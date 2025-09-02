Top 50 Spain EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

While EA FC 26 is on its way, the player ratings for Spain have been leaked. Although we don't have exact information on who will be in the Spain team squad in the upcoming title, we do have the ratings for both male and female players who might get a chance to don the national jersey in the game. From Aitana Bonmatí to Rodri, Spain's national team consists of some of the most important players in the world of football.
Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí take the top spot with an overall rating of 91, followed by Rodri, last year's Ballon d'Or winner. Spain is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in EA FC 26, and in this article, we are listing the top 50 players who have Spanish nationality. Read on to learn more.
Based on the leaked overall ratings for Spain's players in EA FC 26, we can say that the nation has one of the strongest teams in the game. From Pedri to Lamine Yamal, some of world football's brightest talents are on the team. For men's football, just after Rodri, Pedri is receiving a card with an 89 rating, which is higher than last year. Lamine Yamal is also getting his rating increased.
As for the women's team, Patri Guijarro, Mariona, and Mapi León are all receiving an 89-rated card in the upcoming title. However, keep in mind that all these ratings are subject to change, and this information isn't official.
