How to perform Retribution in Stellar Blade

Retribution in Stellar Blade is a lethal attack that activates once you perfectly execute multiple parries in a sequence. Repeatedly deflecting the enemy’s attack forces them to enter the Stagger state, throwing them off balance. This is when Retribution activates and deals massive attack damage or the killing blow.

In this action-adventure game, you have to battle Naytibas and liberate humanity on Earth from those monstrous creatures. The gameplay is based on the Parry and Stagger combat system, where you must observe the enemies’ attack patterns and counter them with fatal strikes. Because of that, Retribution in Stellar Blade is important to defeat Naytibas successfully.

This article explains how you can perform it.

Steps to performing Retribution in Stellar Blade

Retribution is one of the main attacking abilities that can dismantle foes quickly. Performing it will help you progress in the campaign swiftly. Here are the steps to perform Retribution in Stellar Blade:

Refrain from attacking the enemy and parry their attacks to fill the Guard Meter, represented by yellow dots below the health bar.

Once the Naytiba you're fighting is staggered, it will go down on its knees, and the game will provide an option to use Retribution at the bottom of the screen. Press Triangle on your controller to perform the one-hit ability.

If the enemy doesn’t die, evade its first combo and use the Parry technique again to stun/stagger them. Then, once the option to use Retribution appears, finish off your foe.

How to perform skills in Stellar Blade

Apart from Retribution, this game has multiple skills you can use on your enemies, including Evasion Skills and Partying skills. These include:

Perfect Parry: Press L1 to perform the ideal Parry right when the enemy lands an attack.

Press L1 to perform the ideal Parry right when the enemy lands an attack. Evasion (yellow): Once the enemy is yellow colored, press Circle to perform a Perfect Dodge.

Once the enemy is yellow colored, press Circle to perform a Perfect Dodge. Evasion (blue): When the enemy is blue, press Circle + L (tilt up) to teleport behind it when it attacks.

When the enemy is blue, press Circle + L (tilt up) to teleport behind it when it attacks. Evasion (purple): Press Circle + tilt down L to perform a repulse attack from behind.

