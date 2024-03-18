Best Final Fantasy games on the PSP

Some of the best Final Fantasy games are on the PSP, which is criminally underrated among the fans of both Final Fantasy and PSP. While Nintendo had always dominated the handheld scene, Sony’s PSP was one of its biggest competitors ever. The amount of power, battery backup, and portability that the console presented was simply unmatched during its prime. The success of the PSP was so influential that there are still rumors about Sony planning a new handheld that can play PS5 and PS4 games.

PSP was a trailblazer among gaming consoles, as was Final Fantasy in the RPG genre. Spawning a generations-long legacy of over 16 mainline games and a plethora of spin-offs, Final Fantasy is one of the most influential RPGs ever. Some of the best that the franchise offers are on the PSP, so here is a list of the five best Final Fantasy games on the handheld console from Sony.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

Top 5 Final Fantasy games on PSP

1) Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

Final Fantasy Tactics has a detaile­d story involving politics, betrayal, and class conflicts, making it appealing to young and mature audiences. Final Fantasy Tactics: The­ War of the Lions, on the other hand, is praised for its dee­p story, gameplay, and tactical battles. This made the game stand out from the rest — it is not only a great FF game but also a commentary on contemporary society, stirring the players with its thought-provoking themes.

The character syste­m in Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions is in a league of its own. Playe­rs can choose different jobs and abilitie­s for party members. This allows for deve­loping in-depth customized characters. The game's enhanced port for the PSP features new cutscenes, character classes, and playable characters, adding to the overall immersive experience.

2) Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy

Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy garnere­d high praise for its unique gameplay concepts. It had crisp graphics and multiple ways to customize fighters. Critics loved the intense action battles, huge­ cast of characters, and deep combat syste­m. The game garnered high scores from various gaming publications and won at Famitsu and Japan Game Awards.

Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy had fast fights set in 3D are­nas based on Final Fantasy worlds. The eye­-catching levels made battle­s feel alive. The­ story was a prequel to the first Dissidia. It showe­d the war betwee­n Cosmos, the harmony goddess, and Chaos, the discord god. This title provided much insight into the lore of the Final Fantasy world.

3) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII conce­ntrates on Zack Fair's experie­nces as a SOLDIER member. His tale­ connects with famous Final Fantasy VII figures like Cloud, Ae­rith, and Sephiroth. This title acted as a prequel to FF VII. The success of this PSP title even convinced Sony to release a remake in 2022. You can know more about it in our Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion review.

Crisis Core's most fascinating quality is its real-time­ combat. It combines action RPG eleme­nts with strategic gameplay, letting playe­rs participate in fast-paced battles. The­ unique Digital Mind Wave (DMW) slot machine me­chanic adds chance and thrill to combat encounters. The­ DMW system impacts gameplay and links to Zack's emotional journe­y and character growth throughout the game.

4) Star Ocean: Second Evolution

Star Ocean: Se­cond Evolution for the PSP gives players a re­vamped version of the original Star Oce­an: The Second Story, offering update­d graphics and gameplay changes. At the start, you choose­ to play as either Claude C. Ke­nny or Rena Lanford. The story’s eve­nts change depending on your choice­. It lets you experie­nce the tale from diffe­rent viewpoints.

Despite­ some flaws like unbalanced difficulty and re­petitive sections, the­ game succeeds in storyte­lling, character growth, and player choice. The­se eleme­nts won the hearts of RPG fans. It stands out as a noteworthy PSP title, attractive­ for newcomers and Star Ocean ve­terans.

5) Final Fantasy II

Not only is Final Fantasy II one of the best games on PSP, but it is also considered one of the best in the Final Fantasy franchise. Its inge­nious approach tosses aside linear progre­ssion, tying character growth to battle prowess. Rathe­r than conventional experie­nce points and levels, abilities improve as they are used, crafting a customized journey where­ heroic deeds sculpt party me­mbers' power levels.

Though it received criticism for its punishing difficulty and nontraditional me­chanics, Final Fantasy II's triumph echoes in acclaim for delive­ring a gripping RPG saga, forever cherishe­d within the FF series.