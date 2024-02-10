The Battlemage is one of the character classes in Enshrouded featuring wand-wielding spell casters and warriors with heavy armory. What makes the Battlemage powerful is its healing and crowd-control damage-dealing capabilities. However, coming up with a balanced build that harmoniously supports both styles of play can be challenging.

Before we move on to the best Battlemage build in Enshrouded, here are the features and mechanics we considered before constructing it:

Primary Attribute

Secondary Attribute

Primary Weapon

Secondary Weapon

Ranged Weapon

Armor

Charges/Consumables

Skills

This Ensrouded guide considers the skills and weapons available at max level 25.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Enshrouded Battlemage build: Skill tree, choice of weapons, armor, and more

Picking up character attributes in Ensrouded

This Battlemage build features a ranged combat style that relies on crowd-control abilities and passive healing, building upon the primary attribute of Intelligence.

When it comes to secondary attributes, you can pick between Constitution and Dexterity. While Constitution gives 50 health per attribute points, Dexterity increases range damage.

Weapon choice

The wand must be the primary weapon your Battlemage character should use to deal damage. The core Battlemage skill tree is designed in a way that increases the damage dealt with a wand. The wand also combines well with a shield. The staff must be kept as the ranged weapon choice, given the spell-casting nature of Battlemages.

When it comes to the secondary weapon, a one-handed sword with a shield is always a good choice. It is especially useful when combined with the Evasion Attack skill, wherein the character lunges forward, acting as a gap closer.

Armor & Charges

In Enshrouded, Charges are one-time consumable spells that players can use. You can upgrade your Alchemist to brew up powerful Charges for your Battlemage character.

Here are the Charges you can use:

Chain Heal: Ideal for group play.

Ideal for group play. Heal Channel: A single-target healing spell that can also be used to heal the self.

A single-target healing spell that can also be used to heal the self. Eternal Fireball: Hurls a Fireball that deals tremendous area damage.

Hurls a Fireball that deals tremendous area damage. Eternal Ice Bolt: The earliest spell available after completing the Eternal Spell quest.

The earliest spell available after completing the Eternal Spell quest. Eternal Light Burst: A utility spell that lights up an area. Does minimal area damage but compensates it with low cast time and mana.

A utility spell that lights up an area. Does minimal area damage but compensates it with low cast time and mana. Eternal Acid Bite: Sprays acid in a conical shape in front of the caster. Does the most damage among all Charges but at the cost of higher cast time and mana.

When it comes to Armor, the Warden, Archmage, and Warlock sets are all suitable options.

Skills

Enshrouded’s interconnected skill tree allows you to experiment with your character more than any other RPG title. You can stick to the core skills in the Battlemage tree if you want. Alternatively, you can tweak your character a little by picking up skills from other character classes, such as Healers and Wizards.

A couple of skills, like Evasion Attack and Blink, are necessary to pick when you're playing with a Battlemage.

Blink teleports your character away in a split distance, creating a large distance between you and your enemies. Meanwhile, Evasion Attack requires you to have a melee weapon, through which aid the character lunges forward. This skill is ideal to close the gap on enemies.

When it comes to durability, Water Aura and Waters of Life are the two best skills. The Water Aura skill has passive healing per second, which scales up with more Intelligence your character has.

Life Burst is another skill that brings forth great benefits when unlocked. It triggers an area-based healing effect around everyone in a 15-meter radius.

Combine the above-mentioned skills with Earth Aura and Warden to create a sphere of invincibility around your Battlemage.

Enshrouded Battlemage build: The final look

Here’s a look at the final Enshrouded Battlemage build based on the features and mechanics listed in the introduction:

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Intelligence Secondary Attribute: Constitution/ Dexterity

Constitution/ Dexterity Primary Weapon: Wand and shield

Wand and shield Secondary Weapon: One-handed sword and shield

One-handed sword and shield Ranged Weapon: Staff

Staff Armor: Warden, Warlock, Archmage

Warden, Warlock, Archmage Charges: Eternal Fireball

Eternal Fireball Skills: Water Aura, Earth Aura, Evasion Attack/ Blink, Life Burst/ Wand Master

Keep in mind that this Battlemage build is best suited for group play as it focuses more on survivability, crowd healing, and area damage.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more guides and to follow all the latest trends in the gaming world.