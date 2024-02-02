A new PS Vita 2 hardware with native hardware to run PS4 and PS5 games has been leaked. Reputed industry insider and tipster Moore's Law is Dead (MLiD), who has accurately predicted multiple product launches, recently reported on the console. The device is rumored to be a complete revamp of the PlayStation Portal. It will reportedly be powered by a custom AMD APU, much like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

The extra hardware capabilities are supposed to make it more than a streaming device (that the current handheld delivers). You could natively play games available on the PlayStation without needing to buy another console.

The rumored next-gen PS Vita 2 would compete directly against the Steam Deck 2 and Nintendo Switch 2

The PS Portal is the handheld accessory to the PS5 (Image via Amazon)

MLiD has called the leaked handheld a PS Vita 2 because of the device's remarked similarities with the PS Vita from a decade ago. The successor to the PSP was a flop for Sony, leading to the cancellation of the handheld lineup. However, the market has changed since the launch of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck, proving there's ample demand for handheld gaming consoles.

According to the YouTuber, the upcoming PS Vita 2 isn't launching anytime soon. He predicts we are at least two years away from the console. The device would be a part of the PlayStation 6 lineup, which means it could be delayed even further.

Not much is known about the hardware specs of the PS Vita 2, apart from the fact that it will reportedly be powered by a custom AMD APU with 18 CUs and will have clock speeds of 1.8 GHz. It is still quite early to guess the specs of the device, so we urge you to take this information with a grain of salt.

PlayStation handheld Compute Units 18 CUs Clock speeds 1.8 GHz

Overall, the new PlayStation handheld is sure to cause ripples in the gaming industry if Sony decides to launch it formally. The company is already an experienced player in the market, with the PSP being one of the most successful handhelds ever made.

Only time will tell whether we will get another device along similar lines.