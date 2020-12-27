Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Frontal Gaming are popular Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. The latter is also a part of Aura Esports.

Both content creators boast a massive following on YouTube. While Amitbhai has over 7.28 million subscribers, Frontal Gaming has about 9.58 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: BlackPink Gaming's (Miss Diya) in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 7449 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2102 of them, making his win rate 28.21%. With 19355 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.62.

In the duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 3946 games and has won on 705 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.86%. He has racked up 10310 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also played 3160 solo matches and has secured 258 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.16%. In the process, he has registered 6967 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 84 squad games in the current ranked season and has won 31 of them, maintaining a win rate of 36.90%. He has eliminated 229 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

Advertisement

The popular YouTuber has played 8 duo matches and has 4 victories to his name, making his win rate 50%. He has killed 32 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

Amitbhai has also played 2 solo games and has accumulated 9 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has played a total of 11339 squad matches and has triumphed in 1612 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.21%. With a K/D ratio of 4.15, he has registered 40344 kills in this mode.

The Indonesia-based YouTuber has won 94 of the 630 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 14.92%. He has bagged 2769 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.17.

Advertisement

Frontal Gaming has also played 1075 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 153 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.23%. He has racked up 4759 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.16 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming has played 16 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has amassed 31 kills at a K/D ratio of just below 2.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Frontal Gaming have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

Advertisement

In the lifetime duo and squad modes, Amitbhai has a higher win rate while Frontal Gaming has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo mode, Frontal Gaming has relatively better stats than Amitbhai.

It is impossible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Frontal Gaming is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Frontal Gaming.

Also Read: 30 best stylish Free Fire guild names in 2020