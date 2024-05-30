Best F1 24 setup for Bahrain circuit in Sakhir

F1 24, the latest racing simulation game from Codemasters is finally available in early access with the official release being less than 24 hours away. Much like the previous F1 games, F1 24 features iconic circuits from all over the globe, allowing players to test their racing skills both in the game's newly revamped career mode as well as online co-op and multiplayer game modes.

While the track has seen some major changes since its F1 calendar debut in 2004, it still retains those challenging corners that it's best known for. Much like any other major circuit in F1 games, the Bahrain circuit takes a lot of practice to master its corners and also establish an efficient racing strategy to help drivers work toward the podium.

This holds true for F1 24 as well, where tuning your car according to the track is paramount to getting the podium finish. Here is the best F1 24 setup for the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Trending

Best F1 24 setup to use for the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir

Recommended aerodynamics setup for Bahrain circuit (Image via Codemasters)

The Bahrain Internation Circuit in Sakhir is one of the staples of the F1 series and admittedly also one of the trickier ones to complete. The circuit is best known for its long straights followed by narrow corners, meant to test the skill of both the driver as well as the car's engineering. It's highly recommended to practice the track in Time Trial mode to get a feel of it beforehand.

Thankfully, due to F1 24's dynamic handling system, there aren't too many changes to be made to your car's tuning setup to make it viable for the Bahrain circuit. The primary factors to focus on for the Bahrain circuit are aerodynamics, suspension geometry, and tyres.

Here is the recommended setup for the Bahrain circuit in F1 24:

Aerodynamics:

Front wing aero: 35

Rear wing aero: 34

Transmission:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 55%

Differential adjustment off throttle: 55%

Engine braking: 40%

Suspension geometry:

Front camber: -2.50

Rear camber: -1.00

Front toe-out: 0.00

Rear toe-in: 0.12

Suspension:

Front suspension: 15

Rear suspension: 10

Front anti-roll bar: 10

Rear anti-roll bar: 1

Front ride height: 35

Rear ride height: 40

Brakes:

Brake pressure: 100%

Front brake bias: 50%

Tyres:

Front right tyre pressure: 23.0 psi

Front left tyre pressure: 22.7 psi

Rear right tyre pressure: 20.5 psi

Rear left tyre pressure: 20.5 psi

As for the best strategy to employ for the Bahrain circuit, I highly recommend planning for a minimum of two pit stops, primarily to get your tyres swapped. As for which tyre compounds to use, make sure you have both soft and hard tyres available (2 soft and 1 hard tyre is optimal) to counter the harsh asphalt of the track.

Recommended tyre setup for Bahrain circuit (Image via Codemasters)

Additionally, make sure you spend a good amount of time practicing the track in Time Trial before embarking on the actual race, be it in the F1 24 career mode or multiplayer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback