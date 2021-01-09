Best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok in January 2021

Free Fire offers an extensive range of characters. These characters have extraordinary abilities and special powers that guide players on the virtual battleground.

One of them is DJ Alok, who is also one of the most pursued characters in the game. DJ Alok has a special ability called Drop the Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

However, even DJ Alok needs his allies to expand his latent capacity so he can share all his character abilities. This article lists the best Free Fire characters to be paired with DJ Alok.

Picking any of the characters listed below will help build up a moderately unrivaled combination with DJ Alok in a match of Free Fire.

Note: This is a generalized list and not in any particular order.

Top 5 characters to pair with DJ Alok in Free Fire in 2021

#1 - Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On, reducing damage from falls by 30% and reducing recovery time from falls by 60%. Also, there is a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

Advertisement

DJ Alok, along with Dasha's ability, can be of great use for aggressive players as they complement each other with precise recoil control and a constant healing source.

#2 - Moco

Moco in Free Fire

Moco has a unique ability that allows players to tag enemies for two seconds upon being shot at character level 1. At ability level 6, the duration of the tag increases to six seconds.

Her ability will reveal enemy locations, while Alok's abilities can help during intense combats.

#3 - Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Advertisement

Hayato has a passive ability called Bushido, which increases armor penetration by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in HP. At the maximum level, armor penetration increases by 10%.

Hayato's capacity will be of incredible assistance to aggressive players. With DJ Alok's ability, the HP lost by Hayato can be recovered soon, making them a deadly pair in-game.

#4 - Miguel

Miguel in Free Fire

Miguel has a passive ability called Crazy Slayer, which allows the player to acquire 30EP for each kill. Along with DJ Alok, the combo could end up being a strong team of devastation.

#5 - Kapella

Kapella's ability increases the healing items' and skills' effects by 10%. Her power can also reduce the ally HP loss when they are low in HP.

Advertisement

Kapella, together with DJ Alok, can offer the players great healing abilities, which will boost the performance of the players during intense combats on the battleground.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to someone else.