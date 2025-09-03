Top 50 Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The player ratings for Croatia in EA FC 26 have been leaked, and the community is excited to learn more about how their favorite players will likely perform in the upcoming iteration of the popular football simulation franchise. With footballers like Gvardiol, Modric, Budimir, Perisic, and others, the current Croatian team boasts a great blend of experience and youth. These players are all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode in the upcoming EA FC title.
Ad
This article lists the top 50 highest-rated active players from Croatia in EA FC 26 from both their men's and women's squads. Read on to learn more.
Note: This article is based on the leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.
Leaked 50 Highest-rated Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings
The table below lists the top 50 highest-rated active Croatian players in EA FC 26 based on leaks:
Ad
Trending
Players
Ratings
Position
Alt position
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defence
Physical
Gvardiol
84
LB
CB, CM
78
71
75
78
84
82
Modric
83
CM
CAM, CDM
68
74
86
86
70
62
Kovacic
83
CM
CDM
67
74
81
83
73
72
Budimir
82
ST
-
59
84
63
76
35
80
Perisic
81
RW
LW, RM
75
80
81
79
69
75
Brozovic
81
CM
CDM
63
73
78
79
78
80
Kramaric
81
CAM
CM
67
82
78
84
33
73
Pasalic
80
CM
CAM
69
78
77
81
67
76
Livakovic
80
GK
-
80
76
71
83
56
80
Vlasic
79
CAM
CM
74
76
76
81
57
70
Livaja
79
ST
CAM
63
82
77
79
43
82
Sucic
78
CM
CAM, CDM
76
76
78
77
68
72
Majer
78
CM
CAM, RM
70
73
80
83
60
70
Baturina
78
CAM
CM
77
70
78
83
59
66
Stanicic
78
CB
RB, RM
73
44
65
69
79
74
Sutalo
78
CB
-
77
32
62
72
78
80
Kotarski
77
GK
-
79
72
76
80
46
73
Jakic
76
CDM
CM, CB
72
62
65
68
76
80
Petkovic
76
ST
-
68
73
78
77
41
75
Musa
76
ST
-
82
75
61
71
41
81
Juranovic
75
RB
RM
79
64
75
74
71
66
Moro
75
CDM
CM
66
72
74
73
70
72
Brekalo
75
LM
LW, CAM
75
72
74
80
38
54
Ivanovic
75
ST
CAM
73
78
66
74
29
72
Sucic
74
CM
CDM
69
68
72
77
31
74
Jedvaj
74
CB
-
70
51
57
64
74
76
Vida
74
CB
-
63
41
59
57
76
76
Caleta-Car
74
CB
-
58
39
55
59
74
76
Pongracic
74
CB
-
61
26
52
62
74
76
Kahlina
74
GK
-
75
72
71
77
32
76
Sosa
73
LB
LM
71
53
77
73
67
70
Frigan
73
ST
-
79
73
60
72
37
76
Beljo
73
ST
-
59
72
49
69
31
75
Borevkovic
73
CB
-
45
30
47
49
74
80
Horkas
73
GK
-
73
72
70
73
48
72
Labrovic
73
GK
-
73
68
63
73
40
73
Ivanusec
72
LW
CAM, LM
57
69
70
79
57
71
Ljubicic
72
CM
CAM
77
64
70
73
65
73
Rebic
72
LM
LW, ST
76
71
70
71
46
72
Smolcic
72
RB
-
63
52
62
68
74
77
Vuskovic
72
CB
-
58
59
57
58
70
77
Benkovic
72
CB
-
60
44
54
55
71
81
Lovren
72
CB
-
49
40
57
56
73
73
Smolcic
72
CB
-
68
28
49
58
72
75
Erlic
72
CB
-
56
35
46
53
73
72
Ivusic
72
GK
-
72
71
72
72
41
70
Grbic
72
GK
-
73
69
70
73
32
69
Pandur
72
GK
-
72
70
64
77
39
69
Tudor
71
RM
CB, RB
87
60
66
71
66
75
Andrijasevic
71
CAM
ST, CM
70
71
67
79
56
80
Ad
As per the leaked information detailed in the table above, Croatia in FC 26 will have a strong first-team lineup consisting of players like Gvardiol, Lovren, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, and others. Most of these footballers, and some of the backups like Vida, Lovren, and others, have been with the national team for a long time. They took Croatia to the nation's first World Cup final appearance in 2018.
Overall, you can still put up tough fights in the FC 26 matches with Croatia. However, if you want a team with good squad depth, Croatia might not be that great a choice.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Subhadip Dey
Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.
He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.
Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.
When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.
HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also
Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.