Top 50 Italy EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 05, 2025 09:49 GMT
EA FC 26 player ratings, Leaked player ratings of Italy in EA FC 26
Top 50 Italian players ratings in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 is scheduled to release on September 26, 2025, but the ratings for Italy's current top 50 players have already been leaked, such as Donnarumma, Barella, and Bastoni. While the entire squad comprises top-class players, the national team hass struggled to make its mark over the past couple of years.

This article lists the top 50 players of Italy in FC 26 based on leaked ratings.

Note: These ratings are based on the leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Italy EA FC 26 player ratings

The top 50 highest-rated active Italian players in EA FC 26, according to a recent leak, are as follows:

PlayersRatingsPositionAlt positionPaceShootingPassingDribblingDefencePhysical
Donnarumma89GK-908370905287
Barella87CM-807884868176
Bastoni87CB-744675768882
Tonali86CDMCM797482808183
Dimarco85LBLM807884827977
Giugliano85CMCDM, CAM818084867274
Girelli85ST-778470804677
Boattin84LMCB, LW767583848185
Greggi84CMCDM847173857673
Locatelli84CDMCM636980768178
Zaccagni84LMLW887877875766
Acerbi84CB-575065658781
Carnesecchi 84GK-868371863085
Caruso83CM-748082877172
Di Lorenzo83RBCB, RM847273777980
Bonansea83LMLW798177833874
Kean83ST-868258814074
Retegui83ST-728367783776
Linari83CB-694663688381
Mancini83CB-706067648582
Berardi82RWRM828079843568
Orsolini82RMRW798179834967
Buongiorno82CB-694567658479
Romagnoli82CB-644055698480
Provedel82GK-837980844283
Vicario82GK-837878845280
Meret82GK-817974854484
Frettesi81CM-827778827372
Politano81RWRM807880835955
Darmian81RBCB, RM716274768171
Chiesa81RMLM, ST, RW878075834468
Salvai81CBLB, LM734970688280
Di Gregorio81GK-827879855683
Falcone81GK-838175842776
Pellegrini80CAMCM757780807373
Cristante80CMCDM525478757881
Udogie80LB-886473787679
Grifo80LNCAM, LW707682814366
Gatti80CB-764253658180
Rosucci79CBCM716879788076
Zappacosta79LMRM, LW767377777669
Cambiaso79LBRB, LM787077797570
Rovella79CDMCM766377787571
El Sharaway79LMLW787576834959
Lenzini79CB-744871687977
Scamacca79ST-658167743670
Biraghi78LBLM726978767671
Colpani78RMCAM, RW767677786566
Calafiori78LBCB726671757777
Spinazzola78LBLM856573777667
The men's squad of the Italian national team in FC 26 seems quite strong on paper. PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma is their highest-rated player, but Bastoni, Barella, Dimarco, Tonali, Locatelli, and others bring reliability in their respective positions.

Acerbi, Darmian, Mancini, and Chiesa have enjoyed a great seasons for their respective clubs and are now prepared to take care of their duties in the national team as well.

The women's side also seems quite strong. Four women players show up on this leaked list of the top 10 highest-rated players of Italy in EA FC 26. Greggi, Girelli, Bonansea, and others have also proved their worth for their respective clubs in the last season. So, the Italian women's team is also prepared to lead your Ultimate Team to glory in FC 26.

Edited by Angad Sharma
