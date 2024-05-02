Burst Skills in Stellar Blade explained

In Stellar Blade, Burst Skills are similar to Beta Skills, as they also use a meter to perform heavy melee attacks to deal massive damage to a group of enemies. Burst Skills can usually be unlocked by the tenth hour of the game and besides providing great damaging options, it has other utilities.

Although Stellar Blade is an action-heavy narrative-focused game, it offers some in-depth RPG mechanics, like a vast skill that lets the player customize their character based on their playstyle.

To unlock new skills and upgrade, you will need to acquire Skill points in Stellar Blade. In this article, we go through the details of the Burst Skill tree and its usage.

How to unlock the Burst Skills tree in Stellar Blade

The Stalker Boss fight (Image via Sony)

The Burst Skill tree in Stellar Blade can be unlocked after killing the Stalker Boss. This Boss is in the Matrix 11 zone. The Stalker is one of the trickiest bosses in the game. Its high-damaging melee attacks can shred you in the blink of an eye. If you are having trouble with this boss, check out our Stellar Blade Stalker Boss guide.

Burst Energy attacks use a rechargeable meter and deal heavy Area of effect damage. Burst Skills are some of the most stylized and visually pleasing moves in the game. To cast a Burst Skill, hold the R1 button and press the corresponding face button. Performing Burst Skills takes some time to wind up, so make sure you are not attacked while preparing to use it.

Keep in mind, unlike Beta Skills, the Burst Skills meter recharges only with perfect dodge, blink, and repulse.

Once you have unlocked the Burst Skill tree, you will get access to it. Here are some of the best skills and their corresponding upgrades:

Punishing Edge

Disable

Damage Boost I

Damage Boost II

Dual Edge

Tempest

Damage Boost I

Shield Break

Life Steal

Pulse Storm

Overdrive

Overload I

Overload II

Quick Boost I

Quick Boost II

Among all the Skills, the Tempest is one of the best, in my opinion. This Skill allows Eve to perform a massive attack that damages all enemies in an area. With the Life Steal upgrade, Eve can also recover a bit of her HP after each successful cast.

Overdrive and Punishing Edge are also great skills. As soon as you unlock the Burst Skill tree, you should look forward to unlocking any of these two skills to gain a significant boost to your damage and a great set of crowd-control moves.

