Best endgame EVE build in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade offers a variety of personalized play builds to players. With the right gear and skills, you can shape the game according to your tastes. If you prefer high-damaging melee attacks, you can equip the suits and Exospines that boost melee damage, but if you are like me, the high agility burst build may be ideal for you.

In this article, I have shared the build that is the most effective for the endgame scenarios in my opinion. This build is very fast-paced and can deal some massive damage with the Beta Skills and Burst Skills. Below we will go through all the necessary components and skills that you will need to fully utilize this build.

The Best endgame build in Stellar Blade

In this build, speed is the key (Image via Sony)

The endgame build that I think is the most effective mostly focuses on the Beta and Burst Skills in Stellar Blade. These are Special attacks that can only be performed if their respective meters have enough energy. But with this build you will generate a significant amount of energy, letting you perform these high-damage special skills as often as possible.

The build also increases your attack speed which means, that even when you lack the energy to perform the Beta and Burst Skills, you can mow down enemies with a flurry of blows, all while generating energy for your next Beta Skill. The only downside to this build is its comparatively low damage from normal attacks.

Essential equipment for the build:

Exospine Slot 1- Beta Trance-Type Exospine

Beta Trance-Type Exospine Exospine Slot 2- Burst Trance-Type Exospine

Burst Trance-Type Exospine Throwable 1- Shock Grenade

Shock Grenade Throwable 2- Pulse Grenade

Pulse Grenade Gear Slot 1- Burst Charge Gear

Burst Charge Gear Gear Slot 2- Double Edged Gear

Double Edged Gear Gear Slot 3- Speed Increase Gear

Speed Increase Gear Gear Slot 4- Beta Recovery Gear

Mandatory Skills:

Beta Skill

Shock Wave

Shield Breaker

Burst Skill

Tempest

Punishing Edge

With all these equipments you will become a blur in the battlefield, striking with blinding speeds and dealing massive damage with your Beta and Burst Skills. The best type of Exospine for this build is the one that boosts speed and special attack power. That’s why I recommended the Beta Trance-Type Exospine which offers the following benefits:

+12% Beta Energy recharge.

+12% Attack Power of Beta Skills.

Successful Beta Skills hits may put Eve in a Trance. Beta Skills don’t cost Beta Energy in Trance mode.

Other than this Exospine you can also try the Chain-Type Exospine or the Impact-Type Exospine in Stellar Blade.