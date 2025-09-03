Top 50 Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The player ratings for Croatia in EA FC 26 have been leaked, and the community is excited to learn more about how their favorite players will likely perform in the upcoming iteration of the popular football simulation franchise. With footballers like Gvardiol, Modric, Budimir, Perisic, and others, the current Croatian team boasts a great blend of experience and youth. These players are all set for glory in Ultimate Team and Career Mode in the upcoming EA FC title.

Ad

This article lists the top 50 highest-rated active players from Croatia in EA FC 26 from both their men's and women's squads. Read on to learn more.

Note: This article is based on the leaks from futmind.com. The original ratings may differ.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Croatia EA FC 26 player ratings

The table below lists the top 50 highest-rated active Croatian players in EA FC 26 based on leaks:

Ad

Trending

Players Ratings Position Alt position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defence Physical Gvardiol 84 LB CB, CM 78 71 75 78 84 82 Modric 83 CM CAM, CDM 68 74 86 86 70 62 Kovacic 83 CM CDM 67 74 81 83 73 72 Budimir 82 ST - 59 84 63 76 35 80 Perisic 81 RW LW, RM 75 80 81 79 69 75 Brozovic 81 CM CDM 63 73 78 79 78 80 Kramaric 81 CAM CM 67 82 78 84 33 73 Pasalic 80 CM CAM 69 78 77 81 67 76 Livakovic 80 GK - 80 76 71 83 56 80 Vlasic 79 CAM CM 74 76 76 81 57 70 Livaja 79 ST CAM 63 82 77 79 43 82 Sucic 78 CM CAM, CDM 76 76 78 77 68 72 Majer 78 CM CAM, RM 70 73 80 83 60 70 Baturina 78 CAM CM 77 70 78 83 59 66 Stanicic 78 CB RB, RM 73 44 65 69 79 74 Sutalo 78 CB - 77 32 62 72 78 80 Kotarski 77 GK - 79 72 76 80 46 73 Jakic 76 CDM CM, CB 72 62 65 68 76 80 Petkovic 76 ST - 68 73 78 77 41 75 Musa 76 ST - 82 75 61 71 41 81 Juranovic 75 RB RM 79 64 75 74 71 66 Moro 75 CDM CM 66 72 74 73 70 72 Brekalo 75 LM LW, CAM 75 72 74 80 38 54 Ivanovic 75 ST CAM 73 78 66 74 29 72 Sucic 74 CM CDM 69 68 72 77 31 74 Jedvaj 74 CB - 70 51 57 64 74 76 Vida 74 CB - 63 41 59 57 76 76 Caleta-Car 74 CB - 58 39 55 59 74 76 Pongracic 74 CB - 61 26 52 62 74 76 Kahlina 74 GK - 75 72 71 77 32 76 Sosa 73 LB LM 71 53 77 73 67 70 Frigan 73 ST - 79 73 60 72 37 76 Beljo 73 ST - 59 72 49 69 31 75 Borevkovic 73 CB - 45 30 47 49 74 80 Horkas 73 GK - 73 72 70 73 48 72 Labrovic 73 GK - 73 68 63 73 40 73 Ivanusec 72 LW CAM, LM 57 69 70 79 57 71 Ljubicic 72 CM CAM 77 64 70 73 65 73 Rebic 72 LM LW, ST 76 71 70 71 46 72 Smolcic 72 RB - 63 52 62 68 74 77 Vuskovic 72 CB - 58 59 57 58 70 77 Benkovic 72 CB - 60 44 54 55 71 81 Lovren 72 CB - 49 40 57 56 73 73 Smolcic 72 CB - 68 28 49 58 72 75 Erlic 72 CB - 56 35 46 53 73 72 Ivusic 72 GK - 72 71 72 72 41 70 Grbic 72 GK - 73 69 70 73 32 69 Pandur 72 GK - 72 70 64 77 39 69 Tudor 71 RM CB, RB 87 60 66 71 66 75 Andrijasevic 71 CAM ST, CM 70 71 67 79 56 80

Ad

As per the leaked information detailed in the table above, Croatia in FC 26 will have a strong first-team lineup consisting of players like Gvardiol, Lovren, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, and others. Most of these footballers, and some of the backups like Vida, Lovren, and others, have been with the national team for a long time. They took Croatia to the nation's first World Cup final appearance in 2018.

Also read: Top 50 Netherlands players in FC 26

Ad

That said, while they are still in the list of the top 50 highest-rated Croatian players in FC 26, most of them are well past their prime, and the rest of the backups are yet to reach the top level.

Also read: England's top 50 highest-rated players in FC 26

Overall, you can still put up tough fights in the FC 26 matches with Croatia. However, if you want a team with good squad depth, Croatia might not be that great a choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.