Top 50 Italy EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC 26 is scheduled to release on September 26, 2025, but the ratings for Italy's current top 50 players have already been leaked, such as Donnarumma, Barella, and Bastoni. While the entire squad comprises top-class players, the national team hass struggled to make its mark over the past couple of years.
This article lists the top 50 players of Italy in FC 26 based on leaked ratings.
Note: These ratings are based on the leaks from futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Leaked 50 Highest-rated Italy EA FC 26 player ratings
The top 50 highest-rated active Italian players in EA FC 26, according to a recent leak, are as follows:
Players
Ratings
Position
Alt position
Pace
Shooting
Passing
Dribbling
Defence
Physical
Donnarumma
89
GK
-
90
83
70
90
52
87
Barella
87
CM
-
80
78
84
86
81
76
Bastoni
87
CB
-
74
46
75
76
88
82
Tonali
86
CDM
CM
79
74
82
80
81
83
Dimarco
85
LB
LM
80
78
84
82
79
77
Giugliano
85
CM
CDM, CAM
81
80
84
86
72
74
Girelli
85
ST
-
77
84
70
80
46
77
Boattin
84
LM
CB, LW
76
75
83
84
81
85
Greggi
84
CM
CDM
84
71
73
85
76
73
Locatelli
84
CDM
CM
63
69
80
76
81
78
Zaccagni
84
LM
LW
88
78
77
87
57
66
Acerbi
84
CB
-
57
50
65
65
87
81
Carnesecchi
84
GK
-
86
83
71
86
30
85
Caruso
83
CM
-
74
80
82
87
71
72
Di Lorenzo
83
RB
CB, RM
84
72
73
77
79
80
Bonansea
83
LM
LW
79
81
77
83
38
74
Kean
83
ST
-
86
82
58
81
40
74
Retegui
83
ST
-
72
83
67
78
37
76
Linari
83
CB
-
69
46
63
68
83
81
Mancini
83
CB
-
70
60
67
64
85
82
Berardi
82
RW
RM
82
80
79
84
35
68
Orsolini
82
RM
RW
79
81
79
83
49
67
Buongiorno
82
CB
-
69
45
67
65
84
79
Romagnoli
82
CB
-
64
40
55
69
84
80
Provedel
82
GK
-
83
79
80
84
42
83
Vicario
82
GK
-
83
78
78
84
52
80
Meret
82
GK
-
81
79
74
85
44
84
Frettesi
81
CM
-
82
77
78
82
73
72
Politano
81
RW
RM
80
78
80
83
59
55
Darmian
81
RB
CB, RM
71
62
74
76
81
71
Chiesa
81
RM
LM, ST, RW
87
80
75
83
44
68
Salvai
81
CB
LB, LM
73
49
70
68
82
80
Di Gregorio
81
GK
-
82
78
79
85
56
83
Falcone
81
GK
-
83
81
75
84
27
76
Pellegrini
80
CAM
CM
75
77
80
80
73
73
Cristante
80
CM
CDM
52
54
78
75
78
81
Udogie
80
LB
-
88
64
73
78
76
79
Grifo
80
LN
CAM, LW
70
76
82
81
43
66
Gatti
80
CB
-
76
42
53
65
81
80
Rosucci
79
CB
CM
71
68
79
78
80
76
Zappacosta
79
LM
RM, LW
76
73
77
77
76
69
Cambiaso
79
LB
RB, LM
78
70
77
79
75
70
Rovella
79
CDM
CM
76
63
77
78
75
71
El Sharaway
79
LM
LW
78
75
76
83
49
59
Lenzini
79
CB
-
74
48
71
68
79
77
Scamacca
79
ST
-
65
81
67
74
36
70
Biraghi
78
LB
LM
72
69
78
76
76
71
Colpani
78
RM
CAM, RW
76
76
77
78
65
66
Calafiori
78
LB
CB
72
66
71
75
77
77
Spinazzola
78
LB
LM
85
65
73
77
76
67
The men's squad of the Italian national team in FC 26 seems quite strong on paper. PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma is their highest-rated player, but Bastoni, Barella, Dimarco, Tonali, Locatelli, and others bring reliability in their respective positions.
The women's side also seems quite strong. Four women players show up on this leaked list of the top 10 highest-rated players of Italy in EA FC 26. Greggi, Girelli, Bonansea, and others have also proved their worth for their respective clubs in the last season. So, the Italian women's team is also prepared to lead your Ultimate Team to glory in FC 26.
