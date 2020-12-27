OP Vincenzo vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

OP Vincenzo and 2B Gamer are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in the world. While the former has over 4.9 million subscribers on YouTube, the latter has about 1.38 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Free Fire.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19419 squad matches and has secured 3405 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.53%. With a K/D ratio of 4.36, he has registered 69923 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1706 games and has won on 298 occasions, making his win rate 17.46%. He has killed 4993 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo has also won 100 of the 1129 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 8.85%. In the process, he has racked up 2814 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has played 61 squad games in the current ranked season and has 7 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.47%. He has bagged 234 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.33.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has played 12866 squad matches and has 3068 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 23.84%. He has racked up 41218 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.21 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 2509 games and has triumphed in 404 of them, making his win rate 16.10%. With 7626 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.62.

2B Gamer has also played 1582 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 217 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.71%. He has eliminated 4462 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Ranked stats

2B Gamer has played 86 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 17 victories, making his win rate 19.76%. He has accumulated 218 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The YouTuber has played 12 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.33%. He has killed 27 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.38 in this mode.

2B Gamer has also played 7 solo games and has amassed 24 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.43.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both OP Vincenzo and 2B Gamer have maintained great stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

2B Gamer has relatively better lifetime stats in the solo mode. When it comes to the lifetime duo mode, Vincenzo has a higher win rate while 2B Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

Meanwhile, in the lifetime squad mode, Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio while 2B Gamer has a higher win rate.

It is impossible to compare the two players' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Vincenzo is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, 2B Gamer has a greater win rate while Vincenzo has the edge in terms of the K/D ratio.

