Top 50 Netherlands EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The recent leak of EA FC 26 players' ratings suggests that the Netherlands has a promising squad for the upcoming season. The Dutch men's team has one of the best defensive line-ups. Most of their first-team defenders are in the list of the top 20 highest-rated current players from the country. They also have some of the most popular midfielders from the soccer world.

Since 2026 is the year of the football World Cup, both the gaming community and soccer fans are looking for the ratings of their favorite players. This article lists the 50 best current Netherlands players from both the men's and the women's teams.

Note: This article is based on a recent leak from futmind.com. The final ratings may differ.

The table below lists the top 50 Netherlands player ratings, positions, and key attributes based on a leak:

Players Ratings Position Alt. Positions Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defense Physical van Dijk 90 CB - 73 60 72 72 90 87 de Jong 87 CM CDM 82 71 85 87 78 77 Reijnders 86 CM CDM, CAM 79 79 82 85 77 77 Gravenberch 85 CDM CM 76 76 81 85 81 81 Miedema 85 ST CAM 82 85 70 85 32 80 Damaris Egurrola 84 CM CDM 62 71 82 81 81 82 Dumfries 84 RB RM 84 70 75 79 79 84 Simmons 84 CAM LM, ST 77 77 80 87 61 70 Gakpo 84 LM LW 83 82 80 83 47 74 Beerensteyen 84 LW ST, LM 90 80 73 86 52 76 de Vrij 84 CB - 62 41 69 69 86 74 van de Donk 83 CM CDM 72 77 81 86 67 72 Jannsen 83 CDM CB 77 59 76 76 84 82 Frimpong 83 RB RM, RW 92 64 74 84 72 63 Ake 83 CB LB, LM 72 53 72 75 84 75 van Domselaar 83 GK - 82 81 82 82 40 83 Spitse 82 CB CDM 67 76 83 75 83 81 Timber 82 RB CB, RM, LB 76 48 72 77 82 80 de Ligt 82 CB - 62 61 62 67 82 83 van de Ven 82 CB - 90 49 64 72 82 80 Botman 82 CB - 56 37 62 65 83 82 Koopmeiners 81 CAM CM 70 79 83 78 75 75 de Roon 81 CM CDM 61 74 77 76 83 80 Groenen 81 CM CDM 80 66 81 82 72 74 Timber 80 CM CDM 77 78 76 80 74 83 Wilms 80 RB RM 79 66 77 73 77 77 Brugts 80 LB LW, ST, LM 79 72 76 79 76 70 Lang 80 LW LM 80 77 73 84 50 68 Bergwin 80 LM LW 80 78 76 84 41 71 Schouten 80 CDM CM, CB 60 59 72 76 80 73 van Hecke 80 CB - 67 46 72 70 80 78 Maatsen 79 LB LM 87 65 75 81 73 63 Veerman 79 CM CDM, CAM 53 72 84 75 65 71 Kluivert 79 CAM LM, CM 87 78 76 81 38 62 Malen 79 RM RW, LM 86 78 72 82 35 67 Clasie 79 CDM CM 46 64 80 75 72 70 Snoeijs 79 ST CAM, CM 81 79 66 79 43 70 Leuchter 79 ST LW, CAM 82 80 67 79 28 70 Casparij 79 RB RM 76 58 72 75 77 62 Cillesman 79 GK - 78 78 71 80 54 78 Wijnaldum 78 CAM ST, CM 67 72 77 80 76 75 Taylor 78 CM CAM 73 77 78 78 67 74 Steijn 78 CAM CM 66 84 74 77 43 74 Wieffer 78 CDM CM 67 66 74 74 76 78 Berghuis 78 RW CAM, RM 71 77 82 77 39 68 El Mahdioui 78 CDM CM, CB 66 55 74 73 72 78 Geertruida 78 CB RB, LB 72 59 70 75 78 78 de Jong 78 ST - 40 78 72 72 55 79 Kaptein 78 CM - 67 69 71 77 69 67 Hato 78 LB CB 85 41 70 74 75 73

The men's squad of the Netherlands has some of the most popular footballing superstars of today. As per the leak, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk gets the title of the highest-rated player from the Netherlands in FC 26 with a 90 rating. Almost the complete backline of the men's squad is among the 20 highest-rated active players from the country.

Popular CMs like de Jong (87) and Reijnders (86), and a CDM like Gravenberch (85), provide strength at the middle of the pitch. However, they also have a few potent backups like Koopmeiners, de Roon, Taylor, and more. Besides, a finisher like Gakpo up front makes them look like a formidable opponent on the pitch.

The women's side of the Netherlands national team has some promising names, like Janssen (88), van Domselaar (83), Wilms (80), and more. Players like Brugts, Leuchter, and others represent some popular European clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, and with them, the women's team is prepared to take on any challenge coming in their way in EA FC 26.

