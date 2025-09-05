10 Fastest players in EA FC 26 (Leaked)

When it comes to EA FC 26, pace is one of the crucial attributes, particularly in Ultimate Team. Players with top-end speed can completely change how a match unfolds, whether it’s breaking defensive lines, stretching play on the wings, or leading lethal counter-attacks. With the latest EA FC 26 player ratings leaked, fans now know who the true speed demons of this year’s game are.

Ad

The list of the fastest players in EA FC 26 features the usual stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr., but also some surprising names and underrated gems who boast incredible pace. If you love building squads around raw speed, these are the players you’ll want to keep an eye on.

Fastest players in EA FC 26

Below is the leaked list of the 10 fastest footballers in EA FC 26, ranked by their Pace rating.

Ad

Trending

1) Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé (Image via FUTMind)

It’s no surprise that Kylian Mbappé tops the charts once again with a blistering 97 pace rating. The French superstar combines explosive acceleration with lethal finishing, making him unstoppable in both Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Ad

His overall 91 rating cements him as one of the best all-round players in EA FC 26. Whether you line him up as a striker or out wide, Mbappé will terrify defenders with his unmatched speed.

2) Gabriel Silva

Gabriel Silva (Image via FUTMind)

The biggest surprise on this list is Gabriel Silva, who comes in with an incredible 96 pace despite a modest 74 overall. The Brazilian winger is versatile across multiple attacking positions, offering raw speed for budget squads.

Ad

Silva may not have elite technical stats, but his pace alone makes him a dangerous option for counter-attacking play and a hidden gem in lower-tier teams.

3) Karim Adeyemi

Karim Adeyemi (Image via FUTMind)

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi also features with 96 pace, making him one of the fastest attackers in EA FC 26. His versatility means he can operate as a winger, a central forward, or even an attacking midfielder.

Ad

With an overall rating of 81, Adeyemi brings not just pace but also strong dribbling and finishing, making him a reliable choice for players who rely on quick transitions.

4) Viní Jr.

Viní Jr. (Image via FUTMind)

Few players in the world are as electrifying as Vinícius Jr., and his 95 pace rating proves it once again. His rapid acceleration, flair, and close control make him one of the most dangerous wingers in the game.

Ad

At 89 overall, Vini Jr. combines technical brilliance with raw speed. In EA FC 26, he’ll be a nightmare for defenders and a go-to player for fans who thrive on dribbling and fast breaks.

5) Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby (Image via FUTMind)

With 95 pace, Moussa Diaby remains one of the quickest wide players in EA FC 26. His ability to burst down the right wing and deliver dangerous balls makes him invaluable for fast-paced attacking football.

Ad

Diaby’s 84 overall means he brings more than just speed—his dribbling and agility make him one of the most consistent wide threats in the game.

Also Read: 10 Best strikers in EA FC 26 (Leaked)

6) Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes (Image via FUTMind)

It’s rare to see a defender in the top pace rankings, but Nuno Mendes breaks the mold with 95 pace. The PSG left-back combines defensive strength with the ability to overlap and push forward aggressively.

Ad

With an 86 overall, Mendes is one of the best two-way full-backs in EA FC 26. His speed makes him a perfect fit for modern attacking systems that rely on full-backs to cover both ends of the pitch.

7) Loïs Openda

Loïs Openda (Image via FUTMind)

Belgian striker Loïs Openda joins the elite speedsters with a 95 pace rating. His ability to run in behind defenses makes him a constant threat in one-on-one situations.

Ad

With an overall of 83, Openda also brings reliable finishing, making him more than just a pace merchant. He’ll be a popular option for those looking to exploit defenses with direct attacking play.

8) Sirlord Conteh

Sirlord Conteh (Image via FUTMind)

At just 69 overall, Sirlord Conteh is the lowest-rated player on the list, but his 95 pace ensures he still stands out. For players on a budget, Conteh offers blistering speed at a fraction of the cost.

Ad

While his technical stats aren’t elite, Conteh’s pace makes him a fun and effective option in Career Mode or lower-division squads in Ultimate Team.

9) Iñaki Williams

Iñaki Williams (Image via FUTMind)

Year after year, Iñaki Williams is recognized as one of the fastest players in EA FC, and his 94 pacerating proves he’s still among the very best. His blend of speed and physicality makes him unique compared to most pace wingers.

Ad

With an overall of 83, Williams is versatile enough to play across the frontline. His pace, combined with strength and finishing, makes him a reliable striker or winger in any squad.

10) Daniel James

Daniel James (Image via FUTMind)

Rounding off the list is James, who boasts 94 pace and is effective on the flanks as a winger. His speed and agility make him a constant outlet for quick counter-attacks.

Ad

Although rated only 76 overall, James’s pace ensures he remains a useful card in early Ultimate Team setups and a dangerous wide player in Career Mode.

While this top ten showcases the absolute quickest players in EA FC 26, a few others narrowly missed out. Young talents like Bahoya, Kouassi, and Traoré were just outside the final cut but still bring electric pace that makes them exciting options in Career Mode and Ultimate Team. Together, these players prove once again why pace remains one of the most valuable attributes in EA FC.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.