Top 50 Netherlands EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:35 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, Top 50 Netherlands players in EA FC 26
van Dijk is the best-rated current player in EA FC 26 from Netherlands

The recent leak of EA FC 26 players' ratings suggests that the Netherlands has a promising squad for the upcoming season. The Dutch men's team has one of the best defensive line-ups. Most of their first-team defenders are in the list of the top 20 highest-rated current players from the country. They also have some of the most popular midfielders from the soccer world.

Since 2026 is the year of the football World Cup, both the gaming community and soccer fans are looking for the ratings of their favorite players. This article lists the 50 best current Netherlands players from both the men's and the women's teams.

Note: This article is based on a recent leak from futmind.com. The final ratings may differ.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the top 50 Netherlands player ratings, positions, and key attributes based on a leak:

PlayersRatingsPositionAlt. PositionsPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefensePhysical
van Dijk90CB-736072729087
de Jong87CMCDM827185877877
Reijnders86CMCDM, CAM797982857777
Gravenberch85CDMCM767681858181
Miedema85STCAM828570853280
Damaris Egurrola84CMCDM627182818182
Dumfries84RBRM847075797984
Simmons84CAMLM, ST777780876170
Gakpo84LMLW838280834774
Beerensteyen84LWST, LM908073865276
de Vrij84CB-624169698674
van de Donk83CMCDM727781866772
Jannsen83CDMCB775976768482
Frimpong83RBRM, RW926474847263
Ake83CBLB, LM725372758475
van Domselaar83GK-828182824083
Spitse82CBCDM677683758381
Timber82RBCB, RM, LB764872778280
de Ligt82CB-626162678283
van de Ven82CB-904964728280
Botman82CB-563762658382
Koopmeiners81CAMCM707983787575
de Roon81CMCDM617477768380
Groenen81CMCDM806681827274
Timber80CMCDM777876807483
Wilms80RBRM796677737777
Brugts80LBLW, ST, LM797276797670
Lang80LWLM807773845068
Bergwin80LMLW807876844171
Schouten80CDMCM, CB605972768073
van Hecke80CB-674672708078
Maatsen79LBLM876575817363
Veerman79CMCDM, CAM537284756571
Kluivert79CAMLM, CM877876813862
Malen79RMRW, LM867872823567
Clasie79CDMCM466480757270
Snoeijs79STCAM, CM817966794370
Leuchter79STLW, CAM828067792870
Casparij79RBRM765872757762
Cillesman79GK-787871805478
Wijnaldum78CAMST, CM677277807675
Taylor78CMCAM737778786774
Steijn78CAMCM668474774374
Wieffer78CDMCM676674747678
Berghuis78RWCAM, RM717782773968
El Mahdioui78CDMCM, CB665574737278
Geertruida78CBRB, LB725970757878
de Jong78ST-407872725579
Kaptein78CM-676971776967
Hato78LBCB854170747573
The men's squad of the Netherlands has some of the most popular footballing superstars of today. As per the leak, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk gets the title of the highest-rated player from the Netherlands in FC 26 with a 90 rating. Almost the complete backline of the men's squad is among the 20 highest-rated active players from the country.

Popular CMs like de Jong (87) and Reijnders (86), and a CDM like Gravenberch (85), provide strength at the middle of the pitch. However, they also have a few potent backups like Koopmeiners, de Roon, Taylor, and more. Besides, a finisher like Gakpo up front makes them look like a formidable opponent on the pitch.

The women's side of the Netherlands national team has some promising names, like Janssen (88), van Domselaar (83), Wilms (80), and more. Players like Brugts, Leuchter, and others represent some popular European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and with them, the women's team is prepared to take on any challenge coming in their way in EA FC 26.

