Top 50 Netherlands EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
The recent leak of EA FC 26 players' ratings suggests that the Netherlands has a promising squad for the upcoming season. The Dutch men's team has one of the best defensive line-ups. Most of their first-team defenders are in the list of the top 20 highest-rated current players from the country. They also have some of the most popular midfielders from the soccer world.
Ad
Since 2026 is the year of the football World Cup, both the gaming community and soccer fans are looking for the ratings of their favorite players. This article lists the 50 best current Netherlands players from both the men's and the women's teams.
Note: This article is based on a recent leak from futmind.com. The final ratings may differ.
Leaked 50 Highest-rated Germany EA FC 26 player ratings
The table below lists the top 50 Netherlands player ratings, positions, and key attributes based on a leak:
Ad
Trending
Players
Ratings
Position
Alt. Positions
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defense
Physical
van Dijk
90
CB
-
73
60
72
72
90
87
de Jong
87
CM
CDM
82
71
85
87
78
77
Reijnders
86
CM
CDM, CAM
79
79
82
85
77
77
Gravenberch
85
CDM
CM
76
76
81
85
81
81
Miedema
85
ST
CAM
82
85
70
85
32
80
Damaris Egurrola
84
CM
CDM
62
71
82
81
81
82
Dumfries
84
RB
RM
84
70
75
79
79
84
Simmons
84
CAM
LM, ST
77
77
80
87
61
70
Gakpo
84
LM
LW
83
82
80
83
47
74
Beerensteyen
84
LW
ST, LM
90
80
73
86
52
76
de Vrij
84
CB
-
62
41
69
69
86
74
van de Donk
83
CM
CDM
72
77
81
86
67
72
Jannsen
83
CDM
CB
77
59
76
76
84
82
Frimpong
83
RB
RM, RW
92
64
74
84
72
63
Ake
83
CB
LB, LM
72
53
72
75
84
75
van Domselaar
83
GK
-
82
81
82
82
40
83
Spitse
82
CB
CDM
67
76
83
75
83
81
Timber
82
RB
CB, RM, LB
76
48
72
77
82
80
de Ligt
82
CB
-
62
61
62
67
82
83
van de Ven
82
CB
-
90
49
64
72
82
80
Botman
82
CB
-
56
37
62
65
83
82
Koopmeiners
81
CAM
CM
70
79
83
78
75
75
de Roon
81
CM
CDM
61
74
77
76
83
80
Groenen
81
CM
CDM
80
66
81
82
72
74
Timber
80
CM
CDM
77
78
76
80
74
83
Wilms
80
RB
RM
79
66
77
73
77
77
Brugts
80
LB
LW, ST, LM
79
72
76
79
76
70
Lang
80
LW
LM
80
77
73
84
50
68
Bergwin
80
LM
LW
80
78
76
84
41
71
Schouten
80
CDM
CM, CB
60
59
72
76
80
73
van Hecke
80
CB
-
67
46
72
70
80
78
Maatsen
79
LB
LM
87
65
75
81
73
63
Veerman
79
CM
CDM, CAM
53
72
84
75
65
71
Kluivert
79
CAM
LM, CM
87
78
76
81
38
62
Malen
79
RM
RW, LM
86
78
72
82
35
67
Clasie
79
CDM
CM
46
64
80
75
72
70
Snoeijs
79
ST
CAM, CM
81
79
66
79
43
70
Leuchter
79
ST
LW, CAM
82
80
67
79
28
70
Casparij
79
RB
RM
76
58
72
75
77
62
Cillesman
79
GK
-
78
78
71
80
54
78
Wijnaldum
78
CAM
ST, CM
67
72
77
80
76
75
Taylor
78
CM
CAM
73
77
78
78
67
74
Steijn
78
CAM
CM
66
84
74
77
43
74
Wieffer
78
CDM
CM
67
66
74
74
76
78
Berghuis
78
RW
CAM, RM
71
77
82
77
39
68
El Mahdioui
78
CDM
CM, CB
66
55
74
73
72
78
Geertruida
78
CB
RB, LB
72
59
70
75
78
78
de Jong
78
ST
-
40
78
72
72
55
79
Kaptein
78
CM
-
67
69
71
77
69
67
Hato
78
LB
CB
85
41
70
74
75
73
Ad
The men's squad of the Netherlands has some of the most popular footballing superstars of today. As per the leak, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk gets the title of the highest-rated player from the Netherlands in FC 26 with a 90 rating. Almost the complete backline of the men's squad is among the 20 highest-rated active players from the country.
Popular CMs like de Jong (87) and Reijnders (86), and a CDM like Gravenberch (85), provide strength at the middle of the pitch. However, they also have a few potent backups like Koopmeiners, de Roon, Taylor, and more. Besides, a finisher like Gakpo up front makes them look like a formidable opponent on the pitch.
The women's side of the Netherlands national team has some promising names, like Janssen (88), van Domselaar (83), Wilms (80), and more. Players like Brugts, Leuchter, and others represent some popular European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and with them, the women's team is prepared to take on any challenge coming in their way in EA FC 26.
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.