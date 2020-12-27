Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better for smartphones?

The battle royale genre has emerged gradually and has reached unprecedented heights at the end of 2020. Two of the most prominent titles in the battle royale community are Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Both these titles are widely popular, and fans often compare and pit them against each other to determine which one is the best.

Also read: DJ Alok vs. Hayato: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Assessing Free Fire and PUBG Mobile for smartphones

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirement

For Android:

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

Advertisement

For iOS:

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Free Fire

Minimum system requirement

For Android:

Android version: 4.0.3 and above

Storage: 1.1GB

RAM: 1GB at least

For iOS:

iOS version at least 8.0 or higher

Gameplay

Image via Stanex

Though PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two different titles, they share the same core of the last man standing and witness several players landing on the map to battle it out. However, PUBG Mobile allows 100 players to land on the map, while Free Fire allows 50 players.

This results in varied game mechanics and different intensity and time duration during a match. Free Fire hosts a short and intense match of 10-15 minutes, while PUBG Mobile's average match duration is of 25-30 minutes.

Apart from in-game mechanics and time duration, the two games have completely different in-game maps and gameplay modes to offer, along with various additional features.

Graphics

Image via Anonymous Wolf

It is quite evident that PUBG Mobile has better and more realistic graphics than Free Fire as the former is designed by Unreal Engine 4 (the company that is well-known for designing PC games).

PUBG Mobile's realistic texture, high contrast, and vibrant map details add to the player's great gameplay experience.

On the other hand, Free Fire has a more arcade-style and cartoonish approach towards the game's graphics quality and visuals. Though Free Fire has vibrant color schemes, it fails to fulfill the in-depth texture and details of the frames in the game.

Advertisement

Which one is better?

Both these games are amazing and have impressive playable qualities. Free Fire was primarily developed for low-end devices.

Hence, it is very clear why PUBG Mobile is much more resource-intensive than Free Fire. However, both these games offer 60FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices and above.

While considering all the aspects of the two games, it is really difficult to choose the best one as PUBG Mobile is incredible in its performance and gameplay quality.

At the same time, Free Fire offers multiple gameplay modes with plenty of special in-game features that no other mobile battle royale title can offer.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game