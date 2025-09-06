EA FC 26 Soundtrack: Full song list, featuring Bad Bunny, Djo, and more

  • home icon
By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:06 GMT
The EA FC 26 Soundtrack has been released (Image via EA Sports)
The EA FC 26 Soundtrack has been released worldwide, with the list of songs containing hits from popular artists like Bad Bunny, Djo and others. Soundtracks for the EA Sports FC franchise, previously known as the FIFA series, have always been extremely diverse and exciting. The upcoming title is no different.

Old FIFA soundtracks are often held in high regard due to the nostalgia attached to these tunes. From Call It What You Want by Foster the People to Love Me Again by John Newman, these playlists have some exceptional songs, and the EA FC 26 Soundtrack could add to these ever-growing list of bangers.

The EA FC 26 Soundtrack is now available

The EA Sports FC franchise has introduced some impressive gameplay innovations over the years following the rebranding of the series. These titles have also continued the trend of featuring some of the most trendy and popular artists on their soundtracks, and the EA FC 26 Soundtrack is no different.

These are all the songs included in the EA FC 26 Soundtrack:

  • NUEVAYoL: Bad Bunny
  • Passion: Milky Chance
  • Ripple: Good Neighbours
  • y3llow bike: hard life
  • Diamonds: V.I.C
  • Squid Ink: My Morning Jacket
  • Control: JAWNY
  • Lose Control: Young Franco, EARTHGANG, Jafunk
  • FIFA: Cass The Ghost
  • I'm a Roller (La-Di-Da-Di): Campbell, Vibe Chemistry
  • about time: Loyle Carner
  • See You In The Afterlife: Foster the People
  • Make A Difference: KAWALA
  • Keep Me Satisfied: Jungle
  • Pass The Salt: Joy Crookes, Vince Staples
  • Gasoline: Obongjayar
  • Back On You: Djo
  • Ring Ring Ring: Tyler, The Creator
  • Everything Is Peaceful Love: Bon Iver
  • Chance 2 Dance: INOHA
  • Glide: NEIKED, Portugal The Man
  • Pretty Please: The Entitled Sons
  • Hurt So Good: Eric Brown, Eiren
  • Lonyo!: Bakar
  • End of Summer: Tame Impala
  • Cherish: She's in Parties
  • Night Or Day: Franz Ferdinand
  • Close the Door: Triangle Rain Club
  • Duty Free: Ten Hands High
  • So Long: Loons
  • Footsteps: Johann Zeijil
  • A Few More Years: Wings of Desire
  • Vampire Bat: Glass Animals
  • Sucker: Chloe Slater
  • Never Know: The Kooks
  • Fade Blue (11 PM): Cautios Clay
  • Come Home: 49th & Main
  • all 4 the best: PARTYYOF2, Jadagrace, SWIM
  • moody: Royel Otis
  • The Contract: Twenty One Pilots
  • Spend A Night: R.A.B
  • Backseat: Balu Brigade
  • Geezer: Kevin Abstract, Dominic Fike
  • Unhinged: ThxSoMch
  • Pluto: Ark Woods
  • Worm in the Sun: ALEXSUCKS
  • Can We Talk About It: MYLS COHL, alexcharles.wav
  • This Might Be It: Hyphen
  • NINE TO FIVE: Jam Merchants
  • Where I Belong: Patrik Antonsen
  • Wake Me Up: Alex Spencer
  • Magic, Alive!: McKinley Dixon
  • Damn Right: JENNIE, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis
  • Keep Running: SPARKLING, Digitalism
  • Flehmen Response: Harvey Causon
  • Rein Me In: Sam Fender
  • Hex Key: Mamalarky
  • front seat honey: SOFY
  • Last Dances: mustbejohn
  • Everyone's A Guru Now: Saint Motei
  • DO YOU MIND: Mike Sabath
  • Satellite: Supersonic Boy, Fairly Boy
  • she got a thing about her: Thomas Dey
  • PROMISE: DAMEDAME
  • All Gas No Brakes: Teddy Swim, BigXThaPlug
  • Alone With You: swim school
  • 2 PENNIES: Che Lingo, Davishmar
  • Next To You: Robert Grace, Ryan Mack
  • NEW BOO: GoldLink, Matt McGhee
  • Cherry Bomb: Circa Waves
  • Self-Esteem: DayGlow
  • Yougotmefeeling: Parcels
  • 12 To 12: sombr
  • (We're Not) Together!!!!: Maeve
  • Breathe: Bungalow Collect, Nono Black
  • Collect 200: Collect 200
  • A Little Too High: The Black Keys
  • LAST CHANCE: Mild Minds
  • Wild Inside: The Glitch Mob
  • Grow Old: The Publics
  • New Wave Vaudeville: Skinner
  • Keith: Playlunch
  • Follow Excitement!: Rizzle Kicks, Rachel Chinouriri
  • Oh Well: Rich Brian
  • Skeletons: Sunrise Academy
  • Love Hurts: Harvey Jay Dodgson
  • Surfin: Boy Amor
  • Moon ami: Si!ke
  • Pain Relief: Malackey Henderson
  • So, Romance is Dead?: Hot Sauce

Overall, the EA FC 26 Soundtrack has some exciting additons from many popular and renowned artists.

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

