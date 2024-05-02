Quiel in Stellar Blade is one of the many mini-bosses you will encounter on your journey. She will stand in your way as the guardian of Altess Levoire and will later become an NPC companion. Quiel is not a tough encounter as she lacks powerful instakill moves, but she can still pose a threat given how hard the enemies hit in the game.

Stellar Blade is full of tough boss encounters and if you find yourself challenged by the Royal Guard Quiel, worry not. This article will give you a few strategies on how to defeat Quiel in Stellar Blade and progress with the story.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Quiel in Stellar Blade

The Royal Guard certainly possesses a challenge but she is easy compared to other bosses in the game (Image via Shift Up)

You will encounter Quiel while searching for Altess Levoire. Standing as the guardian of the gates, she will challenge you to a battle to prove your worth. Before engaging in the fight, you must unlock a few skills such as Blink or Retribution in Stellar Blade if you want to defeat her quickly.

Let us review some tips and tricks that will help you stand supreme against Quiel in Stellar Blade.

If you have the Shield Destruction Gear, make sure you have it equipped. It will increase your damage against enemy shields, making it easier to chip down their defenses.

For your Exospine, equip the Eagle-Eye type.

Before interacting with the Royal Guard Quiel in Stellar Blade, change your ammo type to Blaster Cell.

Quiel will replenish her shields constantly, so having the aforementioned setup is necessary to take her out easily.

When the battle begins, create some distance from her and blast her with your laser. This is the safest way to take out a chunk of her HP bar as she will not rush towards you. However, you will occasionally need to get close to deal significant damage.

Take one turn to learn and memorize her attack pattern. She does not have a varied moveset like most other bosses in the game.

Parry her blades and use your skills to deal damage to her. Keep in mind that she can dodge your blows and attack you rapidly, so be patient and wait for your window of opportunity.

Using the strategies mentioned above, you can easily defeat the Royal Guard Quiel in Stellar Blade.

