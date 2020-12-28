Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Loud Thurzin: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise in popularity of the battle royale genre, games like Free Fire have emerged as fan favorites. Over the past few years, content creation and streaming have picked up the pace and become career options for many gamers.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Loud Thurzin are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India and Brazil. This article looks at their and compares in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 9977 squad matches and managed to come out on top on 2507 occasions, having a win percentage of 25.12%. With a K/D ratio of 4.89, he has notched 36525 frags.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 1629 games to his name and has triumphed in 300 of them for a win ratio of 18.41%. He has killed 6342 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has also played 897 matches in the solo mode and won 77, making his win rate 8.58%. In the process, he has bagged 2264 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played 69 squad games in the current ranked season and has bettered his foes in 27, maintaining a win ratio of 39.13%. He has secured 186 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.43.

The YouTuber has participated in 10 solo matches and has one first-place finish, which comes down to a win percentage of 10%. He has eliminated 19 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Loud Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Loud Thurzin has featured in 7815 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 1739 for a win percentage of 22.25%. With 25416 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.18.

In the duo mode, the internet star has won 295 of 1840 games, translating to a win ratio of 16.03%. He has accumulated 6620 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The popular YouTuber has played 1365 solo matches and has 167 Booyahs, managing a win rate of 12.23%. He has racked up 3730 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has appeared in only three squad games and has a win tally of 1, retaining a win ratio of 33.33%. He has amassed 14 frags for a K/D ratio of 7.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Loud Thurzin is relatively better.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats as Loud Thurzin has played only three squad matches in the current ranked season.

