Best Final Fantasy games on the PSP

Some of the best Final Fantasy games are on the PSP, which is criminally underrated among the fans of both Final Fantasy and PSP. While Nintendo had always dominated the handheld scene, Sony’s PSP was one of its biggest competitors ever. The amount of power, battery backup, and portability that the console presented was simply unmatched during its prime. The success of the PSP was so influential that there are still rumors about Sony planning a new handheld that can play PS5 and PS4 games.
PSP was a trailblazer among gaming consoles, as was Final Fantasy in the RPG genre. Spawning a generations-long legacy of over 16 mainline games and a plethora of spin-offs, Final Fantasy is one of the most influential RPGs ever. Some of the best that the franchise offers are on the PSP, so here is a list of the five best Final Fantasy games on the handheld console from Sony.
Top 5 Final Fantasy games on PSP
1) Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions
Final Fantasy Tactics has a detailed story involving politics, betrayal, and class conflicts, making it appealing to young and mature audiences. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions, on the other hand, is praised for its deep story, gameplay, and tactical battles. This made the game stand out from the rest — it is not only a great FF game but also a commentary on contemporary society, stirring the players with its thought-provoking themes.
The character system in Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is in a league of its own. Players can choose different jobs and abilities for party members. This allows for developing in-depth customized characters. The game's enhanced port for the PSP features new cutscenes, character classes, and playable characters, adding to the overall immersive experience.
2) Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy
Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy garnered high praise for its unique gameplay concepts. It had crisp graphics and multiple ways to customize fighters. Critics loved the intense action battles, huge cast of characters, and deep combat system. The game garnered high scores from various gaming publications and won at Famitsu and Japan Game Awards.
Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy had fast fights set in 3D arenas based on Final Fantasy worlds. The eye-catching levels made battles feel alive. The story was a prequel to the first Dissidia. It showed the war between Cosmos, the harmony goddess, and Chaos, the discord god. This title provided much insight into the lore of the Final Fantasy world.
3) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII concentrates on Zack Fair's experiences as a SOLDIER member. His tale connects with famous Final Fantasy VII figures like Cloud, Aerith, and Sephiroth. This title acted as a prequel to FF VII. The success of this PSP title even convinced Sony to release a remake in 2022. You can know more about it in our Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion review.
Crisis Core's most fascinating quality is its real-time combat. It combines action RPG elements with strategic gameplay, letting players participate in fast-paced battles. The unique Digital Mind Wave (DMW) slot machine mechanic adds chance and thrill to combat encounters. The DMW system impacts gameplay and links to Zack's emotional journey and character growth throughout the game.
4) Star Ocean: Second Evolution
Star Ocean: Second Evolution for the PSP gives players a revamped version of the original Star Ocean: The Second Story, offering updated graphics and gameplay changes. At the start, you choose to play as either Claude C. Kenny or Rena Lanford. The story’s events change depending on your choice. It lets you experience the tale from different viewpoints.
Despite some flaws like unbalanced difficulty and repetitive sections, the game succeeds in storytelling, character growth, and player choice. These elements won the hearts of RPG fans. It stands out as a noteworthy PSP title, attractive for newcomers and Star Ocean veterans.
5) Final Fantasy II
Not only is Final Fantasy II one of the best games on PSP, but it is also considered one of the best in the Final Fantasy franchise. Its ingenious approach tosses aside linear progression, tying character growth to battle prowess. Rather than conventional experience points and levels, abilities improve as they are used, crafting a customized journey where heroic deeds sculpt party members' power levels.
Though it received criticism for its punishing difficulty and nontraditional mechanics, Final Fantasy II's triumph echoes in acclaim for delivering a gripping RPG saga, forever cherished within the FF series.