ST - 73 79 64 77 48 79 Andreia Jancito 80 CM CDM 74 65 78 77 65 72 Florentino 80 CDM CM, CB 55 47 65 73 81 80 Nuno Santos 79 LM LB, LW 79 81 76 79 69 73 Matheus Nunes 79 RB CM, RM 85 70 76 79 73 76 Diogo Dalot 79 RB LB, RM 85 63 74 77 76 78 Joao Felix 79 CAM LM, LW, ST 77 78 77 82 45 66 Kika nazareth 79 LW CM, ST, LM 79 76 77 80 56 66 Fabio Silva 79 ST LW 81 77 64 79 32 79 Francisco Conceicao 79 RM RW, CAM 87 68 73 85 36 50 Chiquinho 78 CM CAM, RM 74 75 78 78 66 70 Joao Mario 78 LM RM, CM, LW 68 75 79 79 64 68 Nuno Tavares 78 LB LM 88 67 72 80 70 77 Daniel Braganca 78 CM CDM, CAM 79 72 77 80 67 62 Francisco Moura 78 LB LM 78 63 75 75 74 74 Gelson Martins 78 RM LM, RW 80 70 71 83 51 55 Samu Costa 78 CDM CM 61 65 70 71 75 79 Fabio Vieira 78 CAM RM, CM 71 73 78 78 56 53 Bruma 78 LW LM, CAM 88 77 71 81 32 61 Carole Costa 78 CB - 64 56 66 63 79 74 Tomas Araujo 78 CB RB, RM 82 30 69 72 77 79 Antonio Silva 78 CB - 80 37 64 69 78 79 Diogo Leite 78 CB - 64 38 52 63 80 78 Ines Pereira 78 GK - 78 74 78 80 37 74 Tiago Silva 77 CM CDM, CAM 71 76 78 77 64 62 Joao Mario 77 RB RM 84 63 71 77 69 67 Joao Moutinho 77 CM CDM 38 67 80 75 68 63 Eduardo Quaresma 77 CB RB, RM 82 54 66 73 78 75

As per the leak, the men's and women's teams of Portugal in EA FC 26 have some of the best players in almost all positions. Players like Vitinha, Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Goncalo Ramos, and others can change the course of the game in your favor at any time.

While very few from the women's team are in the list of the top 50 highest-rated players from Portugal in FC 26, Andreia Jacinto and Kika Nazareth are assets to any Dream Team.

Overall, the Portuguese male squad looks strong on paper, but it is hard to say the same about the women's team, as per the leaked ratings of FC 26.

