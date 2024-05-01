How to defeat the Democrawler in Stellar Blade

The Democrawler in Stellar Blade is one of the main story bosses you will encounter during the mission Eye of the Hurricane. This fight happens in two stages. In the first one, you will challenge the Democrawler. However, in the second, you must defeat its upgraded version, the Demogorgon. Fortunately, this phase isn't too difficult.

Dungeons and Dragons fanatics will surely love Shift Up for naming the Demogorgon after the iconic D&D monster. This creature is as frightening to look at in Stellar Blade as it is in Dungeons and Dragons.

Being one of the main bosses in the game, the Democrawler is extremely difficult to deal with, and you might wonder what strategies you could use to take it down.

This article will give you some tips on how to finish the battle against this foe and walk you through the second phase battle against the Demogorgon.

Tips and tricks to defeat the Democrawler in Stellar Blade

The Democrawler is one of the toughest enemies you will encounter (Image via Shift Up)

After facing the Belial and Karakuri in Stellar Blade during the Eye of the Hurricane mission, you will come across the grotesque-looking Democrawler, which is made up of mangled bodies. Here are a few tips to remember that will help you take it down.

Phase 1

The grotesque creature can decimate you in a matter of seconds (Image via Shift Up)

Keep an eye out for the claws of the Democrawler in Stellar Blade. When it glows yellow get ready to parry it.

Skills such as Blink will help you a lot in this battle.

The Democrawler in Stellar Blade will often jump back. Do not rush at it and instead wait for it to unleash a shockwave. You can avoid this attack by jumping.

It will often throw projectiles at you. Fortunately, you can and should dodge these.

At times, it will summon beams of light that you can either avoid by stepping out of the move's area of effect or by dodging it.

The boss will summon a gigantic light ring atop its head when its health falls below 50 percent. This will shower you with a barrage of projectiles. Do not rush the foe, stay away from it and dodge the projectiles patiently waiting for your window of opportunity to strike back.

The Democrawler in Stellar Blade can also release two shockwaves instead of one. So be careful while jumping.

Keep a balance between your offense and defense, and you will be able to take out the Democrawler. If you are having a tough time evading enemy attacks, you can check out our guide on how to dodge and parry in Stellar Blade. With the Democrawler taken out, now it is time to move on to the second phase.

Phase 2

The Demogorgon in Stellar Blade (Image via Shift Up)

Defeating the Demogorgon is simple enough and won't be a challenge compared to the Democrawler in Stellar Blade. Shoot at the marked location on its body with your charged railgun a few times, and it will be destroyed in a matter of minutes.

