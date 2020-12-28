How to get free in-game Diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Like most of the other titles on the mobile platform, Garena Free Fire features several in-game currencies that can be used to purchase numerous items in the game.

Diamonds are the premium currency of the Garena Free Fire, and players can attain several exclusive cosmetics, skins, and other items using them. However, they aren’t free.

Players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Many users look for means by which they can obtain Diamonds at no cost. This article takes a look at the same.

A few ways to get free Diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Players must note that procuring something for free isn’t easy and they would have to complete numerous tasks. On that note, let’s begin.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used applications on the mobile platform. To begin, users have to answer simple and straightforward surveys to earn Google Play Credits. Later, the users can utilize these credits to obtain Diamonds in Garena Free Fire directly.

It is also essential to note that the payment varies per survey. Players can click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the application.

Take part in Giveaways and custom rooms

A snippet of a few such custom rooms

Numerous YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that provide users with a shot to obtain Diamonds at no cost in Garena Free Fire. Hence, they can visit such pages and regularly participate in giveaways. If the players have some good luck, they might be able to gain the in-game currency.

Also, several YouTubers host custom rooms where Diamonds are one of the prizes. So, users can take part in them as well.

Players must not resort to using illicit applications like Free Fire unlimited Diamond generators as they are 100% illegal and are against the Terms of Service of Garena Free Fire. If players are found guilty of such, their accounts will be permanently suspended.

