How to reach Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

To reach Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade, you must obtain a 100% databank process with Lily before interacting with Adam once the objectives in Abyss Levoire (The Great Desert mission) are completed. This area is known for offering exciting battle opportunities with lucrative rewards, like rare outfits and equipment.

In this role-playing game, you must fight against Naytibas to reclaim humanity on Earth. Steller Blade's gameplay focuses on observing the enemies’ attack patterns and countering them with lethal blows, making parrying and staggering the main components of combat.

In this title, Eve (protagonist) and her squad explore different locations where Naytibas are situated to fight them and liberate the place from the colonial oppression of monstrous beings.

Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade is a secret location that can provide thrilling battles and rewards if unlocked. However, doing so is tricky, and you might be wondering how to reach it. To that end, this article explains how you can reach Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade.

How to unlock Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade

Unlock Eidos 9 to fight more epic battles (Image via Playstation)

Once you complete the Abyss Levoire mission in the Great Desert, the game will ask you to interact with Adam to get to the next mission. If you do this without having 100% data progress, you will head to the Orbit Elevator or Spire 4 and completely miss the opportunity to unlock the secret Eidos 9 location.

Therefore, it is crucial to have 100% data progress to reach it. To ensure that, you have to obtain various collectibles like Eidos memory sticks, data slates, documents, passcodes, and other items. You can also pick up any piece of data connected to the Truth of Mother Sphere to increase your data progress.

Lily’s data progress bar is present at the upper-right corner of the screen where you can check the percentage of data collected.

Collect the items and obtain 100% data progress before the Abyss Levoire mission to ease up the process. After obtaining the required data, interact with Adam, and Lily will ask the squad to travel to Eidos 9, which is where her atelier is situated.

Once you reach the place, you will be ineligible to explore Xion City. Hence, it is essential to complete all the non-playable characters (NPCs) side quests if you want to obtain all the items in Xion.

That concludes this guide on how to reach Eidos 9 in Stellar Blade. Here are some other similar articles:

All Stellar Blade Body Core locations II Revenging Agent Trophy guide II Dodge and parry tips II How to defeat the Democrawler