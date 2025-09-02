Top 50 Spain EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

While EA FC 26 is on its way, the player ratings for Spain have been leaked. Although we don't have exact information on who will be in the Spain team squad in the upcoming title, we do have the ratings for both male and female players who might get a chance to don the national jersey in the game. From Aitana Bonmatí to Rodri, Spain's national team consists of some of the most important players in the world of football.

Barcelona stars Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí take the top spot with an overall rating of 91, followed by Rodri, last year's Ballon d'Or winner. Spain is undoubtedly one of the strongest teams in EA FC 26, and in this article, we are listing the top 50 players who have Spanish nationality. Read on to learn more.

50 highest rated Spain EA FC 26 players (leaked)

Here are top 50 players for Spain in EA FC 26:

Name OVR Rarity POS SM WF PAC SHO PAS DRI DEF PHY IGS Alexia Putellas 91 Rare CM, CAM, CDM 5★ 5★ 82 89 90 91 72 80 2453 Aitana Bonmatí 91 Rare CM, CDM 4★ 5★ 85 87 86 91 77 75 2370 Rodri 90 Rare CDM, CM 3★ 4★ 65 80 86 84 86 85 2345 Patri Guijarro 89 Rare CDM, CM 4★ 4★ 78 82 83 87 86 83 2376 Mariona 89 Rare CM, CDM, RW 4★ 4★ 78 84 86 90 76 79 2339 Mapi León 89 Rare CB 2★ 3★ 75 68 79 76 90 82 2294 Pedri 89 Rare CM, CDM 4★ 4★ 77 73 85 91 78 77 2279 Lamine Yamal 89 Rare RM, RW 5★ 3★ 85 81 86 90 23 53 2013 Irene Paredes 88 Rare CB 2★ 3★ 71 52 67 68 88 84 2028 David Raya 87 Rare GK 1★ 3★ 86 84 87 87 62 85 1099 Claudia Pina 86 Rare LW, ST, LM 4★ 5★ 79 86 83 87 45 71 2189 Ona Batlle 86 Rare RB, LB, RM 3★ 4★ 80 54 79 79 81 72 2093 Nico Williams 86 Rare LM, RM, LW 4★ 5★ 93 76 80 87 36 66 2074 Carvajal 85 Rare RB, RM 3★ 3★ 80 58 79 81 81 79 2176 Fabián Ruiz 85 Rare CM, CDM 3★ 3★ 61 77 80 81 75 72 2165 Dani Olmo 85 Rare CAM, CM, ST 4★ 4★ 73 79 83 87 50 56 2086 Iñigo Martínez 85 Rare CB 2★ 3★ 71 57 72 68 85 80 2075 Unai Simón 85 Rare GK 1★ 3★ 84 80 76 85 49 84 949 De Gea 85 Rare GK 1★ 2★ 85 78 71 87 46 84 911 Sancet 84 Rare CAM, CM, ST 4★ 4★ 76 83 80 85 70 82 2295 Marcos Llorente 84 Rare RB, CM, RM 3★ 4★ 89 79 78 81 78 82 2281 Olga Carmona 84 Rare LB, LM 4★ 3★ 88 74 78 80 79 74 2257 Grimaldo 84 Rare LM, LB, LW 4★ 2★ 72 73 87 85 74 67 2250 Marc Cucurella 84 Rare LB 3★ 3★ 75 64 79 80 82 79 2216 Álex Baena 84 Rare LM, ST, LW 3★ 4★ 79 76 84 82 65 68 2188 Isco 84 Rare CAM, LM, CM 4★ 4★ 66 79 85 85 59 60 2147 Salma Paralluelo 84 Rare LW, ST, RW, LM 4★ 4★ 92 84 78 83 46 77 2145 Esther 84 Rare ST 3★ 4★ 80 84 72 83 31 72 2001 Alba Redondo 84 Rare ST, LW, RW, LM 4★ 3★ 84 85 70 84 26 64 1974 Vivian 84 Rare CB 2★ 2★ 79 50 63 72 84 83 1957 Cata Coll 84 Rare GK 1★ 3★ 83 81 76 87 53 82 951 Mikel Merino 83 Rare CM, ST 3★ 3★ 63 79 80 80 81 80 2238 Ayoze 83 Rare ST, CAM 4★ 4★ 86 83 80 83 59 67 2199 Aleix García 83 Rare CM, CDM 3★ 3★ 65 75 85 84 75 66 2196 Zubimendi 83 Rare CDM, CM 3★ 4★ 66 67 79 79 80 73 2124 Gavi 83 Rare CM, CAM 3★ 3★ 76 66 78 85 68 70 2098 Iago Aspas 83 Rare RW, ST, RM 3★ 4★ 77 84 80 84 35 62 2084 Ferran Torres 83 Rare LW, RW, ST, LM 4★ 4★ 83 81 79 83 35 68 2063 Athenea 83 Rare RW, RM, LM 4★ 5★ 86 78 75 83 25 72 1980 Le Normand 83 Rare CB 2★ 3★ 65 28 59 63 84 80 1747 Álex Remiro 83 Rare GK 1★ 4★ 83 78 80 84 45 84 964 Joan García 83 Rare GK 1★ 3★ 81 82 77 86 46 83 913 Pedro Porro 82 Rare RB, RM 3★ 3★ 78 73 81 80 77 76 2238 Álex Berenguer 82 Rare LM, RM, CAM, LW 3★ 4★ 84 77 79 84 65 69 2222 Parejo 82 Rare CM, CDM 3★ 4★ 39 80 87 78 74 67 2162 Oyarzabal 82 Rare ST, LM, LW 3★ 3★ 77 83 81 82 42 65 2113 Pablo Barrios 82 Rare CM, CDM 3★ 3★ 80 70 74 80 74 71 2093 Huijsen 82 Rare CB 2★ 5★ 71 55 73 74 82 76 2021 Leila Ouahabi 82 Rare LB, LM 3★ 3★ 73 52 71 72 81 74 1984 Maria Méndez 82 Rare CB 2★ 2★ 74 53 69 66 82 77 1984

Based on the leaked overall ratings for Spain's players in EA FC 26, we can say that the nation has one of the strongest teams in the game. From Pedri to Lamine Yamal, some of world football's brightest talents are on the team. For men's football, just after Rodri, Pedri is receiving a card with an 89 rating, which is higher than last year. Lamine Yamal is also getting his rating increased.

As for the women's team, Patri Guijarro, Mariona, and Mapi León are all receiving an 89-rated card in the upcoming title. However, keep in mind that all these ratings are subject to change, and this information isn't official.

Check out our other EA FC 26 articles:

