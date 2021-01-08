Free Fire to temporarily remove Bermuda Remastered map after 17th January

Bermuda Remastered is the patched up rendition of the Bermuda map, the main map of Garena Free Fire. In August, some new map locations were available for the Clash Squad mode during the game's third anniversary celebrations.

From that point forward, Free Fire fans have been hanging tight for Bermuda 2.0. At last, the map was introduced as an event on 1st January, and is set to run till 10th January.

Bermuda 2.0 is a temporary map event and is to be removed permanently after 10th January, but, after the positive and overwhelming feedback from the players, Garena decided to extend the new Bermuda 2.0 map for 7 days more.

Free Fire to extend the opening time of Bermuda Remastered to 17th January

The Bermuda Remastered map is a part of the New Beginning event and was about to be removed after 10th January.

However, according to the latest post from Garena's official Instagram handle, the map will be temporarily removed after 17th January, and could make a comeback soon as a permanent battle royale map.

According to the developers, the map will be optimized for better combat areas and bugs and glitches will be fixed too.

The Instagram post from Free Fire's official handle reads:

We’re happy to hear that you guys really enjoyed our new map, Bermuda Remastered, which was launched on 01/01/2021. Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback and support from you guys, we have decided to extend the opening of Bermuda Remastered until 17/01/2021 so all players can enjoy this new map for a bit longer. However, please understand that we will be temporarily removing this map from matchmaking after this extension so we can adjust and optimize all the combat areas based on all the feedback we’ve gotten. But don’t worry, Bermuda Remastered will be coming back in the near future!

Though the map will be removed temporarily from the main game after 17th January, the subtle hint at the end of the message assures the players of its return.

