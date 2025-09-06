EA FC 26 Soundtrack: Full song list, featuring Bad Bunny, Djo, and more

The EA FC 26 Soundtrack has been released worldwide, with the list of songs containing hits from popular artists like Bad Bunny, Djo and others. Soundtracks for the EA Sports FC franchise, previously known as the FIFA series, have always been extremely diverse and exciting. The upcoming title is no different.Old FIFA soundtracks are often held in high regard due to the nostalgia attached to these tunes. From Call It What You Want by Foster the People to Love Me Again by John Newman, these playlists have some exceptional songs, and the EA FC 26 Soundtrack could add to these ever-growing list of bangers.The EA FC 26 Soundtrack is now availableThe EA Sports FC franchise has introduced some impressive gameplay innovations over the years following the rebranding of the series. These titles have also continued the trend of featuring some of the most trendy and popular artists on their soundtracks, and the EA FC 26 Soundtrack is no different.These are all the songs included in the EA FC 26 Soundtrack:NUEVAYoL: Bad BunnyPassion: Milky ChanceRipple: Good Neighboursy3llow bike: hard lifeDiamonds: V.I.CSquid Ink: My Morning JacketControl: JAWNYLose Control: Young Franco, EARTHGANG, JafunkFIFA: Cass The GhostI'm a Roller (La-Di-Da-Di): Campbell, Vibe Chemistryabout time: Loyle CarnerSee You In The Afterlife: Foster the PeopleMake A Difference: KAWALAKeep Me Satisfied: JunglePass The Salt: Joy Crookes, Vince StaplesGasoline: ObongjayarBack On You: DjoRing Ring Ring: Tyler, The CreatorEverything Is Peaceful Love: Bon IverChance 2 Dance: INOHAGlide: NEIKED, Portugal The ManPretty Please: The Entitled SonsHurt So Good: Eric Brown, EirenLonyo!: BakarEnd of Summer: Tame ImpalaCherish: She's in PartiesNight Or Day: Franz FerdinandClose the Door: Triangle Rain ClubDuty Free: Ten Hands HighSo Long: LoonsFootsteps: Johann ZeijilA Few More Years: Wings of DesireVampire Bat: Glass AnimalsSucker: Chloe SlaterNever Know: The KooksFade Blue (11 PM): Cautios ClayCome Home: 49th &amp; Mainall 4 the best: PARTYYOF2, Jadagrace, SWIMmoody: Royel OtisThe Contract: Twenty One PilotsSpend A Night: R.A.BBackseat: Balu BrigadeGeezer: Kevin Abstract, Dominic FikeUnhinged: ThxSoMchPluto: Ark WoodsWorm in the Sun: ALEXSUCKSCan We Talk About It: MYLS COHL, alexcharles.wavThis Might Be It: HyphenNINE TO FIVE: Jam MerchantsWhere I Belong: Patrik AntonsenWake Me Up: Alex SpencerMagic, Alive!: McKinley DixonDamn Right: JENNIE, Childish Gambino, Kali UchisKeep Running: SPARKLING, DigitalismFlehmen Response: Harvey CausonRein Me In: Sam FenderHex Key: Mamalarkyfront seat honey: SOFYLast Dances: mustbejohnEveryone's A Guru Now: Saint MoteiDO YOU MIND: Mike SabathSatellite: Supersonic Boy, Fairly Boyshe got a thing about her: Thomas DeyPROMISE: DAMEDAMEAll Gas No Brakes: Teddy Swim, BigXThaPlugAlone With You: swim school2 PENNIES: Che Lingo, DavishmarNext To You: Robert Grace, Ryan MackNEW BOO: GoldLink, Matt McGheeCherry Bomb: Circa WavesSelf-Esteem: DayGlowYougotmefeeling: Parcels12 To 12: sombr(We're Not) Together!!!!: MaeveBreathe: Bungalow Collect, Nono BlackCollect 200: Collect 200A Little Too High: The Black KeysLAST CHANCE: Mild MindsWild Inside: The Glitch MobGrow Old: The PublicsNew Wave Vaudeville: SkinnerKeith: PlaylunchFollow Excitement!: Rizzle Kicks, Rachel ChinouririOh Well: Rich BrianSkeletons: Sunrise AcademyLove Hurts: Harvey Jay DodgsonSurfin: Boy AmorMoon ami: Si!kePain Relief: Malackey HendersonSo, Romance is Dead?: Hot SauceOverall, the EA FC 26 Soundtrack has some exciting additons from many popular and renowned artists.