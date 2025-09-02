Top 50 Spain EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Sep 02, 2025 12:16 GMT
Spain national team ratings leaked
Spain national team ratings leaked (Image via EA)

While EA FC 26 is on its way, the player ratings for Spain have been leaked. Although we don't have exact information on who will be in the Spain team squad in the upcoming title, we do have the ratings for both male and female players who might get a chance to don the national jersey in the game. From Aitana Bonmatí to Rodri, Spain's national team consists of some of the most important players in the world of football.

Ad

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí take the top spot with an overall rating of 91, followed by Rodri, last year's Ballon d'Or winner. Spain is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in EA FC 26, and in this article, we are listing the top 50 players who have Spanish nationality. Read on to learn more.

50 highest rated Spain EA FC 26 players (leaked)

Here are top 50 players for Spain in EA FC 26:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

NameOVRRarityPOSSMWFPACSHOPASDRIDEFPHYIGS
Alexia Putellas91RareCM, CAM, CDM5★5★8289909172802453
Aitana Bonmatí91RareCM, CDM4★5★8587869177752370
Rodri90RareCDM, CM3★4★6580868486852345
Patri Guijarro89RareCDM, CM4★4★7882838786832376
Mariona89RareCM, CDM, RW4★4★7884869076792339
Mapi León89RareCB2★3★7568797690822294
Pedri89RareCM, CDM4★4★7773859178772279
Lamine Yamal89RareRM, RW5★3★8581869023532013
Irene Paredes88RareCB2★3★7152676888842028
David Raya87RareGK1★3★8684878762851099
Claudia Pina86RareLW, ST, LM4★5★7986838745712189
Ona Batlle86RareRB, LB, RM3★4★8054797981722093
Nico Williams86RareLM, RM, LW4★5★9376808736662074
Carvajal85RareRB, RM3★3★8058798181792176
Fabián Ruiz85RareCM, CDM3★3★6177808175722165
Dani Olmo85RareCAM, CM, ST4★4★7379838750562086
Iñigo Martínez85RareCB2★3★7157726885802075
Unai Simón85RareGK1★3★848076854984949
De Gea85RareGK1★2★857871874684911
Sancet84RareCAM, CM, ST4★4★7683808570822295
Marcos Llorente84RareRB, CM, RM3★4★8979788178822281
Olga Carmona84RareLB, LM4★3★8874788079742257
Grimaldo84RareLM, LB, LW4★2★7273878574672250
Marc Cucurella84RareLB3★3★7564798082792216
Álex Baena84RareLM, ST, LW3★4★7976848265682188
Isco84RareCAM, LM, CM4★4★6679858559602147
Salma Paralluelo84RareLW, ST, RW, LM4★4★9284788346772145
Esther84RareST3★4★8084728331722001
Alba Redondo84RareST, LW, RW, LM4★3★8485708426641974
Vivian84RareCB2★2★7950637284831957
Cata Coll84RareGK1★3★838176875382951
Mikel Merino83RareCM, ST3★3★6379808081802238
Ayoze83RareST, CAM4★4★8683808359672199
Aleix García83RareCM, CDM3★3★6575858475662196
Zubimendi83RareCDM, CM3★4★6667797980732124
Gavi83RareCM, CAM3★3★7666788568702098
Iago Aspas83RareRW, ST, RM3★4★7784808435622084
Ferran Torres83RareLW, RW, ST, LM4★4★8381798335682063
Athenea83RareRW, RM, LM4★5★8678758325721980
Le Normand83RareCB2★3★6528596384801747
Álex Remiro83RareGK1★4★837880844584964
Joan García83RareGK1★3★818277864683913
Pedro Porro82RareRB, RM3★3★7873818077762238
Álex Berenguer82RareLM, RM, CAM, LW3★4★8477798465692222
Parejo82RareCM, CDM3★4★3980877874672162
Oyarzabal82RareST, LM, LW3★3★7783818242652113
Pablo Barrios82RareCM, CDM3★3★8070748074712093
Huijsen82RareCB2★5★7155737482762021
Leila Ouahabi82RareLB, LM3★3★7352717281741984
Maria Méndez82RareCB2★2★7453696682771984
Ad

Based on the leaked overall ratings for Spain's players in EA FC 26, we can say that the nation has one of the strongest teams in the game. From Pedri to Lamine Yamal, some of world football's brightest talents are on the team. For men's football, just after Rodri, Pedri is receiving a card with an 89 rating, which is higher than last year. Lamine Yamal is also getting his rating increased.

As for the women's team, Patri Guijarro, Mariona, and Mapi León are all receiving an 89-rated card in the upcoming title. However, keep in mind that all these ratings are subject to change, and this information isn't official.

Ad

Check out our other EA FC 26 articles:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications