Top 50 Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 03, 2025 16:21 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, yop 50 Croatia players in EA FC 26
Modric is still one of the highest-rated Croatian player in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The player ratings for Croatia in EA FC 26 have been leaked, and the community is excited to learn more about how their favorite players will likely perform in the upcoming iteration of the popular football simulation franchise. With footballers like Gvardiol, Modric, Budimir, Perisic, and others, the current Croatian team boasts a great blend of experience and youth. These players are all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode in the upcoming EA FC title.

This article lists the top 50 highest-rated active players from Croatia in EA FC 26 from both their men's and women's squads. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on the leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the top 50 highest-rated active Croatian players in EA FC 26 based on leaks:

PlayersRatingsPositionAlt positionPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefencePhysical
Gvardiol84LBCB, CM787175788482
Modric83CMCAM, CDM687486867062
Kovacic83CMCDM677481837372
Budimir82ST-598463763580
Perisic81RWLW, RM758081796975
Brozovic81CMCDM637378797880
Kramaric81CAMCM678278843373
Pasalic80CMCAM697877816776
Livakovic80GK-807671835680
Vlasic79CAMCM747676815770
Livaja79STCAM638277794382
Sucic78CMCAM, CDM767678776872
Majer78CMCAM, RM707380836070
Baturina78CAMCM777078835966
Stanicic78CBRB, RM734465697974
Sutalo78CB-773262727880
Kotarski77GK-797276804673
Jakic76CDMCM, CB726265687680
Petkovic76ST-687378774175
Musa76ST-827561714181
Juranovic75RBRM796475747166
Moro75CDMCM667274737072
Brekalo75LMLW, CAM757274803854
Ivanovic75STCAM737866742972
Sucic74CMCDM696872773174
Jedvaj74CB-705157647476
Vida74CB-634159577676
Caleta-Car74CB-583955597476
Pongracic74CB-612652627476
Kahlina74GK-757271773276
Sosa73LBLM715377736770
Frigan73ST-797360723776
Beljo73ST-597249693175
Borevkovic73CB-453047497480
Horkas73GK-737270734872
Labrovic73GK-736863734073
Ivanusec72LWCAM, LM576970795771
Ljubicic72CMCAM776470736573
Rebic72LMLW, ST767170714672
Smolcic72RB-635262687477
Vuskovic72CB-585957587077
Benkovic72CB-604454557181
Lovren72CB-494057567373
Smolcic72CB-682849587275
Erlic72CB-563546537372
Ivusic72GK-727172724170
Grbic72GK-736970733269
Pandur72GK-727064773969
Tudor71RMCB, RB876066716675
Andrijasevic71CAMST, CM707167795680
As per the leaked information detailed in the table above, Croatia in FC 26 will have a strong first-team lineup consisting of players like Gvardiol, Lovren, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, and others. Most of these footballers, and some of the backups like Vida, Lovren, and others, have been with the national team for a long time. They took Croatia to the nation's first World Cup final appearance in 2018.

That said, while they are still in the list of the top 50 highest-rated Croatian players in FC 26, most of them are well past their prime, and the rest of the backups are yet to reach the top level.

Overall, you can still put up tough fights in the FC 26 matches with Croatia. However, if you want a team with good squad depth, Croatia might not be that great a choice.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

