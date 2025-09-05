Top 50 Italy EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC 26 is scheduled to release on September 26, 2025, but the ratings for Italy's current top 50 players have already been leaked, such as Donnarumma, Barella, and Bastoni. While the entire squad comprises top-class players, the national team hass struggled to make its mark over the past couple of years.

This article lists the top 50 players of Italy in FC 26 based on leaked ratings.

Note: These ratings are based on the leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Leaked 50 Highest-rated Italy EA FC 26 player ratings

The top 50 highest-rated active Italian players in EA FC 26, according to a recent leak, are as follows:

Players Ratings Position Alt position Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defence Physical Donnarumma 89 GK - 90 83 70 90 52 87 Barella 87 CM - 80 78 84 86 81 76 Bastoni 87 CB - 74 46 75 76 88 82 Tonali 86 CDM CM 79 74 82 80 81 83 Dimarco 85 LB LM 80 78 84 82 79 77 Giugliano 85 CM CDM, CAM 81 80 84 86 72 74 Girelli 85 ST - 77 84 70 80 46 77 Boattin 84 LM CB, LW 76 75 83 84 81 85 Greggi 84 CM CDM 84 71 73 85 76 73 Locatelli 84 CDM CM 63 69 80 76 81 78 Zaccagni 84 LM LW 88 78 77 87 57 66 Acerbi 84 CB - 57 50 65 65 87 81 Carnesecchi 84 GK - 86 83 71 86 30 85 Caruso 83 CM - 74 80 82 87 71 72 Di Lorenzo 83 RB CB, RM 84 72 73 77 79 80 Bonansea 83 LM LW 79 81 77 83 38 74 Kean 83 ST - 86 82 58 81 40 74 Retegui 83 ST - 72 83 67 78 37 76 Linari 83 CB - 69 46 63 68 83 81 Mancini 83 CB - 70 60 67 64 85 82 Berardi 82 RW RM 82 80 79 84 35 68 Orsolini 82 RM RW 79 81 79 83 49 67 Buongiorno 82 CB - 69 45 67 65 84 79 Romagnoli 82 CB - 64 40 55 69 84 80 Provedel 82 GK - 83 79 80 84 42 83 Vicario 82 GK - 83 78 78 84 52 80 Meret 82 GK - 81 79 74 85 44 84 Frettesi 81 CM - 82 77 78 82 73 72 Politano 81 RW RM 80 78 80 83 59 55 Darmian 81 RB CB, RM 71 62 74 76 81 71 Chiesa 81 RM LM, ST, RW 87 80 75 83 44 68 Salvai 81 CB LB, LM 73 49 70 68 82 80 Di Gregorio 81 GK - 82 78 79 85 56 83 Falcone 81 GK - 83 81 75 84 27 76 Pellegrini 80 CAM CM 75 77 80 80 73 73 Cristante 80 CM CDM 52 54 78 75 78 81 Udogie 80 LB - 88 64 73 78 76 79 Grifo 80 LN CAM, LW 70 76 82 81 43 66 Gatti 80 CB - 76 42 53 65 81 80 Rosucci 79 CB CM 71 68 79 78 80 76 Zappacosta 79 LM RM, LW 76 73 77 77 76 69 Cambiaso 79 LB RB, LM 78 70 77 79 75 70 Rovella 79 CDM CM 76 63 77 78 75 71 El Sharaway 79 LM LW 78 75 76 83 49 59 Lenzini 79 CB - 74 48 71 68 79 77 Scamacca 79 ST - 65 81 67 74 36 70 Biraghi 78 LB LM 72 69 78 76 76 71 Colpani 78 RM CAM, RW 76 76 77 78 65 66 Calafiori 78 LB CB 72 66 71 75 77 77 Spinazzola 78 LB LM 85 65 73 77 76 67

The men's squad of the Italian national team in FC 26 seems quite strong on paper. PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma is their highest-rated player, but Bastoni, Barella, Dimarco, Tonali, Locatelli, and others bring reliability in their respective positions.

Acerbi, Darmian, Mancini, and Chiesa have enjoyed a great seasons for their respective clubs and are now prepared to take care of their duties in the national team as well.

The women's side also seems quite strong. Four women players show up on this leaked list of the top 10 highest-rated players of Italy in EA FC 26. Greggi, Girelli, Bonansea, and others have also proved their worth for their respective clubs in the last season. So, the Italian women's team is also prepared to lead your Ultimate Team to glory in FC 26.

